SpiritBARTech35EF: The electric flyer ushering in a new era of yachting with a range of 100nm

by BARTechnologies/Spirit Yachts 28 May 05:17 PDT

The SpiritBARTech35EF, the product of Spirit Yachts' partnership with BAR Technologies and its America's Cup simulation and design expertise, is set to become the first fully electric yacht capable of delivering a range of 100 nautical miles between charges.

The new SpiritBARTech35EF is breaking the boundaries of luxury yachting with its range of 100nm between electrical charges

The market demand for sustainable leisure vessels is driving a new era of green yachting

Where previously, the average electric yacht of around 40ft has possessed a range between 25 to 70 miles at 5 knots (or more, dependent on battery pack options), the new SpiritBARTech35EF blows this out of the water with its 100-mile range at a cruising speed of 22 knots once it is flying.

This comes at a time when the demand for leisure vessels, that are both thrilling and yet have a more responsible footprint, is constantly rising in step with the developments in battery technology and electric drivetrain practicality. Combining Spirit Yachts' world-leading design and build of luxury yachts with BAR Technologies' holistically designed green vessel platforms, the SpiritBARTech35EF blends heritage with modernity to usher yachting into a new era.

The power consumption of new vessels is reducing significantly as the industry benefits from the pioneering advances in foiling technology from the America's Cup. In the case of this new product, Spirit Yachts collaborated with BAR Technologies to implement its foiling technology that minimises contact between the hull and the water, delivering a vessel of optimal comfort and efficiency. The result is a boat that quietly rises from the water and flies over the surface at a top speed of 30 knots.

Above the water line, the sleek visual appearance of the yacht is in keeping with the beautiful traditional aesthetic courtesy of the distinctive design and craftsmanship by Spirit Yachts. Once aboard, users of the electric flyer have the flexibility to quickly convert its 6 seats in open cockpit configuration to a 2-seater spider configuration if thrill and speed is what they are after.

John Cooper, CEO, BAR Technologies, said: "It is a proud moment for us to partner with Spirit Yachts and bring this beautiful boat to market, presenting the capabilities of BAR Technologies' maritime innovation to the yachting world. We firmly believe that the future of this sector will be defined by developments in the sustainability and efficiency of vessels. In particular, we recognise that there are new hull forms that can be designed to achieve this and we want to be at the forefront of this development."

"The electric flyer will be the first of a series of boats we design to break new ground as we move into a greener generation of leisure yachts. The SpiritBARTech35EF is a boat of pure elegance that cannot help but attract interest," continues John Cooper. "Prospective owners should note that this luxury leisure vessel is a limited edition so they will need to move swiftly to avoid missing out. Personalisation is available too."

Karen Underwood at Spirit Yachts added: "Our collaboration with BAR Technologies is the epitome of the modern classic ethos on which Spirit Yachts was founded. Beautiful, clean, classic lines and sustainable timber construction married with forward-thinking technology from BAR with no compromise on comfort and efficiency. The 35EF is an exciting new opportunity for anyone looking for a stand-out, performance yacht with serious style."