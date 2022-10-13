ILIAD 53S arrives in Australia

by ILIAD Catamarans 22 May 15:06 PDT

The ILIAD 53S was recently unloaded from her ship in the Port of Brisbane just in time for her global premiere.

ILIAD Catamaran's dedicated Service team took immediate delivery of the spectacular new model, and she is now being commissioned at the company's Sales Centre on the Gold Coast.

