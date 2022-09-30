ZF celebrates new POD 4600 Propulsion System at Sanctuary Cove

The POD 4600 propulsion system made its global debut at the Cannes Yachting Festival in September 2022 onboard the Azimut 26M yacht

by ZF Services 22 May 22:06 PDT

At this week's Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show, ZF in Oceania will be celebrating its new POD 4600 propulsion system, which made its global debut last year.

Unveiled to the public at the Cannes Yachting Festival in September onboard the Azimut Grande 26M yacht, the ZF POD 4600 propulsion system is designed for vessels with planing and semi-displacement hulls measuring up to 130 feet.

This new drive technology is compatible with all main OEM engines up to 1,700 hp at a maximum of 2,450 rpm, and is suitable for a wide range of recreational and professional applications.

For recreational vessels, this includes both planing and semi-displacement yachts, while professional purposes include pilot boats, supply vessels, small ferries, as well as patrol and rescue boats.

The ZF POD 4600 propulsion system can be configurated in a two-unit (for vessels measuring 80 to 100 feet) or three-unit layout (for ships measuring up to 130 feet), depending on the application.

Compared to other pod systems on the market, the POD 4600 is up to twice as powerful while still consuming up to 15 percent less fuel than a traditional shaftline propulsion.

The 4600 system allows, on large vessels, to reduce the number of POD units necessary to reach the desired speed, which reduces the onboard systems complexity and reduces the vessel's wet area, further improving propulsion efficiency.

The twin-counter-rotating propellers of the system are optimised for maximum speeds between 20 and 32 knots.

Design benefits include electro-hydraulic steering, hydraulic gear shift with low-speed mode and trolling, an integrated exhaust system, with nickel aluminium bronze and stainless steel used throughout for best corrosion resistance performance.

The POD 4600 propulsion system continues ZF's long-standing reputation of delivering high-performance marine driveline solutions, with over 60 years of innovation experience.

This industry-leading experience is showcased throughout ZF's Virtual Marine Showroom, an interactive website which allows users to take a deep dive into the full suite of ZF marine products.

Highlighted on zfmarinemobility.com are E-mobility options, digitalisation, motion control and propulsion systems from ZF, including key products such as the new POD 4600, as well as the TotalCommand marine propulsion control family for leisure and commercial vehicles, and the new AT 80 hybrid thruster system.

The 2023 Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show will be held from 25 to 28 May. ZF will be displaying on The Parkway at stand PW26.

Further information is available at zf.com/marine or by calling 1800 ZF SALES (1800 93 72537 / +61 2 9679 2555).