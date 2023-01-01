Please select your home edition
Freedom Boat Club continues its rapid Australian expansion announcing its Brisbane Club

by Freedom Boat Club 26 May 01:06 PDT
Freedom Boat Club announces Brisbane location © Freedom Boat Club

Freedom Boat Club, the world's largest boat club, announced the planned opening of its newest Club in Brisbane. Located at Manly Boat Harbour, the new location will provide direct access to Moreton Bay's famed islands, great fishing and the Tangalooma wrecks. This announcement marks Freedom's fourth franchise territory in Australia and sixth location in the region in four months since Freedom initially launched its Asia-Pacific presence in early 2023.

"Brisbane is Australia's fastest growing capital city with great weather and fantastic boating opportunities in Moreton Bay, the Brisbane River and beyond. Expanding our Queensland footprint provides the opportunity to reach a growing and diverse population living within a short distance of great waterways," said David Kurczewski, General Manager, Shared Services Asia-Pacific. "We are thrilled to be met with such enthusiasm from members and franchise operators looking for a boating opportunity like Freedom Boat Club. We look forward to building on our momentum and offering a new pathway to the on-water lifestyle in Australia."

The new location will be led by franchise owner Brett Bolton, who has nearly 25 years of marine industry experience and currently serves as director and founder of Australia's leading marina consultancy firm, Coriolis Marine. To support its growing presence in the region, Freedom will be exhibiting at the Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show, May 25-28, 2023, as well as the upcoming Sydney Boat Show in August 2023.

"We are excited to be launching the future of boating in Australia in Brisbane, providing a world-class service to new and experienced boaters alike," said Brett Bolton. "With this new location our members will be able to enjoy the best of boating in Moreton Bay and the many island destinations within a stone's throw of the popular seaside village of Manly. Our fleet will provide plenty of choice for our members to have the perfect day out on the water."

The new location is planned to open in September 2023 with four boats with plans for further expansion. Membership sales are currently under way and new members can learn more while attending the Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show (booth #MH20) or by visiting www.FreedomBoatClub.au.

