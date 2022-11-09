Horizon E88 Sport Yacht new build sold at Sanctuary Cove

Horizon E88 Sport Yacht © Horizon Yachts Horizon E88 Sport Yacht © Horizon Yachts

by Horizon Yachts 27 May 17:38 PDT

Horizon Yacht Australia has been busy during the 2023 Sanctuary Cove Boat Show, with the signing of an order for a new build Horizon E88 Sport Yacht.

This will be the fifth Horizon and fourth new-build for the experienced owner, whose most recent yacht is the Horizon E75. For his new yacht, the owner desired a single-level sport yacht with a four-stateroom layout and the capability for owner operation.

Renown Dutch designer Cor D. Rover has been commissioned to design the new yacht, which will feature a unique pilothouse helm station, an integrated outdoor BBQ kitchen and the largest galley in its class. This model will feature a tender garage and the capacity to carry up to 12,000L of fuel.

