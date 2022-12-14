Step on board the Amels 60 Entourage

Please select your home edition
by Damen Yachting team 25 May 07:13 PDT

Owner is appointed an extra-large suite on the Main Deck with a fold-down balcony, lounge area, two bathrooms and a neighbouring twin-bed guest suite. Four more suites found on the Lower Deck can house up to 12 guests in total. The 13 crew members are granted a modified crew area with a larger laundry room and dry store.

The overall design of the Amels 60 focuses on the onboard experience, and so Burdifilek reversed the structure of the staircase to develop a more eye-catching and spacious passage. "I think the staircase is beautiful and very innovative," says Arie Midavaine, Project Manager at Damen Yachting. "The structure is on the outside and tucked away - which is substantially different than previous models and gives much more space to move around. The ceilings are also beautiful and are free of domes - a feature that the Owner brought in from this experience in real estate."

The sense of freedom is maximised on the large Sun Deck, which has been lengthened in the aft by 1.5 metres and features a jacuzzi pool surrounded by sunpads, a large bar and BBQ, an alfresco dining area and a shaded L-shaped lounge. Here, the sun awning poles were repositioned to the outside of the railing to maximise the space available.

Other dining and lounging options can be found throughout the yacht, including on the Swim Platform, Main Deck aft, the Bridge Deck saloon, and a casual dining set-up in the Main Saloon.

"At the request of the Owner, we extended the Bridge and Sun Deck aft, which has impacted the use of these decks in such a positive way that we decided to implement this change for all future builds," says Jan van Hogerwou, Damen Yachting's Commercial Executive North America.

Amels 60 Entourage - photo © Guillaume Plisson
Amels 60 Entourage - photo © Guillaume Plisson

"It's an extremely well-optimised design. Together with the Amels team we invested a lot of time fine-tuning the Amels 60 design, really looking back at the Limited Editions past, talking to clients. She looks beautiful," says Espen diameterino of Espen diameterino International.

The Owner worked closely with Amels and build supervisors Moran Yacht & Ship to customise the project and utilise the builder's well-balanced Limited Editions technical platform and fast build time. Another notable change was made to the exterior styling, where the Owner opted for a seamless stream of windows instead of the signature angular windows.

"We are very proud of the many customisations we were able to implement into this platform, which is a testament to the Damen Yachting engineering and production team," says Sean Moran, Managing Director at Moran Yacht & Ship. Having been represented in the original sale by Moran Yacht & Ship, the Owner has appointed the US brokerage house as the charter Central Agent for ENTOURAGE. "The input from Moran Yacht & Ship has led to an even better yacht," adds Arie Midavaine, Project Manager at Damen Yachting.

Amels 60 Entourage - photo © Guillaume Plisson
Amels 60 Entourage - photo © Guillaume Plisson

On the foredeck, there is space for two tenders and two waverunners, with additional toys such as SeaBobs, wakeboards and diving equipment stored in the Beach Club aft. Also located within the Beach Club is a sauna, dayhead and gym equipment.

The Amels 60 has been developed to carry the spirit and philosophy of the Amels Limited Editions forward to a new generation. Designed with the environment in mind, ENTOURAGE features IMO Tier III compliant hybrid power and propulsion technology, cutting-edge equipment and technology, superior seakeeping abilities and a transatlantic range of 4,500 miles.

Amels 60 Entourage - photo © Guillaume Plisson
Amels 60 Entourage - photo © Guillaume Plisson

ENTOURAGE at a glance:

  • Amels 60 (60m/197ft)
  • Delivered in 2023
  • 830 GT
  • 12 guests, 12 Crew + Captain
  • Interior design by Burdifilek
  • Exterior design by Espen diameterino
  • Naval Architecture by Damen Yachting

