A new Custom Line Navetta 33 M/Y Familia: 27th unit launched

Custom Line Navetta 33 MY FAMILIA © Custom Line Custom Line Navetta 33 MY FAMILIA © Custom Line

by Custom Line 18 May 06:15 PDT

A new Custom Line Navetta 33, the 27th unit in the line, entered the water at the Ferretti Group Superyacht Yard in Ancona, showcasing her timeless aesthetic style. The launch ceremony was attended by the owner family and all Custom Line employees.

The shipyard's new masterpiece is made-to-measure for a European owner. The Custom Line Navetta 33 M/Y FAMILIA is a superyacht designed to accommodate the lifestyle of an entire family, tailored to match their unique personalities and offer the ultimate in comfort. The powerful but balanced profile of this 33-metre superyacht with a 7.52-metre beam is the epitome of class and elegance, offering the owner and 10 guests a wealth of space on all four decks: from the wide-body owner suite forward on the main deck to the four guest cabins on the lower deck. The hull also features a bulbous bow and delivers best-in-class performance in terms of seaworthiness and stability in port, as well as an excellent fuel consumption to range ratio at a cruising speed of about 12 knots.

This superyacht is a creation of the Ferretti Group Engineering Department for the naval architecture, while the Custom Line Atelier played a strategic role in the interior design process, working in close and constant contact with the owner family to understand and interpret their desires and create a unique and exclusive style.

The spaces on board Custom Line Navetta 33 M/Y FAMILIA are enhanced by huge windows on every deck. In settings flooded with natural light, the furnishings contribute to creating a sense of lightness and transparency that flows seamlessly across both interior and exterior spaces. In the elegant, harmonious design of the interiors, light, rich colours like milk white or sky blue are set off against the darker, more seductive tones of smoky grey and anthracite.

The furnishings and decor are designed according to the owner's tastes, in collaboration with renowned design brands, and feature fine original materials such as Silk Georgette marble, nubuck leather, and ALPIlignum wood veneer, all contributing to a refined sense of luxury.