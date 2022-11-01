Please select your home edition
Edition
March April May June Leaderboard 2023

33m Sunreef Explorer Eco - the electric voyager

by Sunreef Yachts 2 Jun 05:08 PDT
33m Sunreef Explorer Eco © Sunreef Yachts

The definition of luxury yachting is changing. The 33M Sunreef Explorer Eco rewrites the rules with bold architecture and a fresh approach to travel.

A safe, self-sufficient and autonomous electric craft for long private expeditions, she was designed to take you to the most remote cruising grounds in all silence. No fumes, no vibrations.

33m Sunreef Explorer Eco - photo © Sunreef Yachts
33m Sunreef Explorer Eco - photo © Sunreef Yachts

New destinations

Expand your yachting horizons with a catamaran that was tailored for exploration. From tropical islands to the most extreme latitudes, the 33M Sunreef Explorer Eco is a transpacific electric superyacht with an imposing design combining aluminum and advanced composites. Her design aims at maximizing solar power surface with solar panels built into the hulls, superstructure, bimini roof and the entire full-beam bow terrace. The catamaran's photovoltaic system delivers 50kWp.

Read more...

33m Sunreef Explorer Eco - photo © Sunreef Yachts
33m Sunreef Explorer Eco - photo © Sunreef Yachts

Next level luxury

With versatile architecture, the 33M Sunreef Explorer Eco is a celebration of freedom and creativity. Her vast and light filled interiors can be adapted to any navigation plan and lifestyle, welcoming an indoor cinema, a spa, a library or a gym. From the large master suite with a private terrace to the airy staterooms, this yacht welcomes her guests to a new level of luxury living at sea. The decors are custom-tailored and use an infinite variety of recycled and recyclable materials and fabrics.

33m Sunreef Explorer Eco - photo © Sunreef Yachts
33m Sunreef Explorer Eco - photo © Sunreef Yachts

Holistic yachting

The 33M Sunreef Explorer Eco achieves new levels of efficiency thanks to her energy-saving air-conditioning and smart energy management system. With state-of-the-art watermakers, water-saving taps, a rainwater collection system and an ultra-efficient boiler using heat recovery, the catamaran ensures the best water management experience.

The playground

The yacht's Ocean Lounge is a vast walkaround relaxation area with direct access to the sea and plenty of storage for dive compressors, sea bobs, e-bikes, e-foils, sailing dinghies and tenders. This space connects with the yacht's full-beam aft cockpit, boasting plenty of sunning options and a spa pool with panoramic ocean views.

Related Articles

Sunreef 80 Power Eco
The world's most advanced electric motor yacht The luxury catamaran was customized to the owner's exact specifications and is using the latest green tech to reach the highest levels of sustainability and energy efficiency. Posted on 25 May Sunreef 45 Ultima: A new range unveiled
A full range of sleek, hi-tech hybrid catamarans Set course and go. Wherever you want to go. Whenever you want to go. Time for a getaway to oceans of speed comfort and luxury. Time to unveil Sunreef Ultima. Posted on 17 Mar Join the Sunreef Yachts team at MIBS 2023
Two bestselling models at the Miami International Boat Show Two Sunreef Yachts bestselling models will be showcased during this year's Discover Boating - Miami International Boat Show. Posted on 18 Jan The 80 Sunreef Power Eco
Building an electric Super Cat The Sunreef Team meets the future owner of an electric 80 Sunreef Power Eco catamaran for an exclusive interview. Posted on 13 Jan 55 Open Sunreef Power: A new model unveiled
Sunreef Yachts celebrated its Fort Lauderdale showcase with the reveal of the 55 Open The luxury hybrid yacht offers a perfect blend of speed, stability and luxury. The yacht's standout features include walkaround deck, a vast semi-open saloon and spacious aft with two fold-down bulwark platforms. Posted on 1 Nov 2022 US premiere of 80 Sunreef Power
At the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show 2022 Sunreef Yachts is soon to present the 80 Sunreef Power ELEN'S DREAM at the 2022 Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show. Posted on 8 Oct 2022 Sunreef Supreme 70 Eco unveiled
Combining superyacht DNA with the latest green technology Sunreef Yachts recently unveiled the first pictures of its latest solar-electric craft during the Cannes Yachting Festival. Posted on 23 Sep 2022 Sunreef Explorer Line
An entire new range of explorer yachts After unveiling the details of the 40M and 50M Sunreef Explorer yachts, Sunreef Yachts proudly announces an entire new range of explorer yachts. Posted on 29 Jun 2022 100 Sunreef Power Eco: a green supercat
Offering ultra-silent propulsion and unrivaled energy efficiency The 100 Sunreef Power Eco combines superyacht comfort with cutting edge sustainable technology for long cruises in total harmony with the oceans. Posted on 4 Jun 2022 Sunreef celebrates Miami GP with Fernando Alonso
The evening welcomed owners, clients, and friends to Bayfront Park In celebration of the inaugural F1 Miami Grand Prix, Sunreef Yachts hosted an intimate evening on Sunday, May 8th, honoring future 60 Sunreef Power Eco yacht owner Fernando Alonso. Posted on 13 May 2022
Marine Resources 2022 Salary Survey FOOTERMaritimo 2022Mar - S75 FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2023 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy