Please select your home edition
Edition

Raymarine to supply YachtSense™ digital switching systems for the Maritimo S55

by Raymarine 24 May 23:39 PDT
Maritimo S55 © Maritimo

Raymarine is pleased to confirm that Australian boatbuilder Maritimo will offer the benefits of the Raymarine YachtSense™ system to new owners of its class leading motor yacht, the Maritimo S55. YachtSense™ is the next step in digital switching solutions, allowing boatbuilders to connect all a yacht's devices, enabling captains to have total awareness of the boat's systems, from anywhere on board or off the boat.

Each YachtSense™ Digital Control System is built upon a fully customised user experience. A bespoke user interface option for the S55 delivers a modern and elegant vessel automation solution, integrated seamlessly into the vessels cutting edge glass bridge helm station. Thanks to YachtSense™, it is now possible, right from the helm of the S55, to not only monitor mechanical systems but also take control of the vessel's amenities.

Beyond automation and control on the boat, YachtSense™ also offers greater off-the-boat connectivity via the simplicity of a smartphone app. Tom Barry-Cotter, Managing Director, Maritimo said: "We are delighted by the functionality Raymarine is able to offer with the YachtSense™ Digital Control System. The ability to check the boat while at home in the living room can give such peace of mind. This encompasses everything from fluid levels, control of electrical systems, setting up modes onboard the vessel, to telling owners when maintenance is due."

The system's Maintenance Section records data so that maintenance crews can log in remotely and diagnose an issue. The crew can come to the boat with the correct tools and equipment required for the specified maintenance. This feature can save time, hassle and often cost. The new S55 is the latest evolution of Australian motor yacht builder Maritimo's long-standing experience in long range cruising design. The S55 fuses the latest advancements in nautical technology and design, providing a perfect canvas at Sanctuary Cove to showcase the Raymarine YachtSense™ system.

Grégoire Outters, Managing Director at Raymarine said: "Raymarine is delighted to announce this partnership with Maritimo, an iconic Australian brand. The YachtSense™ System onboard Maritimo S55 has been engineered to deliver sophisticated functionality and awareness, allowing users simplistic and intuitive control."

Tom Barry-Cotter continued: "The functionalities that Raymarine brings to the table with YachtSense™ chime perfectly with Maritimo's customer base. Data is everything on a modern motor yacht and our owners are seeking greater connectivity and control, both on and off the boat. The Raymarine YachtSense™ system gives Maritimo owners a vast array of information and control at their fingertips - much as we see in modern cars."

A key benefit of YachtSense™ is that it provides all the benefits of increased data availability without running the risk of information overload, as Raymarine's Technical Services Manager, Joshua Wilson explains: "The beauty of Maritimo's YachtSense™ implementation is that the tech isn't in your face. You don't even need to (knowingly) interact with it if you don't want to. Everything can be switched on and off with good old-fashioned buttons. YachtSense™ just monitors all the onboard systems like the perfect ship's engineer who never sleeps. It silently keeps watch in the background, sounding an alarm to alert the skipper/owner of anomalies before they become problems. When configured to do so YachtSense™ will also step in to stop a potentially dangerous or costly occurrence like running a pump dry."

A Maritimo S55 showcasing the full Raymarine YachtSense™ system will be on display at Australia's Sanctuary Cove Boat Show, which will run from 25 - 28 May 2023.

Related Articles

New Raymarine products on Australian debut
Next generation of products at the Sanctuary Cove Boat Show 2023 On Australian debut, Raymarine has an impressive range of new products at Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show including the Axiom® 2 Pro range Posted on 24 May Axiom 2 XL Glass Bridge Chartplotters
Next-generation high-performance helm solution for premium yachts from Raymarine Today, Raymarine, a world leader in marine electronics, announced the availability of Axiom® 2 XL, a sophisticated line of glass bridge chartplotters for premium yachts and integrated helm solutions. Posted on 12 May New 3-year partnership for Raymarine and Solemar
Raymarine chosen for its reliability, and shared brand values Raymarine chosen for its reliability, and shared brand values Posted on 5 May Raymarine inks agreement with Northcoast Boats
To fully outfit all new vessels starting with its newly announced flagship NorthCoast 415HT Raymarine announced an exclusive agreement with NorthCoast Boats to fully outfit all new vessels starting with its newly announced flagship NorthCoast 415HT. Posted on 27 Apr Extreme product testing for extreme conditions
Raymarine consider that technology needs to be more durable than ever With new climate extremes, environmental testing in the harshest of conditions is critical to a products success, says Raymarine. Posted on 4 Apr Raymarine launches new website
Marine electronics leader transforms its digital experience platform Raymarine has introduced a brand-new website designed to showcase its latest product innovations and engage the brand's community of loyal customers. Posted on 3 Mar Raymarine electronics chosen to equip Leopard 40
The Leopard 40 completes the brand's best-selling new range of power catamarans Raymarine's innovative range of marine electronics has been selected for the highly anticipated new Leopard 40 Powercat. Posted on 27 Feb Business partnership between Raymarine and Avikus
Exclusivity partnership sets the stage for market leading autonomous leisure boat systems Global marine electronics leader Raymarine and autonomous boat navigation provider Avikus, announced today the signing of a multi-year Exclusivity Business Partnership Agreement (EPA) at the 2023 Discover Boating Miami International Boat Show. Posted on 16 Feb Raymarine launches five new product lines
Including the Axiom® 2 Pro and Axiom 2 XL family of multifunction chartplotter displays Raymarine announced today the launch of five new products which include the Axiom® 2 Pro and Axiom 2 XL family of multifunction chartplotter displays, as well as a new suite of sonar products and an advanced marine camera system. Posted on 11 Feb
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2023 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy