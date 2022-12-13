Sunseeker reveals new photography of the Superhawk 55

by Sunseeker International 20 May 03:02 PDT

The sensational Sunseeker Superhawk 55 sets a new standard for style, practicality and the ultimate boat owner experience. Powered by twin Volvo Penta D11 - IPS 950 engines matched with a hull form specifically designed for the IPS propulsion system, the Superhawk 55 is capable of a thrilling performance with unparalleled agility.

A sculptured full-beam aft cockpit makes full use of the yacht's incredible width, benefitting from generous configurable seating and concealed appliances integrated into the feature wet bar and optional rise and fall TV. The central helm transports the occupant of the driver's seat to new heights. Experience the feel of weightlessness with uncompromised panoramic views while helming. Practicality is integral to every Sunseeker. Innovative pantograph doors on the port and starboard side offer protection from the elements, allowing the driver to focus on the horizon ahead.

The foredeck is ready to host sunbathers and sundowners with day-to-night usability. A spacious large sun pad slides forward to reveal a table for even more seating, delivering versatility and flexible use of the space.

With even more delights below deck, the interior has an exceptional seven feet of head height offering a spacious galley and saloon. A large glazed roof with impressive lighting details opens the space even more, providing natural light to the lower deck space. The forward VIP and master stateroom each have an en suite and bestow peak comfort to all guests on board.

Sean Robertson, Sales and Marketing Director at Sunseeker International, commented:

"This 55-foot performance yacht, with the spirit of Sunseeker's original Superhawk, is steeped in Sunseeker heritage but re-imagined for the owners of today. The Superhawk 55, new to the 2023 Sunseeker Range, is the ultimate boat for day time cruising, long weekends and extended trips away."

Since becoming a viral sensation at boot Düsseldorf earlier this year, the Superhawk 55 arrives in the Mediterranean for a tour of the upcoming European boat shows. The Superhawk 55 can be found next at Salone Nautico Venezia from 31st May - 4th June 2023.