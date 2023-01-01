Please select your home edition
Nautor Swan Motor Yacht division development

by ClubSwan 1 Jun 23:25 PDT
Swan OverShadow © Nautor's Swan

On May 31st, on the occasion of Salone di Venezia, Nautor Swan hosted a talk, presented by Maria Elisa Altese, to present the new development of its motor yacht division.

Giovanni Pomati, Nautor Group CEO, together with Fabio Marcellino, Power Yacht Division COO, Roy Capasso, EMEA and USA Regional Director and Power Yacht Commercial Director and Jarkko Jamsén, resident designer, met the guests walking them through the novelties related to Shadow and OverShadow.

The motor yacht division was launched in 2021 after a careful study of the market. Leonardo Ferragamo, Chairman of Nautor Group, had been thinking of entering the power segment for a long time, but he wanted a début with a product able to make a difference, in an already crowded wedge.

At first it was intended as a tender for superyacht, especially for Swan Maxi yachts, to allow the owners to enjoy their experience at sea at 360 degrees. Swan Shadow was the way they could explore bays and ports, not easily reachable with a big yacht. Then, the project took a very definite and strong personality, so the yacht wasn't only a tender but she could respond to any lifestyle attitude: weekender, supply vessel, day boat.

"The entry in the motor yacht segment makes Nautor Swan a very complete brand, able to respond to any need of the market." Says Giovanni Pomati, Nautor Group CEO. "We strive to do our best in offering the finest yachts, either for sailing or power, according to what's always been in our DNA. Swan Shadow aims to be one of a kind, but we firmly believe we can grow in this division and we are investing in finding the best talents, facilities, partners to widen the division with a full range".

The success of this first model led the team to think about a range to propose and the Swan OverShadow was born. She is hitting the water in July and she will be at her Worldwide Première at the Festival de la Plaisance de Cannes.

Swan OverShadow is the inboard, grand turismo version of the first model, with additional space below deck and engineered for long distance trips.

The Swan OverShadow is based on the high-performing hull of the Swan Shadow, which is particularly efficient and seaworthy, and features an inboard engine and two alternative layout configurations upper and below deck.

On deck, the flush deck offers great livability with an external wet bar /galley, and an over 2-meter-long sunbed, with a wide dining area around them.

The full, closed bow of the design creates more space in front below deck, where OverShadow features two alternative layouts: a double or a twin bed configuration, offering a larger and more spacious head than their predecessor.

The huge heritage of Nautor Swan and its DNA of quality, performance, reliability and elegance has been fully translated on these models.

"The biggest inspiration is the Nautor Swan heritage, and for me personally as a Finnish designer this heritage is something to treasure. Says Jarkko Jämsén, Designer. "Then of course the contemporary Nautor Swan brand essence and the lifestyle these yachts represent are an important source of inspiration. Great design is always a collaboration, and the Swan motoryacht division is no exception to this. Within the combined team there's a lot of accumulated professional experience mixed with vision, design thinking and understanding of boats and how they are used. Together we are a team of mixed nationalities so you know it's going to be fun."

The production is in Italy, where the know-how is, with a new house at Oversea, signing a partnership of excellence. This company has been active in boat production and service for decades and responds to Nautor's criteria in terms of reliability and quality.

The dedicated state-of-the-art facility, called "Casa Shadow", includes all the most advanced equipment to allow the perfect industrialization of the boats and deliver a high-quality product.

The quality of the motor yacht division has been given by the involvement of other partners, able to make these models one of a kind: the engines are Volvo Penta for OverShadow and Mercury for Shadow, the navigation instruments and the automation and monitoring system is by Garmin in Overshadow and Simrad in Shadow. They all work together to offer the best solution in a very cooperative way, starting from the early stages of the projects.

The team efforts are focused on the perfect balance between the correct engineering process and the customers' desideratum. They work in close communion, in order to achieve the best results in terms of design, construction and safety, delivering a product of excellence.

"Reliability is our biggest challenge" states Fabio Marcellino, COO Power Yacht Division. "Owning a boat is driven by passion, yachting is like a romantic relationship, it can be the best time of your life but can easily turn in a nightmare. To avoid that we really work very hard trying to anticipate any possible risk with an open mindset, clean engineering solutions and simple production installations".

More and more people are re-discovering boating and Swan Shadow was able to put a flag in almost every continent. From North and South Europe to Asia and US, where the outboard models are really appreciated for the shallow waters. And a boat of this kind can serve different functions.

"We are very happy for the success of Swan Shadow but, as usually, we want to raise the bar and achieve more" commented Roy Capasso, Commercial Director. "When we launched the model, we never thought to have a serial production, but we designed her as a niche 42', for real connoisseurs. Today, with the feedback received we are creating a proper range. In July we're launching the OverShadow and in Cannes we will have another news to share. We're proceeding with baby steps, studying the segment, listening to the clients and create something unique. Step by step...after all Rome wasn't built in a day".

Nautor Swan power yacht division will be present during the Autumn boat show season by attending the Cannes Yachting Festival, with Swan Shadow and Swan OverShadow at her worldwide première, Genoa Boat Show and FLIBS.

