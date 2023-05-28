Just 2 days to go to Sanctuary Cove Boat Show!

Flagstaff Marine is the exclusive Australian Importer of Italian-designed and manufactured LOMAC range of rigid, inflatable boats... better known as RIB's.



The LOMAC factory on the outskirts of Milan has been manufacturing boats for over 60 years and now offers over 38 different customisable models ranging in size from 4m to 14m, all designed to fit your lifestyle.



You can choose from models in four key categories:

Performance and Exhilaration

Cruising and Overnighting

Entertaining and Relaxing or

Luxury Tenders

LOMAC artisans were the first to combine a fibreglass hull with durable Hypalon-type tubes, creating a formidable, seaworthy, stable boat.



On display, we will show you the Turismo 660 and Turismo 710 from the Entertain and Relax series.



Book a personal viewing time through the link below.