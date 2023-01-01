How to reduce risks on board and achieve better safety with Lithium-Ion batteries

by KMA Group 11 Jun 03:42 PDT

Dangers on board: you want to avoid them. But how do you exactly ensure that you reduce the risks and achieve better safety? The first step is to be aware of the dangers and take the right safety measures.

Awareness of the risks

You want to reduce risks on board for the safety of yourself and fellow passengers. But what can actually happen? A lot, unfortunately! Electric faults, fuel leaks and overheating of machines such as engines, boilers and generators are the most common causes of fire on board. In addition, Lithium-Ion batteries are increasingly being used nowadays.

Prevent fire

The number of Lithium batteries used on board of (super)yachts is increasing rapidly because of their high energy density and long lifespan. Because these batteries are small and lightweight and capable of storing a large amount of energy, they are volatile under stress, which means that they can catch fire.

The easiest way to achieve better safety

The increased use of Lithium batteries on board does not only pose an additional fire risk for superyachts, but also requires special safety measures due to the specific properties. A Lithium battery fire cannot be extinguished with regular extinguishing agents. That is why it is essential to have safety features specially developed for Lithium-Ion batteries!

