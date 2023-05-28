Please select your home edition
New Raymarine products on Australian debut at Sanctuary Cove Boat Show 2023

by Raymarine 23 May 22:40 PDT 25-28 May 2023
New Raymarine products on Australian debut at Sanctuary Cove Boat Show 2023 © Raymarine

On Australian debut, Raymarine has an impressive range of new products at Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show including the Axiom® 2 Pro range, a powerful line of multifunction chartplotters, the Axiom® 2 XL range of premium, glass bridge chartplotters, the RVM1600 CHIRP sonar module, new LightHouse charts and the CAM300 day and night IP camera.

Grégoire Outters, General Manager at Raymarine said: "We are excited to return to Sanctuary Cove Boat Show again in 2023, for the start of the Australia Boat Show season. Customers can experience the award winning range of Raymarine & FLIR Maritime products at our stand in the main exhibition tent, and also on prominent vessels on the Marina, including a full YachtSense™ digital control system onboard Maritimo S55".

Axiom® 2 Pro

The new Axiom 2 Pro is the most powerful Axiom chartplotter ever developed by Raymarine, delivering a fluid and highly intuitive navigation experience. This new all-in-one display, powered by the latest LightHouse 4 operating system, integrates with an advanced Raymarine navigation network that includes radar, autopilot and Lighthouse charts as well as FLIR thermal night vision technology. The upgraded six core processor enables faster chart scrolling, instant response and the ability to run multiple apps simultaneously.

The Axiom 2 Pro is developed with Raymarine's exclusive HydroTough™ coating, which repels water for reliable touchscreen control in all conditions. Users also benefit from customisable keypad controls across all size models including a choice of autopilot control or programmable soft keys. The Axiom 2 Pro S with embedded High CHIRP sonar, is designed for motorboat cruising and sailors.

Designed for anglers, the Axiom 2 Pro RVM model features the all new RealVision® MAX built-in sonar. This premium sonar builds upon already impressive Raymarine technology, allowing users to see deeper, with more clarity than ever before.

Axiom® 2 XL

The flagship of the Axiom family, Axiom 2 XL delivers powerful chartplotter performance, stylish large-format navigation, and the confidence of the LightHouse operating system. Available in 4 sizes; 16, 19, 22, and 24-inch, these premium, glass bridge chartplotters offer advanced networking and video integration capabilities.

Designed for all weather conditions, the rugged yet beautiful Axiom 2 XL displays are at home in open cockpits or enclosed glass bridge stations. Enhanced with powerful 6-core processors, expanded networking, and ultra-bright HydroTough displays, Axiom 2 XL is the premium chartplotter for captains who demand the best.

RVM1600

The RVM1600 is a remotely mounted sonar solution module for Raymarine's family of Axiom displays. The RVM1600 embeds RealVision MAX CHIRP sonar technology, delivering more clarity and improved fish imaging. Enthusiast anglers will also appreciate the multi-channel sonar capabilities. DownVision, SideVision, 3D, and conventional CHIRP sonar have all been upgraded with extended range and superior resolution, thanks to new and improved RealVision MAX CHIRP sonar transducers.

CAM300

Also making a debut is the CAM300 mini day/night IP camera. Equipped with an HD video sensor, the CAM300 transforms the Axiom into a powerful onboard video observation system. This compact camera can be combined with the AR200 sensor, enabling ClearCruise™ Augmented Reality, an impressive user experience which overlays AIS targets, waypoints and chart objects directly on Axiom's high-definition video display.

New LightHouse charts

Raymarine will also debut LightHouse charts for Australia & New Zealand. Created from official hydrographic chart sources, LightHouse charts offer maximum readability, intuitive navigation, and superior quality. With a premium subscription, boaters have access to an ever-expanding points of interest library, enabling them to quickly find local marinas, fuel berths, restaurants, supermarkets and more. The charts benefit from improved draw speed and are available on preloaded microSD cards.

Visit Raymarine at stand 242 in the Pavilions from 25 - 28th May 2023.

