First-time Horizon Client signs deal for custom FD80 at SCIBS

by Horizon Yachts 26 May 21:40 PDT

The popularity of the Horizon Fast Displacement Series of yachts has never been more apparent than in recent months, as Horizon Yacht Australia announces signs a new deal during the Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show.

In a joint deal with yacht broker Don Senior, a new FD80 has been commissioned by a New Zealand-based owner.

The new build will boast a custom designed fishing-based sports cockpit for the ultimate offshore experience. This is the first Horizon build for the avid boater and will feature a four-stateroom-plus-crew layout with plentiful amenities including a split-use skylounge and heated Jacuzzi.

Visit Horizon Yachts during the Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show through May 28th on Pier G.