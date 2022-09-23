Please select your home edition
Edition
Marine Resources 2022 Salary Survey

Introducing new Volvo Penta Joystick Driving - Integrated shift, steering, throttle control

by Volvo Penta 30 May 09:02 PDT
Volvo Penta Joystick Driving © Volvo Penta

Volvo Penta is announcing a revolutionary new level of joystick driving with the integration of shift, throttle, and steering into a single joystick control.

Since 2012, joystick steering has been an integral part of the company's trademark helm-to-propeller experience. Now, maneuverability, course adjustment, throttle and shift can be controlled through one joystick - and therefore, a single hand.

Simplicity at your fingertips

A unique innovation for the marine industry, joystick driving, sets a new benchmark in intuitive, flexible driving - one that transforms the game entirely. With the new joystick driving, you won't just level up your skills; you'll redefine them.

Simply push the joystick forward to engage the gear, speed up or slow down, and release it to remain at a certain speed. The acceleration will be proportional to the angle of the joystick. When the joystick is pulled back, the throttle reduces, and the boat will stop. To further enhance the driving experience, electronic gear shifting enables smooth acceleration and deceleration.

When you activate the joystick driving function, key driver information - the requested gear, speed, and heading - is automatically displayed in the Volvo Penta Glass Cockpit helm display. You can tailor the joystick driving view to show the information you need - for full control of the situation.

'The first time you try our new joystick driving, the function is so seamless and intuitive, you feel like it has been there forever, says Anders Thorin, marine electronics product planner at Volvo Penta. 'Integrated shift, throttle and steering into the same control delivers a completely new driving experience - where the joystick can be used for your complete journey - without needing to touch the steering wheel or control lever. It feels like this is the way you were always meant to drive.'

Volvo Penta Joystick Driving - photo © Volvo Penta
Volvo Penta Joystick Driving - photo © Volvo Penta

Taking a human-centric approach

Designed with a keen focus on efficiency and comfort, the new joystick driving delivers new standards of cruising and gives you the freedom to explore with ease. The joystick can be conveniently installed on the armrest of the driver's seat, ensuring an ergonomic driving posture. It is an excellent solution for all kinds of vessels, small or large, including commercial ships, guaranteeing comfort over extended periods.

Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) now can create pioneering helm stations and driving experiences. This latest iteration of joystick driving opens entirely new possibilities for helm design, catering to the evolving preferences of the marine industry.

"We envisage a fundamental shift in future helm design. A user-centered approach will take center stage, and we are developing solutions that facilitate the creation of helm stations tailored to individual comfort, efficiency and safety. With our new joystick driving, you can have a seamless experience without ever having to leave the captain's chair or moving your hand between different controls. Personalized design, automated functionality, and simplistic solutions like joystick driving will form the basis of a modular helm design approach that boaters can select from, as they design their future helm", says Anders Thorin.

Make the experience your own

Joystick Driving will be available as a direct upgrade to those who already have Joystick Steering onboard and the latest generation of Electronic Vessel Control (EVC 2). It can also be installed as a new feature and vessels will require electric steering, Volvo Penta autopilot, and a Volvo Penta Glass Cockpit display of any size.

Joystick Driving: next level boating

With Joystick Driving, Volvo Penta is making boating not just a luxury experience, but an art. Experience the joy of simplicity, the thrill of control, and the ultimate in flexibility. Welcome to the next level of boating. Volvo Penta's Joystick Driving - It's not just a game changer; it's your game changer.

Related Articles

Volvo Penta launches new IPS professional platform
Aiming to lead the marine industry with premium, sustainable solutions Introducing the new Volvo Penta Inboard Performance System (IPS) professional platform - the next evolution in our fully integrated helm-to-propeller experience. Posted on 22 May A series of launches for Volvo Penta
The lineup of innovations is headlined by the Twin Forward Drive V8-400 horsepower engine Volvo Penta announced several new solutions aimed at maximizing and diversifying time on the water for day boaters and watersport enthusiasts. Posted on 17 Feb Volvo Penta expands Dynamic Positioning System
Offering it across its twin V6 and V8 propulsion packages Volvo Penta will now offer its unique Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) across its twin V6 and V8 propulsion packages. With this expansion, DPS is now available in the company's complete marine leisure offer. Posted on 17 Feb Volvo Penta at the Miami International Boat Show
Attendees will have ample opportunities to engage with the brand Volvo Penta will have a significant presence across multiple areas of the world's largest boating exhibition. The company will showcase its diverse portfolio of solutions for today, while offering glimpses into the boating experience of tomorrow. Posted on 14 Feb Volvo Penta & Groupe Beneteau partner up
Unveiling concept for future of leisure boating and inviting customer input The collaboration with Groupe Beneteau is a step forward in defining tomorrow's sustainable, intuitive, near-silent, leisure boating experiences that will enable boaters to explore and experience life on the water. Posted on 24 Jan Volvo Penta unveils future concept of boating
An exclusive look at how the company imagines the boating experience of tomorrow Under the headline 'Boating for everyone', Volvo Penta will use this year's Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas to imagine a brave new world for exploring and experiencing life on the water built around accessibility for all. Posted on 5 Jan New Joystick Docking for single diesel sterndrive
Integrating steering, bow thruster, gear and engine speed into one easy-to-use joystick control Volvo Penta releases a revolutionary joystick docking system for single diesel Aquamatic sterndrive installations - integrating steering, bow thruster, gear and engine speed into one easy-to-use joystick control. Posted on 23 Sep 2022 Operation for Svalbard tours
Launch of a new ground-breaking Volvo Penta-powered hybrid-electric vessel Volvo Penta, Marell Boats, and Arctic tourism operator Hurtigruten Svalbard celebrate the launch of a new ground-breaking Volvo Penta-powered hybrid-electric vessel. Posted on 5 May 2022 Volvo Penta Assisted Docking retrofit upgrade
For many yacht owners with Volvo Penta IPS from the year 2012 and onwards Volvo Penta is launching its Assisted Docking system as a retrofit upgrade for many yacht owners with Volvo Penta IPS (Inboard Performance System), from the year 2012 and onwards. Posted on 13 Apr 2022 Testing electric solution for Arctic conditions
Volvo Penta's advanced hybrid solution, the Kvitbjørn, was recently put through its paces Volvo Penta's advanced hybrid solution for Hurtigruten Svalbard's new sightseeing vessel, the Kvitbjørn (Polar Bear), was recently put through its paces during its first test at sea. Posted on 25 Mar 2022
Maritimo 2022Mar - S75 FOOTERMarine Resources 2022 Salary Survey FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2023 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy