Please select your home edition
Edition
Marine Resources 2022 Salary Survey

First-time Horizon Client signs deal for custom FD80 at SCIBS

by Horizon Yachts 26 May 21:40 PDT 25-28 May 2023
Horizon Yachts signs deal for new FD80 at SCIBS © Horizon Yachts

The popularity of the Horizon Fast Displacement Series of yachts has never been more apparent than in recent months, as Horizon Yacht Australia announces signs a new deal during the Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show.

In a joint deal with yacht broker Don Senior, a new FD80 has been commissioned by a New Zealand-based owner.

Horizon Yachts signs deal for new FD80 at SCIBS - photo © Horizon Yachts
Horizon Yachts signs deal for new FD80 at SCIBS - photo © Horizon Yachts

The new build will boast a custom designed fishing-based sports cockpit for the ultimate offshore experience. This is the first Horizon build for the avid boater and will feature a four-stateroom-plus-crew layout with plentiful amenities including a split-use skylounge and heated Jacuzzi.

Visit Horizon Yachts during the Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show through May 28th on Pier G.

Related Articles

First PC68 debut at the Palm Beach Boat Show
Horizon power catamarans' new PC68 model features an Open Salon layout Horizon Power Catamarans plans an exciting lineup for the 2023 Palm Beach International Boat Show, which will see the global debut of the company's first PC68 model at its display on Ramp 2, Slips 204-206. Posted on 9 Mar Three Horizon FD series yachts set for Palm Beach
Head-turning showcase will include the popular FD80 model Horizon Yachts will once again enjoy a prominent position during the 2023 Palm Beach International Boat Show, with three large FD Series yachts on display. Posted on 8 Mar Horizon Yachts launches tri-deck FD100 Hull 7
Thoughtfully designed for multi-generational entertainment This is the first Horizon yacht build for the American clients, who worked closely with the Horizon Yacht USA team to incorporate a design that emphasizes entertainment with family and friends. Posted on 7 Feb Horizon Yachts launches FD75 Open
The 7th FD75 sold worldwide features a unique open bridge design The seventh hull of the Horizon FD75 model has launched and will soon deliver to her experienced American owners. Posted on 9 Nov 2022 Horizon launches first FD75 Skyline
Built for an American client, the latest FD75 is the first to feature an enclosed bridge A new Horizon FD75 has launched and will soon be delivered to a repeat Horizon owner. This is the second FD75 to be built for the American market and the first in the U.S. to showcase the enclosed bridge configuration. Posted on 14 Oct 2022 Horizon FD110 world debut at FLIBS 2022
Tri-Deck FD110 will debut alongside the new Tri-Deck FD100 and an FD80 Skyline. All eyes will be on the Horizon Yacht USA showcase during the 2022 Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, as the first TriDeck FD110, a Tri-Deck FD100 and an FD80 Skyline make their world debuts at the Horizon Yacht USA stand. Posted on 28 Sep 2022 Horizon Yachts launches first E90
The new E Series model boasts a voluminous interior with a High Performance Piercing Bow Horizon Yachts has launched and delivered a brand new model in its successful E Series line. An evolution of the Series' popular E88 model, the new E90 combines a performance-oriented hull with a streamlined superstructure. Posted on 6 Sep 2022 Horizon Yachts launches flagship FD110
The new tri-deck FD110 embodies the best in high-volume superyacht design The new FD110 is the largest build to date from the Cor D. Rover-designed Fast Displacement (FD) Series that has become renowned for its pioneering high-volume interior and unrivalled stability and performance. Posted on 22 Jun 2022 Horizon Power Catamarans unveils new PC68 model
Offered in multiple configurations, with the option for an Open Salon Following a record-breaking year of sales, with the milestone 50th hull sold, Horizon Power Catamarans proudly announces the newest addition to its popular series of power catamarans. Posted on 25 Mar 2022 Horizon FD80 hull six launches
Built for an American owner, the new FD80 features a touch-and-go helipad Customization is a cornerstone of the Horizon Yachts philosophy, and the company proudly employs a talented engineering team to consider advanced customization requests - many of which are first-time features aboard current models. Posted on 22 Mar 2022
Maritimo 2022Mar - S75 FOOTERMarine Resources 2022 Salary Survey FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2023 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy