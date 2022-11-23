Please select your home edition
Silent-Yachts boosts production at its Italian yard with several new launches scheduled in 2023

by Silent-Yachts 29 May 14:22 PDT
Outfitting Shed - Shipyard in Fano © Silent Yachts

Since last summer when SILENT-YACHTS became the sole owner of its Italian shipyard in Fano, the privately owned company has streamlined the production process and continues to increase the size of its team to handle the growth in sales.

The strategic acquisition has meant SILENT-YACHTS is able to guarantee the highest level of design, engineering, interior outfitting and Italian craftsmanship. The shipyard is ideally placed to take advantage of a well-established network of local subcontractors and key suppliers.

SILENT 60 - photo © Silent Yachts
SILENT 60 - photo © Silent Yachts

With 22,000 sqm of covered space and a similar exterior surface area, production is focused on the SILENT 60 series of solar-powered, full-electric catamarans. The SILENT 80 series, the SILENT 120 and a few more SILENT 60 series yachts are being built in Turkey.

"The GRP hulls and superstructures are produced and assembled in one shed, then transferred to another for installation of the technical equipment and interior furniture," explains Founder and CEO Michael Köhler. "Next door to the outfitting shed we have a large warehouse for storing components and materials. Since fully acquiring the facility, the focus has been on establishing a thoroughly reliable and efficient series production process."

Outfitting Shed - Shipyard in Fano - photo © Silent Yachts
Outfitting Shed - Shipyard in Fano - photo © Silent Yachts

The next delivery in June will be a two-deck version of the SILENT 62, a special one-off project with two dedicated conference rooms, two guest cabins and accommodation for crew. Her US owner plans to make the yacht available for charter to corporate clients (a full review of the yacht will be provided following her launch).

SILENT 60 - photo © Silent Yachts
SILENT 60 - photo © Silent Yachts

Several other launches are scheduled to leave the Italian yard this year, including the first SILENT 62 3-deck (hull #4) in late summer. Based on the bestselling SILENT 60, this version of the SILENT 62 offers an additional deck instead of the regular flybridge, while also increasing the overall length of the hull by two feet.

Over 15 SILENT 60 yachts have been assigned for construction in Italy with the next available delivery in early 2025. However, the sales trend shows that the slightly larger 3-deck version is an increasingly popular choice among clients.

Outfitting Shed - Shipyard in Fano - photo © Silent Yachts
Outfitting Shed - Shipyard in Fano - photo © Silent Yachts

"Moving forward, in 2024 we are aiming to launch one new unit per month and production of the fully electric SILENT TENDER series will also be based in Fano," says Köhler. "The first prototype tender unveiled at the 2022 Cannes Yachting Festival was fitted with an electric outboard motor. The range now includes three models - the SILENT TENDER 400, 450 and 520 - available with electric jet propulsion. More information on the Silent Tender model range will be released soon!"

GRP Infusion - Shipyard in Fano - photo © Silent Yachts
GRP Infusion - Shipyard in Fano - photo © Silent Yachts
Michael and Heike Kohler - Shipyard in Fano - photo © Silent Yachts
Michael and Heike Kohler - Shipyard in Fano - photo © Silent Yachts
Office materials - Shipyard in Fano - photo © Silent Yachts
Office materials - Shipyard in Fano - photo © Silent Yachts
SILENT 60 - Starboard - photo © Silent Yachts
SILENT 60 - Starboard - photo © Silent Yachts
SILENT 60 - Fly deck - photo © Silent Yachts
SILENT 60 - Fly deck - photo © Silent Yachts
SILENT 60 - Starlink close up - photo © Silent Yachts
SILENT 60 - Starlink close up - photo © Silent Yachts
SILENT 60 - photo © Silent Yachts
SILENT 60 - photo © Silent Yachts

