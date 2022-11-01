Please select your home edition
Edition
Marine Resources 2022 Salary Survey

Sunreef 80 Power Eco - The world's most advanced electric motor yacht

by Sunreef Yachts 25 May 05:12 PDT
Sunreef 80 Power Eco © Sunreef Yachts

Sunreef Yachts has recently launched the world's most advanced electric motor yacht in its Gdansk facility in Poland.

The luxury catamaran was customized to the owner's exact specifications and is using the latest green tech to reach the highest levels of sustainability and energy efficiency.

Read more

Sunreef 80 Power Eco - photo © Sunreef Yachts
Sunreef 80 Power Eco - photo © Sunreef Yachts

Unlimited green power

Equipped with two 360kW engines and a set of 990kWh batteries, the super cat is fitted with Sunreef Yachts' revolutionary solar power system with panels fully integrated with the composite structures. Thanks to this technology, the 80 Sunreef Power Eco provides unrivaled solar power for extended range and a clean cruising experience.

Sunreef 80 Power Eco - photo © Sunreef Yachts
Sunreef 80 Power Eco - photo © Sunreef Yachts

Unlimited possibilities

The catamaran was commissioned by an experienced family of yacht owners, deeply engaged in sustainability and looking for the perfect eco-responsible motor yacht. The 4-cabin catamaran boasts a custom-tailored layout and décor to accommodate eight guests in full luxury. With an energy-saving air conditioning system and smart energy management, this electric yacht sets new standards for eco-cruising.

To know more about the 80 Sunreef Power Eco and the entire Eco range, feel free to contact the Sunreef Yachts team.

Sunreef 80 Power Eco - photo © Sunreef Yachts
Sunreef 80 Power Eco - photo © Sunreef Yachts

Related Articles

Sunreef 45 Ultima: A new range unveiled
A full range of sleek, hi-tech hybrid catamarans Set course and go. Wherever you want to go. Whenever you want to go. Time for a getaway to oceans of speed comfort and luxury. Time to unveil Sunreef Ultima. Posted on 17 Mar Join the Sunreef Yachts team at MIBS 2023
Two bestselling models at the Miami International Boat Show Two Sunreef Yachts bestselling models will be showcased during this year's Discover Boating - Miami International Boat Show. Posted on 18 Jan The 80 Sunreef Power Eco
Building an electric Super Cat The Sunreef Team meets the future owner of an electric 80 Sunreef Power Eco catamaran for an exclusive interview. Posted on 13 Jan 55 Open Sunreef Power: A new model unveiled
Sunreef Yachts celebrated its Fort Lauderdale showcase with the reveal of the 55 Open The luxury hybrid yacht offers a perfect blend of speed, stability and luxury. The yacht's standout features include walkaround deck, a vast semi-open saloon and spacious aft with two fold-down bulwark platforms. Posted on 1 Nov 2022 US premiere of 80 Sunreef Power
At the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show 2022 Sunreef Yachts is soon to present the 80 Sunreef Power ELEN'S DREAM at the 2022 Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show. Posted on 8 Oct 2022 Sunreef Supreme 70 Eco unveiled
Combining superyacht DNA with the latest green technology Sunreef Yachts recently unveiled the first pictures of its latest solar-electric craft during the Cannes Yachting Festival. Posted on 23 Sep 2022 Sunreef Explorer Line
An entire new range of explorer yachts After unveiling the details of the 40M and 50M Sunreef Explorer yachts, Sunreef Yachts proudly announces an entire new range of explorer yachts. Posted on 29 Jun 2022 100 Sunreef Power Eco: a green supercat
Offering ultra-silent propulsion and unrivaled energy efficiency The 100 Sunreef Power Eco combines superyacht comfort with cutting edge sustainable technology for long cruises in total harmony with the oceans. Posted on 4 Jun 2022 Sunreef celebrates Miami GP with Fernando Alonso
The evening welcomed owners, clients, and friends to Bayfront Park In celebration of the inaugural F1 Miami Grand Prix, Sunreef Yachts hosted an intimate evening on Sunday, May 8th, honoring future 60 Sunreef Power Eco yacht owner Fernando Alonso. Posted on 13 May 2022 What makes a perfect explorer yacht?
Sunreef Yachts has developed a new generation of expedition crafts Explorer yachts are designed and built to access the most remote corners of the world and withstand harsh weather conditions while offering an unparalleled level of luxury. Posted on 1 Apr 2022
Marine Resources 2022 Salary Survey FOOTERMaritimo 2022Mar - S75 FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2023 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy