Please select your home edition
Edition
Maritimo 2022Mar - S75 LEADERBOARD

Sunseeker reveals new photography of the Superhawk 55

by Sunseeker International 20 May 03:02 PDT

The sensational Sunseeker Superhawk 55 sets a new standard for style, practicality and the ultimate boat owner experience. Powered by twin Volvo Penta D11 - IPS 950 engines matched with a hull form specifically designed for the IPS propulsion system, the Superhawk 55 is capable of a thrilling performance with unparalleled agility.

A sculptured full-beam aft cockpit makes full use of the yacht's incredible width, benefitting from generous configurable seating and concealed appliances integrated into the feature wet bar and optional rise and fall TV. The central helm transports the occupant of the driver's seat to new heights. Experience the feel of weightlessness with uncompromised panoramic views while helming. Practicality is integral to every Sunseeker. Innovative pantograph doors on the port and starboard side offer protection from the elements, allowing the driver to focus on the horizon ahead.

Sunseeker Superhawk 55 - photo © Sunseeker International
Sunseeker Superhawk 55 - photo © Sunseeker International

The foredeck is ready to host sunbathers and sundowners with day-to-night usability. A spacious large sun pad slides forward to reveal a table for even more seating, delivering versatility and flexible use of the space.

With even more delights below deck, the interior has an exceptional seven feet of head height offering a spacious galley and saloon. A large glazed roof with impressive lighting details opens the space even more, providing natural light to the lower deck space. The forward VIP and master stateroom each have an en suite and bestow peak comfort to all guests on board.

Sunseeker Superhawk 55 - photo © Sunseeker International
Sunseeker Superhawk 55 - photo © Sunseeker International

Sean Robertson, Sales and Marketing Director at Sunseeker International, commented:

"This 55-foot performance yacht, with the spirit of Sunseeker's original Superhawk, is steeped in Sunseeker heritage but re-imagined for the owners of today. The Superhawk 55, new to the 2023 Sunseeker Range, is the ultimate boat for day time cruising, long weekends and extended trips away."

Sunseeker Superhawk 55 - photo © Sunseeker International
Sunseeker Superhawk 55 - photo © Sunseeker International

Since becoming a viral sensation at boot Düsseldorf earlier this year, the Superhawk 55 arrives in the Mediterranean for a tour of the upcoming European boat shows. The Superhawk 55 can be found next at Salone Nautico Venezia from 31st May - 4th June 2023.

Technical Specifications:

Principal Characteristics 

Classification  CE Category A / RINA Module F 
Length Overall  17.13M / 56’ 2” 
Beam  4.93M / 16’ 2” 
Draft At Full Load  1.43M / 4’ 8” 
Displacement At Half Load  26,100 KG / 57,500 LB 
Fuel Capacity  1,800L / 476 US GAL. 
Fresh Water Capacity  430L / 114 US GAL. 
Black Water Capacity  150L / 39 US GAL. 

Accommodation 

Cabins  2  
En Suites/Day Head  2  

Performance 

Engine Options  Twin Volvo Penta IPS 950 (2 x 725PS) 
Maximum Speed  38 KNOTS 
Drives  PODS 

Related Articles

New images of the Sunseeker Predator 65
The all-new performance motor yacht from Sunseeker New imagery released of the athletic Predator 65, an all-new performance motor yacht from Sunseeker. Posted on 17 Mar Sunseeker shines at the 2023 Miami Boat Show
Clients had unprecedented access to the Sunseeker range for the first time Sunseeker and OneWater Yacht Group conclude at the Miami International Boat Show for another year. With no shortage of client viewings, hospitality and events, and two sensational USA Debuts, this show will be one to remember. Posted on 22 Feb Superhawk 55 to make US debut at Miami Boat Show
Sunseeker reveals full line-up of luxury motor yachts on display Sunseeker USA Sales Co. Inc. reveals the full line-up of luxury motor yachts on display at the upcoming Miami International Boat Show returning to the One Herald Plaza, Miami, from 15 - 19 February 2023. Posted on 4 Feb Superhawk 55 global premiere at Boot Düsseldorf
The highly anticipated Superhawk 55 leaves the build shed The highly anticipated Sunseeker Superhawk 55 emerges from the build shed in preparation for her exciting global premiere at boot Düsseldorf 2023. Posted on 13 Dec 2022 Sunseeker unveils new imagery of the 88 Yacht
Showcasing Sunseeker's design and technological excellence Sunseeker unveils stunning new photography and video of its award-winning 88 Yacht. Posted on 3 Nov 2022 Two US debuts for Sunseeker at FLIBS
See the stunning 88 Yacht and Manhattan 68 Pacific Sunseeker USA Sales Co. Inc. is delighted to announce its full line-up of luxury motor yachts on display at the upcoming Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, due to take place from 26 - 30 October 2022. Posted on 21 Oct 2022 Sunseeker introduces Ocean 156 and Ocean 182
New range added to its growing family of luxury performance motor yachts Unique to these two models is the new naming structure, differentiated by its Gross Tonnage rather than its length, which Sunseeker has historically used to categorise its models. Posted on 16 Sep 2022 Two Sunseeker debuts at Cannes Yachting Festival
See the stunning 100 Yacht and the dynamic Predator 65 Sunseeker International, the UK's leading luxury motor yacht manufacturer, has announced its expansive line-up at this year's Cannes Yachting Festival where it will be represented by its European distributor, Sunseeker London Group. Posted on 9 Jul 2022 Beautiful in Bronze
Bespoke Sunseeker 65 Sport Yacht arrives in California Sun Country Yachts, Sunseeker's Southern California based dealer, has taken delivery of a Sunseeker 65 Sport Yacht in a highly bespoke bronze. Posted on 25 Jun 2022 Sunseeker 100 Yacht revealed
The 100 Yacht will revolutionise the Sunseeker Yacht range The highly anticipated 100 Yacht launched into Poole Harbour, seeing daylight for the very first time. Preparing for her maiden sea trial, the 100 Yacht stands poised at the home of Sunseeker before her delivery into the Mediterranean this summer. Posted on 27 Apr 2022
Maritimo 2022Mar - S75 FOOTERMarine Resources 2022 Salary Survey FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2023 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy