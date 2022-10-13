Please select your home edition
ILIAD 53S arrives in Australia
by ILIAD Catamarans 22 May 15:06 PDT
The ILIAD 53S was recently unloaded from her ship in the Port of Brisbane just in time for her global premiere.
ILIAD Catamaran's dedicated Service team took immediate delivery of the spectacular new model, and she is now being commissioned at the company's Sales Centre on the Gold Coast.
