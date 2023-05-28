Please select your home edition
Edition

Lomac at the Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show

by Lomac 23 May 00:10 PDT 25-28 May 2023
Lomac Turismo 710 © Lomac

Lomac announces its attendance at the Australian boat show, held from May 25 to 28 in the beautiful city of Gold Coast, in partnership with its dealer for the southern hemisphere FlagStaff Marine. The brand will be showcasing two evergreen models from the Turismo range, the 660 and 710, and the Tender 300 LX.

Lomac Milano, with its Australian dealer FlagStaff Marine, will be bringing all the brand's 'Made in Italy' ethos to Oz, as Australians affectionately call their country, at the Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show held in this exclusive Gold Coast community from May 25 to 28, 2023.

Lomac Turismo 710 - photo © Lomac
Lomac Turismo 710 - photo © Lomac

The featured boats at the show will be Turismo 660 and Turismo 710, two representative models from Lomac's top-of-the-range Turismo line that's in great demand on the Australian market. The models feature typically Italian design and classic lines, with fine cushions and finishings and special reinforcements in points subject to most wear.

The boats in the range are designed primarily for families or friends looking for a comfortable experience on the water, but also guarantees of safety and high performance when needed. Both models have double seats, plus forward and aft sun pads and tables perfect for dining. The console can contain an optional chemical toilet or changing room, but there are plenty of possibilities for customization, with dedicated accessories and a choice of two standard colours: dark grey and ivory.

Lomac Turismo 710 - photo © Lomac
Lomac Turismo 710 - photo © Lomac

The Tender 300 LX forms part of Lomac's line of support boats for larger vessels. The boat's Neoprene Hypalon tubes and fibreglass hull make it extremely durable and impact resistant. It can also be fitted on request with a customized console and seating, while standard equipment includes lifting sling eyes, the forepeak integrated into the deck and its cushion, the driving console with controls and steering wheel, and the helm seat with cushion.

Lomac Turismo 710 - photo © Lomac
Lomac Turismo 710 - photo © Lomac

The standard version of Tender 300 LX is white, with the possibility of personalising the "tender to..." wording on the tube with the name of the boat.

Lomac looks forward to seeing you at the Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show: Masthead Way - Stand 4.

Lomac Turismo 710 - photo © Lomac
Lomac Turismo 710 - photo © Lomac

Related Articles

The fastest Lomac ever at Boot Düsseldorf
Certified trial demonstrates high quality of the GranTurismo 12.0 Thanks to the partnership with Mercury, visitors to the Düsseldorf Boat Show will get a preview of the fastest GranTurismo 12.0 to date, powered by three of the latest Mercury Verado V10 engines, each rated 350 HP. Posted on 24 Jan Lomac GT 8.5 - Quite literally, Magnifico.
There's just something about RIBs. I mean yes, we've all got ribs, but all RIBs ain't RIBs.... There's just something about RIBs. I mean yes, we've all got ribs (boom boom), but all RIBs ain't RIBs, if you know what I mean. Useful and practical on the whole, and inherently safe, most of them are very stable and predominantly dry. Posted on 5 Jul 2022 Lomac technical partnership with Yamaha
The partnership means the Yamaha pre-rigging system is preinstalled directly in the yard The Milan-based yard led by the Lo Manto family has numerous collaborations in place with leading marine sector brands, and the one with Yamaha is without doubt among the most solid. Posted on 6 Apr 2022 Lomac returns to the Paris Boat Show
With the 540 Big Game and the GranTurismo 11.0 Cruiser Lomac will be exhibiting a wide range of high-end RIBs including the new multiple-award winning GranTurismo 11.0 Cruiser and the 540 Big Game, making its first appearance on the French market. Posted on 1 Dec 2021 Lomac's new boats at Cannes Yachting Festival
New models incorporate and capitalise on all hull line development work invested in GranTurismo line A small but important revolution that redefines the high-end RIB luxury cruiser segment, with the styling of a coupe but the space and liveability of a station wagon! Posted on 11 Sep 2021
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2023 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy