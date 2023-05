Sample the atmosphere of the Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show, with the Gold Coast turning on the sunshine it's famed for. The pontoons were buzzing with thousands of visitors from around Australia and beyond.

Out and about at the Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show © Mark Jardine

Related Articles

SCIBS closes to 4 days of record sales and visitor

The weather gods were kind for Day 4 of the 30th anniversary showcase The sun has set on the 2018 edition of the Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show, with exhibitors tooting millions of dollars in sales across the four days and organisers reporting visitor numbers up 10 per cent.

Ocean Alexander Australian premiere

Stunning Ocean Alexander 85 and 70e Motor yachts at SCIBS The world's 7th largest motor yacht builder, Ocean Alexander, will be on Show at this year's Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show under the Alexander Marine banner – unveiling its stunning Ocean Alexander 85 and 70e Motor yachts in an Australian debut.

Top things to see and do at SCIBS 2018

Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show offers visitors a feast of options to entertain From superyachts and supercars, to live entertainment and cooking demonstrations, interactive Kids' Zones and a fishing tournament with a massive prize package, the 2018 Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show offers visitors a feast of options

Engines at full throttle at the 2018 SCIBS

Power, propulsion, and stability on display Power, propulsion, and stability will be on display in full force at the 2018 Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show, giving boaties and manufacturers a range of brands and applications to explore

SCIBS welcomes the pinnacle of luxury

Superyachts and supercars are set to converge Leading the spectacular superyacht display at next week's 30th anniversary event will be the Australian premieres of the Gulf Craft's Majesty 100 'OneWorld' and Ocean Alexander's 85e Motoryacht.

E Marine stage launch of Sabre 42 Salon Express

Returning to Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show for 12th consecutive year Providing the ultimate in personal luxury and comfort, the Sabre 42 plays on the brand's iconic features including elegant interiors, fine craftsmanship and stylish designs, while also featuring the latest in technological advancements.

Australian Premiere: 2018 Ferretti 450 at SCIBS

Ray White Marine will make an opulent Italian return Ray White Marine (exclusive distributors for Ferretti Group in Australia and New Zealand) will make an opulent Italian return to SCIBS with the award winning new model Ferretti 450 flybridge.

Sanctuary Cove Boat Show on next week

The highlight of the boat show calendar starts next Thursday Do not miss out on visiting the 30th anniversary of the Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show, which will see four days of celebrating everything marine

The Catamaran Company cruises into SCIBS

With the new Hudson 48 and 52 Power Catamarans Cruising into the 2018 Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show is The Catamaran Company bringing with it, in a first for SCIBS, the new Hudson 48 and 52 Power Catamarans.