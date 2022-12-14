Maritimo S75 Interior Images and Video
by John Curnow, Global Editor, Powerboat.World 28 May 01:22 PDT
Maritimo's S75 Sedan Motor Yacht had its Global Launch at Sanctuary Cove. Here's a slightly deeper look at it for now.... until we can slip the lines for a more detailed review - coming soon!
There's no denying she's big, which is highlighted by me forgetting to take the wide angle lens to the show, hence why we clipped the bow off. Rest assured she definitely has a very purposeful one, and here's a reminder of that.
Video underway ahead of the 2023 Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show