Please select your home edition
Edition
Maritimo 2022Mar - S75 LEADERBOARD

ISA Gran Turismo 70m: rewriting history

by ISA Yachts 27 May 03:29 PDT

ISA Yachts, a Palumbo Superyachts brand, presents the new generation of Gran Turismo, the shipyard's traditional line that has contributed to its international success.

The first model to take shape from the expert hands of Team for Design - Enrico Gobbi is a 70-metre yacht with a sporty and sensual appeal.

With a streamlined coupé-like profile and sinuous lines Gran Turismo 70m revolutionises the concept of exterior/interior to create a unique and sophisticated leitmotif.

ISA Gran Turismo 70m - photo © ISA Yachts
ISA Gran Turismo 70m - photo © ISA Yachts

The association of the refined contrast of the hull colour, in steel grey and charcoal details, with the minimal windows emphasizes the sleek flowing design and accentuates it longitudinally.

The charcoal-colour skylounge, where the wheelhouse is placed, seems set back so as not to interfere with the slender line and let the characteristic ISA arch connecting all the decks take center stage.

ISA Gran Turismo 70m - photo © ISA Yachts
ISA Gran Turismo 70m - photo © ISA Yachts

As for the exterior layout, versatility is the name of the game like demonstrates the area forward of the owner cabin which can be both private and open to guests. This area includes an infinity pool connected to the owner cabin through a lit up path for a great scenic effect. A touch and go platform can also be provided.

The owner cabin is a true glasshouse, where the very slim frames of the large opening floor-to-ceiling windows are virtually invisible, amplifying the feeling of continuity between inside and outside.

ISA Gran Turismo 70m - photo © ISA Yachts
ISA Gran Turismo 70m - photo © ISA Yachts

At the stern end of the upper deck, such sense of continuity between the round dining room with opening windows at 180 degrees and the external cockpit is achieved through the use of the same type of wood.

The outdoor furnishings are organic and characterized by very modern round and curved shapes combined with warm colour wood for a glamorous high-quality elegance.

The same philosophy is applied to the interior, where an attractive teak and wenge wood selection is used for both the flooring and the ceiling cladding. Dove gray and taupe with traces of contemporary blue are exquisitely mixed in a pallet of warm colours.

ISA Gran Turismo 70m - photo © ISA Yachts
ISA Gran Turismo 70m - photo © ISA Yachts

Prestigious marble and satin brass details give the room an even more exclusive allure.
The owner cabin strays from the path using a combination of sandblasted teak-colour walnut wood and very light-colour leather to produce a truly unique effect.

Both the ceiling and floor lighting play a special role as they are also designed to lead the gaze to infinity transcending any indoor-outdoor barriers.

ISA Gran Turismo 70m - photo © ISA Yachts
ISA Gran Turismo 70m - photo © ISA Yachts

The spacious SPA area, a true convivial club, is connected on the sides and aft by large opening platforms. The use of very thin-cut and treated stone conveys this environment an incredibly relaxing Zen touch. Behind the bar, there is a LED TV visible from everywhere in the room, for the projection of films or ambience videos.

On the main deck, ISA GT 70 offers 5 double cabins including a VIP with lounge. The owner cabin is located forward on the upper deck with two bathrooms, one with tub and one with shower, a vanity area and two wardrobes.

A 50-metre model will also be presented soon to make history in this new Gran Turismo line.

ISA Gran Turismo 70m specifications - photo © ISA Yachts
ISA Gran Turismo 70m specifications - photo © ISA Yachts
ISA Gran Turismo 70m - Main salon - photo © ISA Yachts
ISA Gran Turismo 70m - Main salon - photo © ISA Yachts
ISA Gran Turismo 70m - Owner's cabin - photo © ISA Yachts
ISA Gran Turismo 70m - Owner's cabin - photo © ISA Yachts
ISA Gran Turismo 70m - Owner's bath - photo © ISA Yachts
ISA Gran Turismo 70m - Owner's bath - photo © ISA Yachts
ISA Gran Turismo 70m - Owner's cabin - photo © ISA Yachts
ISA Gran Turismo 70m - Owner's cabin - photo © ISA Yachts

Related Articles

New ISA GT 33m: sophisticated coupé
The exterior and interior design is by Architect Enrico Gobbi - Team for Design ISA Yachts, a brand of Palumbo Superyachts, announces the launch of a new model of the Granturismo line: the compact 33 metres with sinuous lines and a sophisticated soul. Posted on 22 Sep 2022 Introducing the new Extra X76 Loft
Exploiting advanced technical experience and world-class Italian craftsmanship Exterior design and naval architecture are the work of the technical team of Palumbo Superyachts in collaboration with Guida Design. The Milan based studio Hot Lab took care of the interior. Posted on 26 Jul 2022 ISA GT 45m M/Y Aria SF
Speed away in full luxury and comfort A 45-metre with sharp and sporty exterior lines, marked by a plumb bow, with side arches connecting the three decks (a hallmark of the shipyard for over 20 years) and a fin-shaped hard top ascribing a light and slim look to the profile. Posted on 22 Jul 2022 ISA GT 45m M/Y Aria SF launching ceremony
ISA Gran Turismo 45 is a superyacht with sharp and sporty exterior lines. ISA Yachts, a brand of Palumbo Superyachts, is pleased to announce the launch of the new ISA Granturismo 45 metre M/Y ARIA SF. Posted on 15 Apr 2022 Extra X96 Triplex M/Y Anvilugi sold
And new Extra X96 Triplex contract signed for 2023 delivery Extra Yachts, brand of ISA Yachts, announces that the shipyard has directly sold Extra X96 Triplex M/Y Anvilugi to a European customer. Posted on 15 Feb 2022 Introducing the ISA Zeffiro 130 power catamaran
The innovative design enhances the feeling of luxury and spaciousness ISA Yachts, a brand of Palumbo Superyachts, is proud to announce the launch of Zeffiro, a new 130-foot power catamaran with incredible volumes and innovative design. Posted on 31 Aug 2021 ISA Yachts presents new Ayrton line
Obsessive detailing and unmistakable lines ISA Yachts, a brand of Palumbo Superyachts, presents Ayrton, a new design with pure ISA DNA: unmistakable lines and obsessive detailing. Posted on 30 Apr 2021 ISA GT 45m hull #1 to enter the outfitting phase
Currently under construction in Ancona-Italy The first of the two units of the 45-metre GT model by ISA Yachts currently, under construction in Ancona-Italy, has now entered the outfitting phase. Posted on 3 Nov 2020 100-metre superyacht concept Crossbow revealed
Revealed by Italian studio Hydro Tec and to be built by ISA Yachts 100-metre superyacht concept Crossbow revealed by Italian studio Hydro Tec at the end of 2018 as their largest concept so far, has been now taken on by Italian shipyard and part of the Palumbo Group, ISA Yachts. Posted on 31 Mar 2019
Maritimo 2022Mar - S75 FOOTERMarine Resources 2022 Salary Survey FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2023 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy