New ILIAD 53S bursts onto the market

ILIAD 53S © Multihull Solutions ILIAD 53S © Multihull Solutions

by Multihull Solutions 2 Jun 14:13 PDT

The new ILIAD 53S stole the show at its global premiere last weekend at the Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show with visitors captivated by her sporty silhouette, outstanding space and remarkable economy.

Ideal for unrestricted cruising throughout the world's waterways, this impressive motor yacht has voluminous interior living space, including a huge forward lounge, helm station and dining for 6-8 people, and the entire area is bathed in natural light courtesy of a large skylight that is included as standard.

Accommodation onboard is generous and beautifully designed with the master suite encompassing an entire hull and featuring an oversized island queen bed, panoramic windows, an expansive ensuite, and more storage and space than any other boat in its class. Featuring the finest European appliances, the galley is sleek and practical with its island bench, full-size refrigerator and freezer, and well-designed storage.

The motor yacht boasts exceptional outdoor space for entertaining and relaxing, and the cockpit features a bar area and dining setting for up to ten guests, barbeque, ice maker and refrigerator. The tender platform is ideal for safe sea access when swimming or diving and makes a superb sunbathing spot when the tender is deployed.

The ILIAD 53S is powered by 440hp Volvo or Yanmar engines delivering a top speed of 24 knots (lightship) and cruising long range at low speeds afford more than 3,000 nautical miles.

Pictured right are the owners of the ILIAD 53S displayed at Sanctuary Cove: Anthea Lema, Marc Lema, Olivia Lema & Alastair Whitelaw. They will soon embark on an epic three-month voyage around the top of Australia, from Gold Coast to Perth, exploring remote locations including the northern Queensland islands and the Kimberleys.