First all new 45m Tankoa TX450 explorer yacht sold

by Tankoa Yachts 20 May 03:54 PDT
45m Tankoa TX450 © Tankoa Yachts

Tankoa Yachts is proud to announce that the first unit of the all-new TX450 has been sold. Initially developed around the Tankoa T450 concept penned by Giorgio Cassetta, the TX450 is an explorer version based on the same 45-metre design, but developed into a full-custom project from bottom up.

As Cassetta is responsible for both the elegant exterior and refined interior design, the yacht's clean lines and graceful profile is unmistakably in line with Tankoa's design DNA and, indeed, very close to the original T450.

"The concept of the yacht was developed around the idea of exploring the world in comfort and Cassetta up came with a very balanced design that we define as a crossover style, matching perfectly the proportions of an explorer with the elegant touch typical of all Tankoa yachts," says Claudio Corvino, Tankoa Sales and Business development manager. "The yacht was really designed in cooperation with her discerning owner, who has been involved in all the details of the exterior and interior design from day one."

The TX450 is developed on four decks with a unique interior arrangement for a yacht of her size whereby all the guest cabins are placed on the main deck, including a generous master stateroom for the owners' use. The social areas are mainly focused on the upper deck and bridge decks. The interior also offers a gym, spa area and a convertible room, which brings the number of the guest cabins up to six if required.

There are exterior social areas on all decks, including two pools, one of which is at sea level in the stern surrounded by two opening side platforms, as well as a beach club area effectively developed on three levels when the tender and jet skies are launched, offering an incomparable lounge space for the size of the yacht.

The yacht is under final engineering with construction due to start shortly and delivery set for spring 2025. Tankoa currently has 8 other projects currently in build: two S501s, two T450s, two T55 Sportiva, a T580 Custom and the Tankoa Vitruvius 52.

