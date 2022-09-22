GT45 M/Y UV II christened at Ancona shipyard

by ISA Yachts 7 Jun 07:04 PDT

ISA Yachts, a Palumbo Superyachts brand, announces that the next model to be christened at the Ancona shipyard is the new ISA GT 45 M/Y UV II.

A superyacht with marked characteristics and stylistic features proper to the ISA DNA such as the side arches connecting the three decks, the round dining room on the upper deck and the great sophistication of the external lines.

Palumbo Superyachts handled the naval engineering; Enrico Gobbi - Team for Design designed the exterior lines, and Luca Dini Design & Architecture penned the interior design.

Large windows that can be opened on all decks and a harmonious colour palette in shades of gold, sand and turquoise are the elements that characterize all the interior spaces.

Below deck we find 4 VIP cabins, two with twin beds that can be joined together and two cabins with double beds, all with private bathrooms.

The full-beam owner cabin is located on the main deck forward and includes entrance hall with sofa and TV, bathroom with double sink, walk-in wardrobe and an exclusive balcony. A unique property of this area is the direct access to the forward outdoor lounge via a private staircase.

Steel hull and aluminum superstructure, ISA GT 45 mounts 2 CAT C32 ACERT engines of 970 kW each delivering a top speed of 16 knots and a cruising speed of 14.5 knots.

The 5-metre tender is stowed in the side-opening starboard garage on the lower deck.

ISA GT 45 M/Y UV II will be presented as a world premiere at the 2023 Cannes Yachting Festival and Monaco Yacht Show.

The client was introduced by Peter Redford and Eugenio Cannarsa of Fraser Yachts Australia.