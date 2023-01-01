Please select your home edition
Edition

New ILIAD 53S bursts onto the market

by Multihull Solutions 2 Jun 14:13 PDT
ILIAD 53S © Multihull Solutions

The new ILIAD 53S stole the show at its global premiere last weekend at the Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show with visitors captivated by her sporty silhouette, outstanding space and remarkable economy.

Ideal for unrestricted cruising throughout the world's waterways, this impressive motor yacht has voluminous interior living space, including a huge forward lounge, helm station and dining for 6-8 people, and the entire area is bathed in natural light courtesy of a large skylight that is included as standard.

Accommodation onboard is generous and beautifully designed with the master suite encompassing an entire hull and featuring an oversized island queen bed, panoramic windows, an expansive ensuite, and more storage and space than any other boat in its class. Featuring the finest European appliances, the galley is sleek and practical with its island bench, full-size refrigerator and freezer, and well-designed storage.

The motor yacht boasts exceptional outdoor space for entertaining and relaxing, and the cockpit features a bar area and dining setting for up to ten guests, barbeque, ice maker and refrigerator. The tender platform is ideal for safe sea access when swimming or diving and makes a superb sunbathing spot when the tender is deployed.

ILIAD 53S - photo © Multihull Solutions
ILIAD 53S - photo © Multihull Solutions

The ILIAD 53S is powered by 440hp Volvo or Yanmar engines delivering a top speed of 24 knots (lightship) and cruising long range at low speeds afford more than 3,000 nautical miles.

Pictured right are the owners of the ILIAD 53S displayed at Sanctuary Cove: Anthea Lema, Marc Lema, Olivia Lema & Alastair Whitelaw. They will soon embark on an epic three-month voyage around the top of Australia, from Gold Coast to Perth, exploring remote locations including the northern Queensland islands and the Kimberleys.

Related Articles

Multihull Solutions set for SCIBS 2023
Visit us at the show and personally inspect the world-leading power and sail yachts The 2023 Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show is just a few weeks away, and we have an extraordinary lineup at this year's events, including the World Premiere and Asia Pacific Premiere of four new models! Posted on 5 May Experts at the helm at Singapore Yachting Festival
On the Multihull Solutions and The Yacht Sales Co stand Yachting enthusiasts at the Singapore Yachting Festival from 27 - 30 April will have the opportunity to discover an ocean of world-leading brands at the Multihull Solutions and The Yacht Sales Co stand. Posted on 30 Mar Key expansion in Southeast Asia
The Yacht Sales Co and Multihull Solutions announce a new sales centre in Thailand In response to the unprecedented growth in Southeast Asia's yachting market, The Yacht Sales Co and Multihull Solutions have announced a new sales centre, new senior appointments and new brands to their portfolio. Posted on 27 Mar Yachts Open-For-Inspection Events
The Fountaine Pajot Isla 40 and Dufour 470 on display The Multihull Solutions and The Yacht Sales Co team will be available to discuss not only new sailing yachts, but new power and our extensive pre-owned range also. Posted on 12 Feb World-leading yachts at the Auckland Boat Show
Multihull Solutions will be exhibiting the Fountaine Pajot Astréa 42 sailing catamaran The team will be exhibiting the Fountaine Pajot Astréa 42 sailing catamaran at the event and will also have an exclusive marquee dedicated to its new and pre-owned sail and power range. Posted on 11 Feb World-leading yachts at the Auckland Boat Show
The Absolute Yachts 47 Fly will certainly impress visitors at the show Multihull Solutions and The Yacht Sales Co will be showcasing three of the world's leading yachts at the 2023 Auckland Boat Show from 23 - 26 March. Posted on 11 Feb World-leading yachts at the Auckland Boat Show
Multihull Solutions and The Yacht Sales Co will be showcasing three yachts Multihull Solutions and The Yacht Sales Co will be showcasing three of the world's leading yachts at the 2023 Auckland Boat Show from 23 - 26 March. Posted on 11 Feb Four premieres set to steal limelight at SCIBS
Multihull Solutions will launch Fountaine Pajot MY4.S at Sanctuary Cove All eyes will be on Multihull Solutions and The Yacht Sales Co as they stage the Asia Pacific premiere of four new power and sail models at the 2023 Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show from 25-28 May. Posted on 6 Feb Four premieres set to steal limelight at SCIBS
Multihull Solutions will launch the Aura 51 sailing catamaran at Sanctuary Cove All eyes will be on Multihull Solutions and The Yacht Sales Co as they stage the Asia Pacific premiere of four new power and sail models at the 2023 Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show from 25-28 May. Posted on 6 Feb
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2023 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy