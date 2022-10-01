Tankoa Yachts delivers 50m S501 Grey with TWW Yachts

by Tankoa Yachts 7 Jun 23:56 PDT

The 49.99-metre motor yacht GREY has been delivered by the Tankoa shipyard in Genoa, Italy, as the latest unit in the yard's S501 series. The owner signed the new-build contract in July 2021 and appointed TWW Yachts as project managers. GREY has been in private use since her owner took delivery on May 12, 2023.

Despite being part of the Tankoa S501 series, GREY is substantially different from her sister ships and the three-deck layout, devised by exterior designer Francesco Paszkowski, was heavily customised to meet her owners' needs.

In addition to the standard features that come with the timeless Tankoa S501 series design, the owner added a spectacular outdoor home cinema screen. This high-definition and high-luminosity screen is located in front of the swimming pool lounge on the foredeck. GREY is also fitted throughout with a top-of-the-range sound system designed by the award-winning French/British brand Focal & Naim.

"Our usual flexibility in satisfying customer requests is evident in the customisations made onboard GREY - such as the installation of a swimming pool in the bow, and the fantastic never seen before cinema/sound system. The jet black and whisper grey paint gives a sleek look to GREY," says Giuseppe Mazza, Tankoa sales and marketing manager.

The owner also gave attention to the design of the exterior decks and the four open lounging and entertainment spaces available. With alfresco living a key element of her design, GREY features a large Jacuzzi on the fly deck alongside seating and lounging areas as well as a pool on the foredeck.

TWW Yachts supported the owner throughout the entire build process from the initial specification reviews to delivery. "We are particularly proud of GREY, and she has been designed and built for the most charming and passionate owners that a yacht broker and project managers can only dream of representing in a new-build project," says lead broker at TWW Yachts, Jean-Claude Carme.

Giorgio Maria Cassetta worked closely with the owner to create a luxurious and sophisticated interior. Together they created a warm and inviting look and feel, making great use of an array of natural materials, such as rich woods and veined marbles. The interior also benefits from enlarged windows on the main deck, glass bulwarks and fold-out balconies to heighten the all-important indoor-outdoor connection.

"This interior is one of the finest I have ever seen on any yacht of this size," adds David Westwood, principal partner of TWW Yachts. The six suites onboard GREY - including two customised suites on the main deck - can accommodate up to 12 overnight guests. There is also space for up to nine crew.

The owner opted for the conventional propulsion package offered by Tankoa, which will deliver a top speed of 18 knots if using both the main diesel engines for propulsion and one diesel generator for the hotel load.