Two new Van der Valk Shipyard superyachts ordered - Project 111.11 and Project Samba

Project Samba © Van der Valk Shipyard Project Samba © Van der Valk Shipyard

by Van der Valk Shipyard 2 Jun 06:15 PDT

Not one but two exciting new projects to report on from recent weeks as we start work on the 34-metre Project 111.11 and 35-metre Project Samba.

From styling to layout, from facilities to engines, the 34-metre Project 111.11 and 35-metre Project Samba will be siblings only in the sense of sharing the same naval architecture and the same exquisite degree of finish. Each has a very different exterior design by Guido de Groot who will also be responsible for creating the interior of Project Samba together with her owners. Carla Guilhem has been given the interior design brief for Project 111.11. The clients for Project Samba were introduced to Van der Valk by Will Noftsinger from Denison Yachting.

Both yachts have been ordered by experienced owners who know exactly what they're looking for - and that Van der Valk is one of the very few yards offering such a choice in this size range. Even the hulls are adjusted to client wishes. Project 111.11 will be full displacement with twin Volvo Penta 750 hp continuous duty engines and a top speed of 14.4 knots. In contrast, Project Samba's fast displacement hull and twin MAN 1450 hp diesels will ensure top speeds around the 17-knot mark.

It's the proven hull design and naval architecture platform which means we can offer the choice between a full or fast displacement vessel. Using the engineering packages and part of the cutting files generates significant cost synergies yet allows for an entirely different look and feel. It's a highly efficient way of building that provides exceptional freedom to customise a yacht above the waterline.

Everything you see on the renderings for Project 111.11 and Project Samba was chosen by the owners as they implement their own style and make a statement of personal taste. Here are just four of the many specific requests that showcase how we meet our full custom promise:

Project 111.11

The sky lounge will have an asymmetrical semi-full-beam layout in order to stay under 300 GT volume. This allows the vessel to be built under full commercial charter class without requiring a rescue tender/davit and also gives a sidewalk from bridge to aft deck to avoid crew having to go through the lounge. As Project 111.11 is more of an explorer vessel in terms of design, significant attention is being paid to storage and waste facilities. All spaces under the sunbeds and sofas will be utilised. The full beam master suite will have a large walk-in wardrobe aft that includes a chute which leads directly to the laundry station on the lower deck. Further enhancing self-sufficiency, the lower deck has a very large washer/drier capacity and a walk through from the laundry into the guest corridor, requiring a watertight bulkhead door for damage stability reasons.

Project Samba