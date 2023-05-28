Lomac at the Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show

Lomac Turismo 710 © Lomac Lomac Turismo 710 © Lomac

by Lomac 23 May 00:10 PDT

Lomac announces its attendance at the Australian boat show, held from May 25 to 28 in the beautiful city of Gold Coast, in partnership with its dealer for the southern hemisphere FlagStaff Marine. The brand will be showcasing two evergreen models from the Turismo range, the 660 and 710, and the Tender 300 LX.

Lomac Milano, with its Australian dealer FlagStaff Marine, will be bringing all the brand's 'Made in Italy' ethos to Oz, as Australians affectionately call their country, at the Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show held in this exclusive Gold Coast community from May 25 to 28, 2023.

The featured boats at the show will be Turismo 660 and Turismo 710, two representative models from Lomac's top-of-the-range Turismo line that's in great demand on the Australian market. The models feature typically Italian design and classic lines, with fine cushions and finishings and special reinforcements in points subject to most wear.

The boats in the range are designed primarily for families or friends looking for a comfortable experience on the water, but also guarantees of safety and high performance when needed. Both models have double seats, plus forward and aft sun pads and tables perfect for dining. The console can contain an optional chemical toilet or changing room, but there are plenty of possibilities for customization, with dedicated accessories and a choice of two standard colours: dark grey and ivory.

The Tender 300 LX forms part of Lomac's line of support boats for larger vessels. The boat's Neoprene Hypalon tubes and fibreglass hull make it extremely durable and impact resistant. It can also be fitted on request with a customized console and seating, while standard equipment includes lifting sling eyes, the forepeak integrated into the deck and its cushion, the driving console with controls and steering wheel, and the helm seat with cushion.

The standard version of Tender 300 LX is white, with the possibility of personalising the "tender to..." wording on the tube with the name of the boat.

Lomac looks forward to seeing you at the Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show: Masthead Way - Stand 4.