Riviera announces exceptional new 58 Sports Motor Yacht

by Riviera Australia 25 May 18:27 PDT

Riviera, Australia's world-class luxury motor yacht builder, has announced at the opening of the Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show the exceptional new 58 Sports Motor Yacht that will premiere in late 2023. The 58 SMY joins an exceptional line-up of Sports Motor Yachts that began 6 years ago with the launch of the 68. Now the range extends to six models including the 46, 50, 64 and 72.

Riviera's Sports Motor Yachts are uniquely specified craft that reward owners with endless adventure, enjoyed in absolute luxury. And the 58 SMY will offer all the Sports Motor Yacht essentials including all-water sports cockpit, walk-around side decks, foredeck lounge and entertaining zone, all-weather alfresco deck entertaining, and a spacious, luxurious saloon with internal staircase to a fully-enclosed, air-conditioned flybridge and state-of-the-art helm.

The accommodation deck is extremely spacious with three staterooms and three bathrooms. The full-beam master suite is pure luxury with a private bathroom and walk-in wardrobe, as well as an optional breakfast bar and fridge.

And there's more to admire on the accommodation deck with a utility room or crew cabin aft of the master. As a utility room, diving and fishing gear can be passed down from the cockpit via the engine room and stowed; or you can use this space as a personalised laundry with separate washer and dryer, easily accessed via the walk-in wardrobe of the master suite.

Interiors are rich in quality and style with premium fabrics, in-vogue leather lounges, exquisitely hand-finished exotic timber cabinetry and the comfort of plush carpet in all three staterooms.

Announcing the new 58 Sports Motor Yacht was a proud moment for Riviera Australia owner Rodney Longhurst, who praised the excellence and achievements of the 900-strong Riviera design and production team.

"Our incredible team is creating truly world-class luxury motor yachts. This new 58 SMY will be the newest addition to our Sports Motor Yacht Collection and is a very special yacht indeed, soon to be admired throughout the great waterways of the world. Seeing how our Riviera yachts enhance our owners and their families' lives is a great sense of inspiration for us all," said Rodney.

Welcome aboard the 58 Sports Motor Yacht

Step onto the large boarding platform and enter the cockpit via the port or starboard transom doors. At anchor, these open out and lock flush against the transom, effectively extending the cockpit and creating a large water sports or entertaining platform. Owners may select an optional high/low hydraulic platform; which enables the launch and retrieval of watercraft without getting your feet wet.

The cockpit is designed for both water sports action and easy entertaining.

Portside of the entry to the alfresco deck is a barbecue centre. Lifting the moulded lid reveals a premium twin-plate electric barbecue, sink and integrated rubbish bin. Ample storage is below. Starboard of the steps is an icemaker and insulated icebox or optional freezer. On the corner above is a moulded hatch protecting an IPS joystick; conveniently located for the skipper to control slow speed manoeuvring and docking. There's also a portside option or dual controls.

Stepping up from the cockpit is the alfresco deck, the entertaining and dining centre of the 58 Sports Motor Yacht. A plush lounge to port converts to a double daybed for lazy afternoons. Opposite is an L-shaped lounge/dining area with a handcrafted folding teak table complete with drink holders. A cool box is located under this lounge with refrigeration as an option. Two matching ottomans offer occasional seating around the table.

Both sides of the alfresco deck feature glass quarter panels offering one-way privacy and protection from the elements. A large deck hatch provides excellent service access to the engine room.

Moving to the foredeck, the wide side decks incorporate an innovative drainage design that diverts wash-down water or offshore spray overboard before it can flow down into the cockpit.

The foredeck offers another entertaining or relaxation space; perfectly suited for sunset drinks with plush lounge seating for up to eight guests, a removable GRP table with drink holders, insulated cool box and stereo speakers linked to the saloon entertainment system. Large lockers provide easy stowing of fenders, ropes, the table and optional awning. Owners have the option of carrying the tender on the foredeck with a davit for launch and retrieval; and once launched you are then able to enjoy the foredeck entertaining zone.

Superb saloon

Slide open the tinted glass door, then open out the large, tinted glass awning window; now the alfresco deck connects and flows through to the saloon and galley creating one grand living and entertaining space. As you enter the saloon, the staircase leading up to the flybridge is portside. Aft of this staircase is a full height refrigerator with two freezer drawers below, designed to service the galley opposite. Under the steps is a fine example of Riviera's renowned craftsmanship; an elegant bar/serving station with double-door fridge, wine cooler and drinks cabinet for bottles and glassware.

The U-shaped gourmet galley is superbly equipped with premium appliances beautifully integrated into handcrafted timber joinery. A three-hotplate induction cooktop features removable potholders, and a combination oven/microwave with integrated grill and a dishwasher are under the benchtop.

Forward of the galley to starboard is a plush, L-shaped leather lounge dining area with folding timber table. Another L-shaped designer lounge is located portside for guests to stretch out and relax, complete with a matching ottoman that doubles as a coffee table with the flip of a cushion.

Lower the window blinds and the saloon becomes a cinema room with a premium sound system and large TV that rises from the cabinetry at the press of a button.

And in true motor yacht style, the saloon features a space-saving portside door for quick and easy access from the galley to the foredeck entertaining lounge; access to the side deck to tend to mooring lines; or simply to invite a cool breeze to flow through the saloon at anchor.

Sensational flybridge

Exciting and innovative, the air-conditioned flybridge of the 58 Sports Motor Yacht takes comfort and luxury to a new level. So generous in size and so well-appointed, the flybridge feels more like a saloon. Commanding views of the water are enhanced by an extremely quiet ride, even when this astonishing craft is in full flight. Enjoy the plush comfort of the L-shaped designer lounge complete with matching ottoman coffee table. There's a drawer fridge for refreshments as well as an ingenious slide-out double bed to provide additional accommodation for guests or crew on overnight passages.

In similar style to the saloon below, the flybridge opens and flows out to the aft deck. At anchor, this is a splendid private retreat or boutique entertaining area complete with wraparound corner lounge, folding timber table, wet bar, refrigerator, sink and solid surface benchtop.

To assist the skipper, the aft deck has an additional joystick control station with excellent visibility for precise docking or sport fishing.

Commanding helm

The Riviera luxury motor yacht helm is state-of-the-art, featuring touchscreen navigation and operation technology, all designed to make your boating even easier and more enjoyable. Total control is at your fingertips and visibility is outstanding through the curved tempered glass windscreen. Captain and companion chairs are fully adjustable and deeply comfortable with the added luxury of hand-stitched leather. Guests can join the skipper whilst under way and enjoy commanding views from the companion lounge. An impressive electric sunroof slides back at the push of a button and side sliding windows open to invite a cool breeze whilst under way or at anchor.

Opulent accommodation

A forward central stairway leads from the saloon to the light-filled and substantial accommodation deck that includes three luxurious staterooms and three bathrooms.

The full-beam master suite amidships is brilliantly bathed in light and fresh air from large hull windows with integrated opening portholes. It features a king-sized walk-around bed, casual dining or study to the port side, a cedar-lined walk-in wardrobe aft on the starboard side, and a generous ensuite bathroom forward, also to starboard. Forward is an optional bar fridge with a servery for a coffee machine, providing the perfect minibar within the master stateroom.

A highly practical and generous space aft of the master stateroom can be personalised to suit an owners' needs; perhaps as a laundry, utility room, crew cabin, additional accommodation with a separate bathroom, or even a mini gymnasium. Fitted out as a laundry or utility room, the space includes an under-bench washing machine and dryer with an adjacent linen cupboard, and a sink and storage unit with hull window and opening porthole. In the crew cabin layout, a bathroom is to port and a single berth is above the washing machine and dryer. The aft bulkhead has a wide, watertight door that provides excellent access to the engine room.

The VIP guest stateroom forward includes an ensuite bathroom and a queen-sized walk-around bed, with an abundance of storage underneath. There is further storage in two overhead lockers, a double hanging robe or an additional robe with shelving. Fresh air and light are introduced to the stateroom from twin overhead deck hatches and large hull windows.

The second guest stateroom to port features two single berths with bedside tables. At the touch of a button, the two berths slide together to form a double. There is also a large hull window with opening porthole and a hanging locker. The third bathroom is opposite on the starboard side and acts as the day head.

Options for even greater convenience, comfort and style

There is an option for a winged sports pack arch to be added to the flybridge hardtop to carry radar and communications domes, as well as an optional trickle-charge solar panel connected to the 12-volt battery system.

Owners can also opt for gyroscopic or fin stabilisation aboard the 58 Sports Motor Yacht. The gyro option is set under the cockpit. The fin option provides even more space in the lazarette, as the head units are mounted in the engine room.

Power at your fingertips

Access to the full-height and substantial engine room is via a wide watertight door from the utility space aft of the master stateroom, or through a large service hatch from the alfresco deck.

Riviera engineers have selected twin Volvo Penta D13 IPS 1350s, rated at 1000hp (735kW) to deliver exceptional power-to-weight performance.

All new Riviera motor yachts are equipped with Siren Marine to allow owners to remotely monitor key onboard systems, the yacht's location and to activate selected onboard equipment.

Riviera offers an industry-leading level of owner care and comfort, with all Volvo Penta IPS powered yachts delivered with five-year engines, drives and electronics limited warranty, which is further supported by Riviera's seven-year structural and two-year express limited warranties.

Where to find Riviera and learn more about the new 58 Sports Motor Yacht at the Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show.

Riviera Australia owner Rodney Longhurst said: "We look forward to welcoming you aboard our collection of Riviera luxury motor yachts from 39 to 78 feet, including a preview of our exceptional new 58 Sports Motor Yacht, at the Riviera showcase on H Arm at the Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show from May 25."

