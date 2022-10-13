Please select your home edition
ILIAD 53S arrives in Australia

by ILIAD Catamarans 22 May 15:06 PDT

The ILIAD 53S was recently unloaded from her ship in the Port of Brisbane just in time for her global premiere.

ILIAD Catamaran's dedicated Service team took immediate delivery of the spectacular new model, and she is now being commissioned at the company's Sales Centre on the Gold Coast.

ILIAD 53S - photo © ILIAD Catamarans
ILIAD 53S - photo © ILIAD Catamarans
ILIAD 53S - photo © ILIAD Catamarans
ILIAD 53S - photo © ILIAD Catamarans
ILIAD 53S - photo © ILIAD Catamarans
ILIAD 53S - photo © ILIAD Catamarans
ILIAD 53S - GA - photo © ILIAD Catamarans
ILIAD 53S - GA - photo © ILIAD Catamarans
ILIAD 53S - GA - photo © ILIAD Catamarans
ILIAD 53S - GA - photo © ILIAD Catamarans
ILIAD 53S - GA - photo © ILIAD Catamarans
ILIAD 53S - GA - photo © ILIAD Catamarans
The new ILIAD 53S will have its world premiere at the 2023 Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show - photo © ILIAD Catamarans
The new ILIAD 53S will have its world premiere at the 2023 Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show - photo © ILIAD Catamarans
The new ILIAD 53S will have its world premiere at the 2023 Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show - photo © ILIAD Catamarans
The new ILIAD 53S will have its world premiere at the 2023 Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show - photo © ILIAD Catamarans
ILIAD 53S - photo © ILIAD Catamarans
ILIAD 53S - photo © ILIAD Catamarans
ILIAD 53S - photo © ILIAD Catamarans
ILIAD 53S - photo © ILIAD Catamarans
ILIAD 53S - photo © Multihull Solutions
ILIAD 53S - photo © Multihull Solutions
ILIAD 53S - photo © Multihull Solutions
ILIAD 53S - photo © Multihull Solutions
ILIAD 53S - photo © Multihull Solutions
ILIAD 53S - photo © Multihull Solutions
ILIAD Catamarans has just unveiled its latest model, the ILIAD 53S - photo © ILIAD Catamarans
ILIAD Catamarans has just unveiled its latest model, the ILIAD 53S - photo © ILIAD Catamarans
ILIAD Catamarans has just unveiled its latest model, the ILIAD 53S - photo © ILIAD Catamarans
ILIAD Catamarans has just unveiled its latest model, the ILIAD 53S - photo © ILIAD Catamarans
