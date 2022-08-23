Please select your home edition
Candela C-8 Polestar Edition: Iconic design meets electric performance at sea

by Candela 24 May 02:35 PDT

Premium electric car maker Polestar (Nasdaq: PSNY) and electric hydrofoil boat maker Candela reveal the next phase of their partnership - the Candela C-8 Polestar edition.

Combining Polestar's Scandinavian take on luxury EV design with Candela's energy-efficient electric hydrofoil boat, the new Candela C-8 Polestar edition unites the two companies' efforts to accelerate the shift to more sustainable electric mobility.

The bespoke design cues include a new solid light grey color, specially designed seat upholstery and hydrofoils painted in iconic Swedish gold.

Candela C-8 Polestar Edition - photo © Candela
Candela C-8 Polestar Edition - photo © Candela

"Candela's hydrofoil technology is a paradigm shift for sustainable performance in the marine industry. Like the first time driving an electric car, you instantly feel that this is the future when the boat 'takes off' - and now with the special gold details that we so proudly exhibit on our cars," says Maximilian Missoni, Head of Design at Polestar.

Previously, the two Swedish premium mobility brands reached an agreement for Polestar to supply batteries and charging technology to power Candela's electric hydrofoil boats.

The Candela C-8 Polestar edition brings Polestar's expression of Scandinavian luxury to the marine industry. A new solid grey exterior colour complimented by a lighter grey tone for interior areas gives the boat a sleek and uniform look which is strengthened by the use of the same marine-certified textile everywhere, from seats, cushions and sunbeds to wall and roof panels.

Candela C-8 Polestar Edition - photo © Candela
Candela C-8 Polestar Edition - photo © Candela

Design upgrades also bring expertise from the automotive industry with a specially designed seat upholstery that offers outstanding comfort and enhances the experience of a smooth and silent ride in an electric hydrofoil boat. To emphasise the innovative technology and performance from Candela, the hydrofoils are painted in the iconic Swedish gold colour that characterises the performance details of Polestar's cars.

"Excellent design has an inherent value, but it can also serve as a powerful driving force towards a sustainable future. At Candela, our primary focus is to create vessels that are more compelling in every respect. I am therefore very happy about the C-8 Polestar edition and our collaboration with the brilliant team at Polestar," says Gustav Hasselskog, CEO & founder Candela.

Candela C-8 Polestar Edition - photo © Candela
Candela C-8 Polestar Edition - photo © Candela

Technology, performance and sustainability unite

Polestar and Candela already have a technical collaboration, as all Candela C-8's - including C-8 Polestar Edition - employ the 69 kWh battery and charging hardware from the standard-range Polestar 2 to realise a range of up to 57 nautical miles (65 US miles) on one charge at a cruising speed of 22 knots. This compares favourably with traditional powerboats, and comes with a high-speed range 2-3 times longer than conventional electric speedboats, thanks to the hydrofoils that reduce water friction.

The Candela C-8 uses Candela's new, efficient 75 kW electric direct drive pod motor- the Candela C-POD - and 'flies' on computer-guided hydrofoils that lift the hull above the water at high speeds, reducing energy consumption by up to 80% compared to traditional motorboats. When foiling, the ride is silent and smooth, without damaging wakes, thanks to Candela's computer-stabilized foil technology.

Candela C-8 Polestar Edition - photo © Candela
Candela C-8 Polestar Edition - photo © Candela

The Candela C-8 Polestar edition comes either as an open daycruiser, a T-top version or as a weather-protected hardtop version crafted from carbon fibre, with a retractable roof for sunny days. A spacious cockpit provides seating for up to eight people on three individual seats and an aft sofa. A sunbed provides space for two. The forward cabin sleeps up to two adults and two children.

The Candela C-8 Polestar edition is available online in the Polestar Additionals webshop, or at Candela.com, and is sold and delivered by Candela. Pricing starts from EUR 400,000/ USD 450,000. Production takes place at Candela's factory in Stockholm, Sweden, and deliveries are expected from June 2024.

More information is available at Candela.com and Polestar.com

Candela C-8 Polestar Edition - photo © Candela
Candela C-8 Polestar Edition - photo © Candela
Candela C-8 Polestar Edition - photo © Candela
Candela C-8 Polestar Edition - photo © Candela

