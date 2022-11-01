Sunreef 80 Power Eco - The world's most advanced electric motor yacht

Sunreef 80 Power Eco © Sunreef Yachts Sunreef 80 Power Eco © Sunreef Yachts

by Sunreef Yachts 25 May 05:12 PDT

Sunreef Yachts has recently launched the world's most advanced electric motor yacht in its Gdansk facility in Poland.

The luxury catamaran was customized to the owner's exact specifications and is using the latest green tech to reach the highest levels of sustainability and energy efficiency.

Unlimited green power

Equipped with two 360kW engines and a set of 990kWh batteries, the super cat is fitted with Sunreef Yachts' revolutionary solar power system with panels fully integrated with the composite structures. Thanks to this technology, the 80 Sunreef Power Eco provides unrivaled solar power for extended range and a clean cruising experience.

Unlimited possibilities

The catamaran was commissioned by an experienced family of yacht owners, deeply engaged in sustainability and looking for the perfect eco-responsible motor yacht. The 4-cabin catamaran boasts a custom-tailored layout and décor to accommodate eight guests in full luxury. With an energy-saving air conditioning system and smart energy management, this electric yacht sets new standards for eco-cruising.

To know more about the 80 Sunreef Power Eco and the entire Eco range, feel free to contact the Sunreef Yachts team.