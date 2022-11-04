Please select your home edition
Edition
March April May June Leaderboard 2023

Bering 145 and Bering 92: Enjoying the sea together

by Bering Yachts 8 Jun 07:03 PDT
Bering 145 and Bering 92: Enjoying the sea together © Bering Yachts

Bering 145 M/Y HEEUS and Bering 92 M/Y PAPILLON have traveled side by side along the mountainous Mediterranean coast of Türkiye.

Lovely sunsets, calm blue seas, perfect weather - these yachts were not able to fully display their exploration abilities. However, the feelings of comfort, leisure, relaxation that accompanied the travelers were second to none. It was a perfect example of what we call the Bering lifestyle - free and laid-back, with a hint of sea salt and adventure.

Both vessels have steel hulls and aluminum superstructures with a design distinctive for Bering's trawler-type full displacement yachts. Together they have definitely turned heads in a demonstration of marine elegance and reliability.

We present you with this short video to show that life is beautiful, especially when you are on a boat!

Related Articles

Bering Yachts reveals B76 Explorer
A luxury yacht with expedition abilities Bering Yachts releases the first footage of M/Y B76 Lemanja, recently added to our fleet of under-24-meter boats. The first and only absolutely custom boat built by Bering in this size is a true blue-water exploring vessel made for long voyages. Posted on 5 May Second B145 explorer yacht construction update
Bering Yachts has made significant progress in building its flagship 44-meter boat Designed by Bering's in-house team of naval architects and engineers, B145 is a three-deck ocean-going yacht capable of high latitude travel for an owner who wants to explore the world. Posted on 18 Mar Bering Exclusive: Made of Steel
Steel's wider availability and its sturdiness made it the most-used material in shipbuilding Some of the first vessels with true metal hulls as we know them today were built at the end of the 18th century. Prior to that time, metal was incorporated as a component of marine construction. Posted on 3 Mar Bering Exclusive: Displacement
The three types of motor yachts can be distinguished by their displacement and hull type. Welcome to Bering Exclusive - a new regular section of our educational videos. It will feature a deep look into the technology and production of Bering yachts. We hope these videos will be helpful in your boat-searching process. Posted on 4 Nov 2022 Bering Yachts launches new superyacht B92
A fully custom-built boat, M/Y Papillion features a steel hull and an aluminum superstructure. With great pleasure Bering Yachts announces the launch of B92 yacht, M/Y Papillion. The launch took place on August 31 at the Bering main shipyard in Antalya, Türkiye. This 29,08-meter explorer superyacht is the first hull in the B92 range. Posted on 28 Sep 2022 New B76 Yacht launched at Bering Yachts
Lemanjá hits the water on Tuesday, 14th June at the Bering shipyard in Antaly Bering Yachts is excited to announce the launch of the latest B76 yacht, M/Y Lemanjá. Hitting the water on Tuesday, 14th June at the Bering shipyard in Antalya, the 23.27-metre explorer yacht is the first and only absolutely custom hull. Posted on 23 Jul 2022 Bering sell the sixth B80 and the first B125
The Bering B80 is a supremely capable and seaworthy passage-maker The Bering B80 is a supremely capable and seaworthy passage-maker. Being one of the widest boats in her sub-24m class, her massive 233GT interior houses up to five lower deck staterooms while providing a private main deck master suite for panoramic views. Posted on 7 May 2022 Bering B145 explorer - M/Y Heeus launched
The ideal vessel for autonomous long distance cruising Bering Yachts is excited to announce the launch of the B145 yacht, M/Y Heeus. Hitting the water on Thursday 28th of April at the Bering shipyard in Antalya, the 44.20-metre explorer yacht is the first hull in the B145 range of expedition vessels. Posted on 3 May 2022 Bering Yachts teams up with Trasco Bremen
The world's leading commercial builder of armoured vehicles are proud to announce a collaboration Bering Yachts and Trasco Bremen, the world's leading commercial builder of armoured vehicles with over 35 years of experience, are proud to announce a collaboration for protecting specific areas aboard Bering explorer yachts. Posted on 21 Oct 2021 B77 Veronika was launched in Antalya, Turkey
Bering launches 24 meter explorer yacht B77 As a semi-custom project, Veronika has been conceived as the perfect long-range voyager with enough power, supplies and entertainment for a family of intrepid travelers. Posted on 23 Apr 2021
Maritimo 2022Mar - S75 FOOTERMarine Resources 2022 Salary Survey FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2023 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy