Just 2 days to go to Sanctuary Cove Boat Show!

by Flagstaff Marine 22 May 16:34 PDT 25-28 May 2023
 


Visit us on the marina and in the village 


There are just 2 days before the Sanctuary Cove Boat Show opens on May 25-28, 

We're excited to unveil the Gran Turismo 32 for the first time on the Marina at Sanctuary Cove and to showcase the very popular new Swift Trawler 41, one of the three models available in this great range.

And for those who love the speed, comfort, and stability of a RIB, don't miss our LOMAC range of inflatables direct from Italy on display on the main street of the village. We also have a competition on our stand for you to win a unique Lomac prize.

To provide you with a personal viewing, we have VIP spots available that you can book through the link below. As of today, there are just six remaining, so beat the crowds by reserving your preferred day and time through the link below!
 
Swift Trawler 41
With over 1,500 trawlers sold worldwide, Beneteau is the premier designer and manufacturer of semi-planing trawler boats. The Swift Trawler 41 is the latest model in the range, covering 35 to 48 feet... and is available in both a sedan and flybridge version.

Perfect for entertaining, the rear galley occupies the centre space between the large cockpit and the saloon U-shaped dinette. The flybridge edition comes complete with an optional grill and wet bar, and the additional large outdoor seating area really brings your time on the water to life. 

The Swift Trawler's starboard helm and easy access to the dock via the undercover spacious sidewalk and midship gate make her perfect for cruising short-handed. With 2.5 berths and 2 heads and the option of an additional berth in the saloon, she can sleep up to 7 comfortably. 

View more specs and a gallery here.

Book a personal viewing time through the link below.
 
Gran Turismo 32
Fast, fun and great sea-keeping! 
The Gran Turismo 32 combines superior modern sports styling with the power and handling that the Beneteau Airstep 2 technology delivers. The result is an express cruiser with the benefits of a day boat bright, breezy and powerful.

This cleverly designed cruiser uses a smart layout and generous head clearance to create a spacious and comfortable boating experience.

The semi-walkaround to the bow leads to a swimming platform and sunbathing area to bask in the brilliant sunshine while you enjoy the spoils of the boating lifestyle.

The Gran Turismo 32 is your introduction to luxury.

View specs and gallery here on our website.

Book a personal viewing time through the link below.
 
LOMAC Inflatable Ribs

Flagstaff Marine is the exclusive Australian Importer of Italian-designed and manufactured LOMAC range of rigid, inflatable boats... better known as RIB's. 

The LOMAC factory on the outskirts of Milan has been manufacturing boats for over 60 years and now offers over 38 different customisable models ranging in size from 4m to 14m, all designed to fit your lifestyle.

You can choose from models in four key categories:

  • Performance and Exhilaration
  • Cruising and Overnighting
  • Entertaining and Relaxing or
  • Luxury Tenders

LOMAC artisans were the first to combine a fibreglass hull with durable Hypalon-type tubes, creating a formidable, seaworthy, stable boat. 

On display, we will show you the Turismo 660 and Turismo 710 from the Entertain and Relax series.

Book a personal viewing time through the link below.
Sunpower Catamaran - Available NOW

A solar electric luxury yacht brand offering smart, sustainable cruising by harnessing uncompromised design and leading-edge technology. This stunning 2022 44ft VIP Master is located on the Gold Coast and available for immediate delivery.

Sunpower Solar Electric Yachts are powered with a solar electric propulsion system that can cruise up to 100 kms a day without fuel. This gives you an unlimited range at low speeds from approximately 4-6 knots and ensures you have clean-air cruising with an advanced solar system that provides optimal comfort with zero emissions.

To arrange an inspection during the Sanctuary Cove Boat Show call Graham Raspass 0418 168 231.
All aboard with Flagstaff Marine
Get out on the water with Flagstaff Marine!

Don't miss out on our featured monthly brokerage listings, where you'll find some of our latest listings and competitively priced boats, handpicked by our expert team.

Flagstaff Marine also offers a range of cleaning and maintenance packages to ensure your time on board is spent where it should be - out on the water. Whatever your boating lifestyle goals are we have a package to suit you.

Flagstaff Marine is Australias leading boat brokerage. If you are interested in buying a boat or selling your own anywhere in Australia or internationally, we can help.
