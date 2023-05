This is expected to be another remarkable show for Beneteau as this marks the first Gran Turismo 32 (Inboard) in Queensland's water and features a comprehensive Antares range. For Lagoon, TMG Yachts team will be there to discuss the range.

Beneteau, represented by Flagstaff Marine and Spirit Marine, and Lagoon, represented by TMG Yachts , will showcase a great line-up for this significant marine event in the Southern Hemisphere.

China's first Excess 11 welcomed

The setup, tuning and boat preparation took place in Hong Kong with the support of Excess APAC China's first Excess 11, handled by Excess's dealer in mainland China, Vastar Yachts, safely arrived on Hainan island in late April after shipping from Excess's factory in Vendée, France and having a stopover at Hong Kong.

Join Boating Rendezvous-Sydney this May

Scheduled to take place at Cockle Bay Marina, Darling Harbour Boating Rendezvous-Sydney, Australia is back this May. It is scheduled to take place at Cockle Bay Marina, Darling Harbour, a private boating festival for marine enthusiasts and keen boaters to celebrate the freedom at sea in the country.

Figaro Beneteau 3 achieves amazing results

In the Rolex China Sea Race 2023 We are pleased to share Figaro Beneteau 3, led by the Beneteau Simpson Marine team - Philippe and Cosmas Grelon, took double-handed 1st place and IRC Overall 2nd place at Rolex China Sea Race 2023.

First 36: The genesis of a new creature

Four years and the merging of two very different teams in its creation The First 36 is no ordinary boat. And its creation was not ordinary either: It took four years and the merging of two very different teams. So here's a rare look behind the scene.

Beneteau & Lagoon: What to expect in April?

April is certainly a busy month for boat-lovers April is certainly a busy month for boat-lovers with lots of boat shows coming back in action. Let's have a quick preview and see what to expect.

Beneteau Pittwater Regatta 2023 is on

As part of the Lion Island series hosted by RPAYC Newport We are delighted to present this year's Beneteau Pittwater Regatta on Saturday, May 13th, 2023, as part of the Lion Island series hosted by RPAYC Newport.

Beneteau March Boat Show reviews

Three boating brands enjoyed a busy spring/autumn season with boat shows This March, our three boating brands enjoyed a busy spring/autumn season with boat shows held at different parts of Asia Pacific by working closely with our respective dealers, hosting 1 Asia Pacific debuts and two Japan premieres

Swift Trawler owners rendezvous

The fleet included the new Swift Trawler 48 which was also the premiere in New Zealand Organised by our dealer in Auckland, New Zealand-36 Degree Brokers, Swift Trawler Owners Rendezvous and Beneteau Owners Rally held together on January 21st, 2023 were a huge success with a turnout of approximate 75 people.

Bringing dreams to water 2023

The Miami Boat Show is an opportunity for Groupe Beneteau to report on the latest progress Groupe Beneteau shared its vision and mission with the American market when the Miami Boat Show opened: BRINGING DREAMS TO WATER.