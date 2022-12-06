Please select your home edition
Eni Sustainable Mobility: Azimut|Benetti Group together to decarbonise the yachting industry

by Azimut Benetti Group 2 Jun 05:14 PDT
Azimut Magellano 60 © Azimut|Benetti Group

Azimut|Benetti Group and Eni Sustainable Mobility have signed an agreement for the supply and use of HVOlution, the biofuel produced from 100% renewable raw materials*. This is the first yachting industry agreement that targets decarbonisation.

HVOlution, a biofuel made of 100% HVO (Hydrogenated Vegetable Oil), is produced in Eni Sustainable Mobility's Venice and Gela biorefineries from waste raw materials and vegetable residues, or from oils generated from crops that do not compete with the food chain, in a circular economy model applied to mobility. Factoring in the entire logistics and production chain, HVOlution can deliver emissions reductions of up to 90% compared to the benchmark fossil blend, depending on the raw materials used for its production**.

Starting in summer 2023, Azimut|Benetti Group will introduce HVOlution to replace the fossil-based fuel currently used by the Azimut and Benetti brands for the technical testing of new yachts, sea trials and prototype model handling. Owners will also be able to take delivery of new Azimut models with HVOlution biofuel in the tank. The collaboration between Azimut|Benetti Group and Eni Sustainable Mobility will be kicked off in early June by the first voyage of Azimut's new Magellano 60, which will travel from Savona to Taormina for her international premiere at the "Yachting Gala" event organised by Azimut for over 600 owners from around the world.

"This first supply of biofuel to the recreational boating industry confirms that Eni Sustainable Mobility can support maritime operators on the path to decarbonisation. The agreement with Azimut|Benetti Group is a first step that will be followed in the coming months with increased sales of HVOlution to the maritime industry as well," said Stefano Ballista, CEO of Eni Sustainable Mobility.

"For Azimut|Benetti Group, this agreement is a tangible step forward on the course we have charted out to reduce CO2 emissions. It is a result that enables us to extend our area of action in emissions reduction by involving the supply chain, with a focus on energy decarbonisation. At the present time, over half of Azimut's fleet is made up of Low Emission Yachts, while Benetti has built the world's largest hybrid yacht as well as winning the 'Green yacht of the year 2022' award with the 37-metre Byond," said Azimut|Benetti Group President Giovanna Vitelli.

Future projects to develop the distribution network are on the horizon for the partnership between Azimut|Benetti Group and Eni Sustainable Mobility, so providing better access to biofuel and offering owners the possibility of refuelling with HVO. In the initial phase involving bunkering operations, the plan will target Azimut|Benetti Group marinas as the first points of supply for private individuals in Italy.

* Pursuant to Directive (EU) 2018/2001 "RED II".
** According to the criteria established by Directive (EU) 2018/2001 "RED II", the reduction of CO2eq emissions reported by HVOlution across the logistics and production chain in 2022 was between 60% and 90%, compared to the benchmark fossil-based blend (i.e. 94g CO2eq/MJ), depending on the raw materials used for its production.

