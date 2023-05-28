First-time Horizon Client signs deal for custom FD80 at SCIBS
by Horizon Yachts 26 May 21:40 PDT
25-28 May 2023
Horizon Yachts signs deal for new FD80 at SCIBS © Horizon Yachts
The popularity of the Horizon Fast Displacement Series of yachts has never been more apparent than in recent months, as Horizon Yacht Australia announces signs a new deal during the Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show.
In a joint deal with yacht broker Don Senior, a new FD80 has been commissioned by a New Zealand-based owner.
The new build will boast a custom designed fishing-based sports cockpit for the ultimate offshore experience. This is the first Horizon build for the avid boater and will feature a four-stateroom-plus-crew layout with plentiful amenities including a split-use skylounge and heated Jacuzzi.
Visit Horizon Yachts during the Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show through May 28th on Pier G.