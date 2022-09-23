Please select your home edition
Edition
Maritimo 2022Mar - S75 LEADERBOARD

From power to superpower - Volvo Penta introduces all-new IPS professional platform

by Volvo Penta 22 May 14:51 PDT
Volvo Penta introduces all-new IPS professional platform © Volvo Penta

Introducing the new Volvo Penta Inboard Performance System (IPS) professional platform - the next evolution in our fully integrated helm-to-propeller experience. Targeted for 2025, this groundbreaking innovation offers unparalleled comfort, performance, and sustainability for a new class of marine vessels.

Building upon the revolutionary efficiency of Volvo Penta IPS, this new platform promises a powerful and flexible solution for professional vessels and superyachts from 25 to 55+ meters with top speed from 12-40 knots. The new, larger and versatile Volvo Penta IPS propulsion package is a true piece of state-of-the-art engineering - prepared for a range of energy sources, while also featuring a new level of premium support and innovative features.

"Our passion, experience and history of proven results with Volvo Penta IPS are an integral part of our ongoing technology development - with the aim to reach new heights with this new professional platform," says Johan Inden, president of Volvo Penta's marine business. "A new star is emerging in our range, where we are looking forward to delivering our trademark helm-to-propeller experience to a whole new class of vessels. It is designed to improve on our own high standards - with world class performance, efficiency, flexibility - and a people first approach in mind."

The future is flexible

The Volvo Penta IPS professional platform introduces a brand-new premium level of sustainable experience. It features the largest and most powerful platform in the Volvo Penta IPS range - including a new, larger marine drive, Volvo Penta IPS 40. The new drive is designed with a pioneering dual power input concept, which manages the power to the water in the most efficient way, but also acts an important enabler to utilize different combinations of energy sources.

Starting series production in 2025, the new Volvo Penta IPS 40 drive will be powered by two Volvo Penta D13 engines, paired with a compact after treatment system to comply with the latest IMO Tier III standards. But, the platform is already prepared for a mix of power sources; from combustion engines running on renewable fuels to fully electric or hybrid solutions. The dual power input design offers flexibility and modularity on the journey towards increased sustainability. The new Volvo Penta IPS professional platform is installed as twin, triple or quad, meaning each vessel will have from 4 to 8 power sources. The complete package from helm to propeller is designed, verified and serviced by one integrator - Volvo Penta.

Providing world-class performance

Volvo Penta IPS has provided a unique and unrivaled experience to a wide range of recreational and professional vessels - with close to 20 years of proven use and over 36,000 units delivered. The system's unrivaled maneuverability and forward-facing propulsion has delivered outstanding efficiency gains, resulting in up to 40% longer cruising range, 20% higher top speed and faster acceleration - compared to a traditional inboard shaft installation. The new Volvo Penta IPS professional platform builds on this legacy and continues to push the boundaries of innovation, efficiency, and sustainability even further - now to a new class of vessels.

Unrivaled levels of comfort

The propulsion package is compact and positioned far aft. This creates increased space onboard for relaxation, productivity, crew and cargo. Thanks to the through-hull suspension design and integrated exhaust system, the platform delivers premium onboard comfort by ensuring low noise and vibration levels. Volvo Penta IPS provides up to a 50% reduction in perceived noise.

Meeting the demands of professional vessels

The new Volvo Penta IPS professional platform is type approved and designed for heavy-duty commercial applications. It is expected to deliver up to 30% savings in fuel consumption and emissions compared to a traditional inboard shaft installation. Through a new efficiency-driven feature, the system can automatically start and stop individual engines based on power needed for each given situation, optimizing fuel consumption and engine running hours, leading to extended service and maintenance intervals.

The ultimate in uptime

The professional Volvo Penta IPS experience includes an enhanced level of premium service and support - from helm to propeller. Backed by its worldwide authorized service network, Volvo Penta will offer global parts availability and 24/7 customer support. Advanced connectivity will enable predictive maintenance, remote diagnostics and remote software download, all contributing to the premium level support and increased uptime.

"This new Volvo Penta IPS platform has the same performance traits that have delivered a premium solution for countless vessels and now it will provide a smoother on-water experience for the professional and superyacht segments," Johan says. "Now an entirely new group of owners and marine professionals can benefit from the most fully integrated system on the market that really brings new levels of performance, efficiency and reliability."

Testing for Excellence: Next steps towards delivery in 2025

Volvo Penta is carrying out in-house development to ensure thorough in-water testing using its own passenger high-speed ferry test boat, strategically located near its marine test facility in Gothenburg, Sweden. Rigorous testing is in progress to ensure the durability and performance of the propulsion package, with field tests in an offshore-energy crew transfer vessel serving as the subsequent phase leading up to the anticipated 2025 delivery.

"The new Volvo Penta IPS is a powerful platform that will provide the ultimate helm-to-propeller experience. It builds on a rich tradition of forward-thinking Volvo Penta design that puts people at the heart," Johan says. "We are eager to expand this platform to a whole new class of professional marine segments, while at the same time, enabling the move toward increased sustainability at sea. It is an exciting time for the marine industry, and we believe our new Volvo Penta IPS professional platform will be the next game-changer."

Example of twin installation with D13 IMO III package - photo © Volvo Penta
Example of twin installation with D13 IMO III package - photo © Volvo Penta

Facts and figures:

  • Designed for vessels from 25 to 55+ meters
  • Dual power inputs per driveline [up to 2 x 1000hp/735kW]
  • Twin, triple or quad drivelines per vessel [up to 8000hp/5880 kW]
  • New counter-rotating propeller series in bronze, R2-R14
  • Displacement, semi-planing and planing vessels [12-40 knots]
  • Steering angle +/- 40 degrees (dual electrical steering motors)
  • Gear ratio 2.91
  • Type Approved
  • Integrated package with compact SCR system

Related Articles

A series of launches for Volvo Penta
The lineup of innovations is headlined by the Twin Forward Drive V8-400 horsepower engine Volvo Penta announced several new solutions aimed at maximizing and diversifying time on the water for day boaters and watersport enthusiasts. Posted on 17 Feb Volvo Penta expands Dynamic Positioning System
Offering it across its twin V6 and V8 propulsion packages Volvo Penta will now offer its unique Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) across its twin V6 and V8 propulsion packages. With this expansion, DPS is now available in the company's complete marine leisure offer. Posted on 17 Feb Volvo Penta at the Miami International Boat Show
Attendees will have ample opportunities to engage with the brand Volvo Penta will have a significant presence across multiple areas of the world's largest boating exhibition. The company will showcase its diverse portfolio of solutions for today, while offering glimpses into the boating experience of tomorrow. Posted on 14 Feb Volvo Penta & Groupe Beneteau partner up
Unveiling concept for future of leisure boating and inviting customer input The collaboration with Groupe Beneteau is a step forward in defining tomorrow's sustainable, intuitive, near-silent, leisure boating experiences that will enable boaters to explore and experience life on the water. Posted on 24 Jan Volvo Penta unveils future concept of boating
An exclusive look at how the company imagines the boating experience of tomorrow Under the headline 'Boating for everyone', Volvo Penta will use this year's Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas to imagine a brave new world for exploring and experiencing life on the water built around accessibility for all. Posted on 5 Jan New Joystick Docking for single diesel sterndrive
Integrating steering, bow thruster, gear and engine speed into one easy-to-use joystick control Volvo Penta releases a revolutionary joystick docking system for single diesel Aquamatic sterndrive installations - integrating steering, bow thruster, gear and engine speed into one easy-to-use joystick control. Posted on 23 Sep 2022 Operation for Svalbard tours
Launch of a new ground-breaking Volvo Penta-powered hybrid-electric vessel Volvo Penta, Marell Boats, and Arctic tourism operator Hurtigruten Svalbard celebrate the launch of a new ground-breaking Volvo Penta-powered hybrid-electric vessel. Posted on 5 May 2022 Volvo Penta Assisted Docking retrofit upgrade
For many yacht owners with Volvo Penta IPS from the year 2012 and onwards Volvo Penta is launching its Assisted Docking system as a retrofit upgrade for many yacht owners with Volvo Penta IPS (Inboard Performance System), from the year 2012 and onwards. Posted on 13 Apr 2022 Testing electric solution for Arctic conditions
Volvo Penta's advanced hybrid solution, the Kvitbjørn, was recently put through its paces Volvo Penta's advanced hybrid solution for Hurtigruten Svalbard's new sightseeing vessel, the Kvitbjørn (Polar Bear), was recently put through its paces during its first test at sea. Posted on 25 Mar 2022 Volvo Penta expanded corrosion protection
Announced for sterndrive and FWD boats Volvo Penta today announced its new Coastal Series corrosion protection package with a seven-year coverage plan, giving extra protection for Volvo Penta sterndrive and Forward Drive (FWD) boats operating in salt or brackish water. Posted on 12 Feb 2022
Marine Resources 2022 Salary Survey FOOTERMaritimo 2022Mar - S75 FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2023 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy