Holterman's innovative new 20m Xtreme-60 to splash in early 2024

by X-Treme Yachts 5 Jun 02:41 PDT
20m Xtreme-60 © X-Treme Yachts

Dutch shipyard Holterman is adding a new 60-footer (20m) to its Xtreme range of flexible, multipurpose motoryachts. Building work is already well under way on the first Xtreme-60, which will sit comfortably between the existing Xtreme-54 and Xtreme-78 models, with their muscular lines, trawler windows and sleek profile.

20m Xtreme-60 - photo © X-Treme Yachts
20m Xtreme-60 - photo © X-Treme Yachts

Construction of the hull is already complete, with the focus now shifting to work on the superstructure. Bernd Weel's design calls for complex shapes and many hull openings, to bring natural light pouring inside. In the late spring, the two sections will be joined, and the boat will move to Holterman's state-of-the-art shipyard in Meppel for fit-out.

"When we arrived at Holterman with our project, we had a really good connection," said the experienced owner behind the first Xtreme-60, who is planning a maiden cruise to Norway. "Then we saw the trawler windows on the larger Xtreme, and the possibilities for the foredeck area and we loved the concept. The interior volume of the boat is also enormous."

20m Xtreme-60 - photo © X-Treme Yachts
20m Xtreme-60 - photo © X-Treme Yachts

Development work on the Xtreme-60 owes a big debt to the larger Xtreme-78, with its generous exterior space. The long aft deck is designed to offer lounging in both shade and sun, and gives plenty of room for entertaining. Wide side decks tucked behind deep, safe bulwarks run forward to a stylish foredeck lounge. A drinks table and two banks of seating in matt white Sunbrella fabric make the perfect spot for a sundowner, and there's also a large forward-facing sunpad. Cut-away bulwarks deliver a view of the shimmering water below, and facilitate mooring procedures.

20m Xtreme-60 - photo © X-Treme Yachts
20m Xtreme-60 - photo © X-Treme Yachts

A wonderfully flexible beach club lies at the other end of the boat. When the transom is closed, a deep, padded seat makes an excellent spot for contemplating the yacht's wake. But a hydraulically operated panel also opens to reveal a deep lazarette for storing water toys, diving gear, bikes or indeed any other equipment. The bathing platform can be lowered for easier access to the sea, and doubles as a lift and storage point for a tender up to 5.5m LOA.

"The design DNA is very typical of Xtreme" said Weel. "We focused on these sculptural surfaces creating reflections and shadows. For the 60, we focused on long continuous lines that really creates length. In the hull design, there's quite some tumblehome, which makes it very elegant. All the glass is connected and wraps around the saloon. There are only three main glass surfaces."

20m Xtreme-60 - photo © X-Treme Yachts
20m Xtreme-60 - photo © X-Treme Yachts

Full owner's interior

Conceived as an owner-operated yacht, the Xtreme-60 is entirely given over to luxurious accommodation designed by Kitty van der Kamp. The main deck is a single, large open-plan saloon, with wrap-around glazing and a broad connection to the lounging and dining area on the aft deck. With a high-end galley, cosy indoor dining and comfy sofas, this is the heart of the yacht.

Up a half-staircase forward lies the semi-partitioned wheelhouse, with excellent visibility on all sides, and sightlines aft. On this first model, the lower deck is configured as a huge full-beam master cabin, with plenty of storage, a desk and a vanity table. An opulently dimensioned ensuite shower room features separate his n' hers basins and a large walk-in shower.

20m Xtreme-60 - photo © X-Treme Yachts
20m Xtreme-60 - photo © X-Treme Yachts

Further forward is a cosy TV lounge, lit with large hull windows and a skylight overhead - a key request of this first owner. A very well-appointed guest double lies in the bow, with access to a second bathroom, which also doubles as a day head. Interior styling uses a range of natural shades and materials to create a sophisticated, contemporary feel.

"Within the Xtreme-60, there is a lot of space in the hull" explained van der Kamp. "This means there is room for two very spacious sleeping cabins and two bathrooms. The design is as open as possible, because the windows on the lower deck run from front to back. In this way you bring the outside in. And because a lot of light comes in, we opted for darker colours - greys and taupes.

20m Xtreme-60 - photo © X-Treme Yachts
20m Xtreme-60 - photo © X-Treme Yachts

Technically flexible

Power is delivered by two efficient Volvo Penta D6-300hp engines, which will be capable of achieving an 8-knot cruising speed, or 11 knots full throttle. Combined with 5,000 litres of fuel tankage, this reliable setup delivers an adventurous range of around 1,100 nautical miles. Comfort at sea and at anchor is guaranteed by an advanced DMS stabilisation system.

When she is delivered in early 2024, the first Xtreme-60 will be heading north, but the boat could equally be adapted for warm water use, and there is always the option of adding crew accommodation in the transom space or transforming the lower lounge into a third cabin. As ever, with Holterman, every project is unique.

"We know that different owners will want different things from their Xtreme yacht," said Robbert Holterman. "As a small, experienced team, we can customise designs quickly and efficiently. We take the time to get to know our clients so that, by the time their dream boat is launched, they are already members of the Holterman Yachts family."

20m Xtreme-60 - photo © X-Treme Yachts
20m Xtreme-60 - photo © X-Treme Yachts

