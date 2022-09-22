ISA Gran Turismo 70m: rewriting history

by ISA Yachts 27 May 03:29 PDT

ISA Yachts, a Palumbo Superyachts brand, presents the new generation of Gran Turismo, the shipyard's traditional line that has contributed to its international success.

The first model to take shape from the expert hands of Team for Design - Enrico Gobbi is a 70-metre yacht with a sporty and sensual appeal.

With a streamlined coupé-like profile and sinuous lines Gran Turismo 70m revolutionises the concept of exterior/interior to create a unique and sophisticated leitmotif.

The association of the refined contrast of the hull colour, in steel grey and charcoal details, with the minimal windows emphasizes the sleek flowing design and accentuates it longitudinally.

The charcoal-colour skylounge, where the wheelhouse is placed, seems set back so as not to interfere with the slender line and let the characteristic ISA arch connecting all the decks take center stage.

As for the exterior layout, versatility is the name of the game like demonstrates the area forward of the owner cabin which can be both private and open to guests. This area includes an infinity pool connected to the owner cabin through a lit up path for a great scenic effect. A touch and go platform can also be provided.

The owner cabin is a true glasshouse, where the very slim frames of the large opening floor-to-ceiling windows are virtually invisible, amplifying the feeling of continuity between inside and outside.

At the stern end of the upper deck, such sense of continuity between the round dining room with opening windows at 180 degrees and the external cockpit is achieved through the use of the same type of wood.

The outdoor furnishings are organic and characterized by very modern round and curved shapes combined with warm colour wood for a glamorous high-quality elegance.

The same philosophy is applied to the interior, where an attractive teak and wenge wood selection is used for both the flooring and the ceiling cladding. Dove gray and taupe with traces of contemporary blue are exquisitely mixed in a pallet of warm colours.

Prestigious marble and satin brass details give the room an even more exclusive allure.

The owner cabin strays from the path using a combination of sandblasted teak-colour walnut wood and very light-colour leather to produce a truly unique effect.

Both the ceiling and floor lighting play a special role as they are also designed to lead the gaze to infinity transcending any indoor-outdoor barriers.

The spacious SPA area, a true convivial club, is connected on the sides and aft by large opening platforms. The use of very thin-cut and treated stone conveys this environment an incredibly relaxing Zen touch. Behind the bar, there is a LED TV visible from everywhere in the room, for the projection of films or ambience videos.

On the main deck, ISA GT 70 offers 5 double cabins including a VIP with lounge. The owner cabin is located forward on the upper deck with two bathrooms, one with tub and one with shower, a vanity area and two wardrobes.

A 50-metre model will also be presented soon to make history in this new Gran Turismo line.