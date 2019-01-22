Please select your home edition
Edition

Interview with with AIMEX Director Carl Amor at the Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show 2023

by Mark Jardine 25 May 19:52 PDT
Carl Amor, Director of AIMEX © Mark Jardine

Mark Jardine spoke to Carl Amor, Director of AIMEX, the Australian International Marine Export Group in the AIMEX Garden, sponsored by Pantaenius Australia, Aqualuma LED Lighting and Tourism Western Australia, at the Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show 2023 to find out more about what they do for Australian marine businesses.

Find out more at www.aimex.asn.au

This site and its contents are Copyright © 2023 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy