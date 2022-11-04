Bering 145 and Bering 92: Enjoying the sea together

by Bering Yachts 8 Jun 07:03 PDT

Bering 145 M/Y HEEUS and Bering 92 M/Y PAPILLON have traveled side by side along the mountainous Mediterranean coast of Türkiye.

Lovely sunsets, calm blue seas, perfect weather - these yachts were not able to fully display their exploration abilities. However, the feelings of comfort, leisure, relaxation that accompanied the travelers were second to none. It was a perfect example of what we call the Bering lifestyle - free and laid-back, with a hint of sea salt and adventure.

Both vessels have steel hulls and aluminum superstructures with a design distinctive for Bering's trawler-type full displacement yachts. Together they have definitely turned heads in a demonstration of marine elegance and reliability.

We present you with this short video to show that life is beautiful, especially when you are on a boat!