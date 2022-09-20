Conrad Shipyard C144S Hull #3 Project Moonlight sold with construction already underway

Conrad C144S Hull #3 © Maciej Starkowski Conrad C144S Hull #3 © Maciej Starkowski

by Denison Yachting 8 Jun 01:10 PDT

Denison Yachting is pleased to announce the successful sale of Conrad C144S Hull #3.

Alex G. Clarke of Denison Yachting and Jim Evans of SuperYachtsMonaco were the central agents for the sale of Project Moonlight, with YCO introducing the buyer.

Designed by Reymond Langton (exterior) and Nauta Design (interior) with naval architecture by Diana Yacht Design, the C144S has already proven to be a massive success with ACE (Hull #1) winning the Judge's Commendations Award at this year's 2023 Boat International SuperYacht Awards. The anticipated delivery date is May 2025.

Conrad Shipyard has officially begun construction on the third hull of its C144S line, dubbed Project Moonlight. Hull #1 of the line, named ACE, was launched in October 2022 and has officially been delivered to her owner. Hull #2, which was sold in November 2021 by Denison yacht broker Alex G. Clarke, is currently under construction.

Clarke, who works closely with the brand, shared: "I am extremely proud to announce the successful sale of Conrad C144S Hull #3. The partnership of Denison Yachting, SuperYachtsMonaco, and Conrad Shipyard has now sold both Hull #2 and Hull #3 in the C144S series, which I feel represents not only the best value on the market today but also the best quality. I look forward to working with Mikolaj of Conrad and Jim at SuperYachtsMonaco well into the future as we help solidify Conrad Shipyard as one of the leading shipyards in the world."

"The C144S line is already well established as a trendsetter in the world of semi-custom yachts, combining sleek, modern design with unparalleled comfort and style," the shipyard has stated. "The C144S range boasts a modern, yet timelessly stylish look that combines both the incredible harmony of form and the ferocity that comes from the definite lines of the silhouette created by Reymond Langton Design studio and with a naval architecture made by Diana Yacht Design studio. This is the first semi-custom series in the 20-year history of Conrad shipyard. ACE, the first unit in the line, has already become a contender for global awards and is making waves in the luxury charter market."

Conrad Shipyard Chairman & CEO Mikolaj Krol commented: "We are delighted to see Project Moonlight take shape and look forward to delivering another exceptional yacht to our clients. The C144S line has been compellingly successful, and we are proud to continue building on that success with this third unit. Project Moonlight will also be unique because it will present a completely new-looking interior design. We look forward to delivering another dream superyacht to our clients".

C144S Hull #4 will soon be available for sale with Denison Yachting and Superyachts Monaco.