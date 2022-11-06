Conrad Shipyard begins construction of third hull of C144s Series: Introducing Project Moonlight

by Conrad Shipyard 28 May 01:46 PDT

Following the spectacular launch of the first unit in the C144s line, ACE, and with the second hull in build, the shipyard is proud to announce the start of construction of hull number 3.

Conrad Shipyard has set course for another stunning superyacht, building the third unit in the C144s series, named Project Moonlight. Based on the success of the first vessel in the range, ACE, the company is excited about the next craft under construction. The C144s line is already well established as a trendsetter in the world of semi-custom yachts, combining sleek, modern design with unparalleled comfort and style.

The C144S range boasts a modern, yet timelessly stylish look that combines both the incredible harmony of form and the ferocity that comes from the definite lines of the silhouette created by Reymond Langton Design studio and with a naval architecture made by Diana Yacht Design studio. This is the first semi-custom series in the 20-year history of Conrad shipyard. ACE, the first unit in the line, has already become a contender for global awards and is making waves in the luxury charter market.

Project Moonlight has been sold by Y.CO to a long-standing client, with SuperYachtsMonaco and Denison Yachting serving as the central agencies for the sale. Y.CO will project manage the build and handle the eventual operational management of the vessel on behalf of their client following its expected May 2025 delivery date. The Interior décor of project Moonlight will be created by Nauta Design Studio. Head of Client Services at Y.CO, Mark Paterson commented: "we are very excited to have found the perfect yacht for our client, who we have worked with for over 10 years. Project Moonlight is the culmination of our client's vision of intimate family cruising, first-class yacht-building and timeless design. We look forward to managing the project and creating some memorable onboard experiences for our Client."

"We are delighted to see project Moonlight take shape and look forward to delivering another exceptional yacht to our clients", said Mikolaj Krol, Conrad Shipyard Chairman & CEO. "The C144s line has been compellingly successful, and we are proud to continue building on that success with this third unit. Project Moonlight will also be unique because it will present a completely new-looking interior design. We look forward to delivering another dream superyacht to our clients".

Enrollment for hull 4 will be open soon with Denison Yachting and Superyachts Monaco, and Conrad Shipyard is eager to continue pushing the boundaries of what's possible in the world of superyachts.

