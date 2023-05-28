Navico Group to display range of products at the 2023 Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show

by Navico 22 May 15:24 PDT

Navico Group, the world's leading supplier of integrated systems and products, will have a presence for the first time at the 2023 Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show (SCIBS) May 25-28. This will also be the first time Navico Group's portfolio of brands will be on display at one stand in Australia since established in August 2022.

Located in the Pavilion at stand 243, Navico Group will showcase a range of products including:

Lowrance® HDS PRO® with ActiveTarget™ 2 and Active Imaging™ HD - Lowrance's next generation of fishing electronics that provides anglers the complete package of the latest tools that helps them find and catch more fish.

- Lowrance's next generation of fishing electronics that provides anglers the complete package of the latest tools that helps them find and catch more fish. Simrad Yachting's new HALO® 2000 and 3000 Open Array Radars - The HALO 2000, and HALO 3000 both feature higher power pulse compression and improved detection ranges to offer the most powerful Simrad® HALO radars on the market.

- The HALO 2000, and HALO 3000 both feature higher power pulse compression and improved detection ranges to offer the most powerful Simrad® HALO radars on the market. Fathom® e-power system - an integrated lithium-ion auxiliary power management system that delivers reliable power and unparalleled performance for the marine and RV sectors, offering advanced digital controls and monitoring of power consumption, delivering information on demand and providing complete control for the user.

RELiON Battery, Mastervolt and CZone will also have products on display. Product demos will be available at the stand. To set up a demo in advance, please contact Melissa Rewi, /+6421512801. Lowrance will also have a trailer with the new HDS PRO on display located outside at Masthead Way.

Additionally, Freedom Boat Club, the world's largest boat club and a company within Brunswick Corporation, will also have a presence at SCIBS (Masthead Way 20), if you're interested in learning more about the boat club concept and how Freedom is quickly expanding its presence in Australia.

For more information about Navico Group, please visit www.navico.com.