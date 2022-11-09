Please select your home edition
Horizon Yachts unveils new V74

by Horizon Yachts 7 Jun 22:46 PDT
Horizon V74 © Horizon Yachts

A new Horizon yacht build was among the stunning yachts on display at the Horizon Yacht Australia showcase during the Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show (SCIBS), May 25th - 28th, 2023. The brand new Horizon V74 joins the Horizon V Series of luxury performance motor yacht models.

Distinguished by a plumb bow design and bold exterior profile by Stimson Yachts and a voluminous interior layout, the first V74 has been customized for the Australian market. An evolution of the V68 model - which promises a well-planned layout with superyacht-esque amenities for owner/operators - the new V74 features an enclosed skylounge configuration and spacious four-stateroom layout.

Folding doors lead from the main deck aft into the main salon, while a fold-up window to starboard creates a pass-through between the salon's wet bar and the aft deck. Here, wraparound side decks give access to the foredeck relaxation area with its dinette and loungers. Throughout the interior, a light Acacia satin wood floor is complemented by natural tones, white and light grey finishes, and large windows for a calm and bright atmosphere.

A large galley with a center island bar and U-shaped dinette under the forward windows occupies the forward section of the main deck. This raised country kitchen-style space is well equipped with the latest appliances, plentiful storage and large counter space topped with Michelangelo marble stone. A floating staircase to port leads to the enclosed skylounge and wheelhouse above.

In the skylounge, twin black leather helm chairs face the helm console that utilizes the Garmin Navigation system and controls the CAT C18A 1,136hp engines and 22.5kW Onan gensets. A U-shaped settee with a Hi/Lo dinette faces the pop-up television console, and a dayhead is situated aft to port. The hardtop overhang protects the full bar and L-shaped seating area on the boat deck aft, while the tender is stowed furthest aft.

Four staterooms are positioned on the lower deck of the new V74, and comprise a full-beam master with ensuite, bunk and convertible twins and a forward VIP. A beach club with lounge seating and a wet bar accesses the yacht's extended 450kg capacity Hi/Lo swim platform.

"The V74, while smaller in length than most Horizon vessels delivered in Australia, is market-leading in terms of overall volume," says Director of Horizon Yacht Australia, Mark Western. "Our V Series is a breakthrough in style and functionality and offers an intelligent layout and a modern take on a classic design."

For more information on this yacht or any Horizon build, please contact .

The new V74 basic specs:

 L.O.A.  74’ 4” (22.65m)
 L.W.L.  66’ 4” (20.23m)
 Beam  19’ 6” (5.94m)
 Displacement (half load)  121,768lbs (55.23 tons)
 Fuel Capacity  1,850 US gals (7,000ltrs)
 Fresh Water Capacity  300 US gals (1,135ltrs)
 Engines  Twin CAT C18A 1,136hp 
 Generators  Twin ONAN 22.5kW (50Hz)
 w/one PTO

Virtual tour available here.

