Please select your home edition
Edition
Maritimo 2022Mar - S75 LEADERBOARD

Maritimo S75 Interior Images and Video

by John Curnow, Global Editor, Powerboat.World 28 May 01:22 PDT

Maritimo's S75 Sedan Motor Yacht had its Global Launch at Sanctuary Cove. Here's a slightly deeper look at it for now.... until we can slip the lines for a more detailed review - coming soon!

There's no denying she's big, which is highlighted by me forgetting to take the wide angle lens to the show, hence why we clipped the bow off. Rest assured she definitely has a very purposeful one, and here's a reminder of that.

The new M75 and S75 by Maritimo have a flare reminiscent of the great Sportsfisherman craft from the East Coast of the USA - photo © John Curnow
The new M75 and S75 by Maritimo have a flare reminiscent of the great Sportsfisherman craft from the East Coast of the USA - photo © John Curnow

Helm Station - Maritimo S75 Sedan Motor Yacht - photo © Maritimo
Helm Station - Maritimo S75 Sedan Motor Yacht - photo © Maritimo

Master Stateroom - Maritimo S75 Sedan Motor Yacht - photo © Maritimo
Master Stateroom - Maritimo S75 Sedan Motor Yacht - photo © Maritimo

Main Saloon - Maritimo S75 Sedan Motor Yacht - photo © Maritimo
Main Saloon - Maritimo S75 Sedan Motor Yacht - photo © Maritimo

Galley - Maritimo S75 Sedan Motor Yacht - photo © Maritimo
Galley - Maritimo S75 Sedan Motor Yacht - photo © Maritimo

Upper Cockpit - Maritimo S75 Sedan Motor Yacht - photo © Maritimo
Upper Cockpit - Maritimo S75 Sedan Motor Yacht - photo © Maritimo

Video underway ahead of the 2023 Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show

Of distinct proportions for sure - Maritimo S75 - photo © John Curnow
Of distinct proportions for sure - Maritimo S75 - photo © John Curnow

Massive Utility Deck up top to stow tender, jet ski, paddle boards and so much more.. - photo © Maritimo
Massive Utility Deck up top to stow tender, jet ski, paddle boards and so much more.. - photo © Maritimo

Raciest version of the Maritimo S Series to date - S75 is very good looking - photo © Maritimo
Raciest version of the Maritimo S Series to date - S75 is very good looking - photo © Maritimo

Maritmo Fleet for Sanctuary Cove - S55, S600, S75, M55, M600, M60 - photo © Maritimo
Maritmo Fleet for Sanctuary Cove - S55, S600, S75, M55, M600, M60 - photo © Maritimo

For when size matters - Maritimo S75 - photo © Maritimo
For when size matters - Maritimo S75 - photo © Maritimo

Leader of the fleet - at over 80 feet including swim platform, the S75 is all about grandeur and presence - photo © Maritimo
Leader of the fleet - at over 80 feet including swim platform, the S75 is all about grandeur and presence - photo © Maritimo

S75 leads the Maritimo Fleet into SCIBS - S600 and S55 immediately astern, with M60, M600, and M55 line astern of them - photo © Maritimo
S75 leads the Maritimo Fleet into SCIBS - S600 and S55 immediately astern, with M60, M600, and M55 line astern of them - photo © Maritimo

Related Articles

Close Relations
They are both now a reality... What links a 50-foot Centre Console and a 75-foot motor yacht? We have talked about them before, and now they are a reality... The first relative is a 50-foot Centre Console. The other is a 75-foot blue water cruiser par excellence. Posted on 2 May Not even a start…
Sometimes you're just plain lucky. Another mantra is: you make your own luck Sometimes you're just plain lucky. Well now, many would like to subscribe to that theory, and that's just fine. Yet there are people who prefer to hold another mantra close to their chest. That one is; you make your own luck. Posted on 14 Apr HMAS Enterprise (OK. M.Y. Enterprise)
What started out on a driveway, effectively as a one-man band, is now a 50 person strong enterprise. What started out on a driveway, effectively as a one-man band, is now a 50 person strong enterprise. (And there are very good reasons for that!) Posted on 19 Feb Can your Grandma use FaceTime?
Perhaps not the most nautical of headlines, but it is definitely of the time... Perhaps not the most nautical of headlines, but it is definitely of the time, which is kind of the point with Alloy Boats. Posted on 13 Jan Powered by LandCruiser - Towed by LandCruiser
There is many a thing to grab your attention about the brilliant, little Tasman80 It remains that there is many a thing to grab your attention about the brilliant, little Tasman80, so it was kind of hard to work out from whence to start. Posted on 14 Dec 2022 Late to the party, or bang on time? (Part II)
Following on from Part I of the Prestige M48 story So Part One of the Prestige M48 story covered off a lot of ground, and we now have the same mission parameters once again. By definition, a family called M-Line means there are others on the way. Posted on 9 Nov 2022 Late to the party, or bang on time? (Part I)
An interesting conundrum, for sure… How to assess the very new Prestige M48? An interesting conundrum, for sure… How to assess the very new Prestige M48? For here is a powerhouse brand, with an enviable reputation in markets around the globe. Posted on 25 Oct 2022 New age - New feel
You know the garden's full of furniture, the house is full of plants! There was a line in song quite a while back that went, “You know the garden's full of furniture, the house is full of plants!” Would have been easy to run with that as an opening, but this was not the first thought I had when I saw Sovereign Ships... Posted on 11 Oct 2022 Full Stop = Full Bore
There is a new top dog in the World's Most Powerful Outboard title fight The King is dead. All hail the King. There is a new top dog in the World's Most Powerful Outboard title fight. The benchmark is now 633hp. Full stop. And probably with a few exclamation points after it, as well!!! Posted on 5 Oct 2022 Off Kilter - Part II
Thank you very much to the readers of Part I - we now have more for you Thank you very much to all of you, the readers of Off Kilter – Part I. We have more to get through, and some additional treats as well, so now is very much time to go WOT. Posted on 14 Sep 2022
Maritimo 2022Mar - S75 FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2023 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy