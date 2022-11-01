On board the latest 80 Sunreef Power Red Azalea

by Sunreef Yachts 10 Jun 06:49 PDT

The newest launch of 2023, the 80 Sunreef Power Red Azalea represents flawless marine architecture and superyacht comfort. With generous living space and reliable performance, she is capable of extended voyages anywhere in the world.

The full-beam aft cockpit welcomes guests by a large dining table for eight. The catamaran’s invisible aft garage conceals a 3-seater jest ski with a refueling station along with a collection of water toys. Engineered by Sunreef Yachts, the jet ski launching system is easy and fun to use.

Split between a large dining space to starboard and a cozy lounging area to portside the light-filled main saloon boasts an eye-catching, custom kitchen island as well as a large drop-down TV.

Red Azalea has a four stateroom arrangement for up to twelve guests to enjoy her comfortably. The large master stateroom equipped with a drop-down balcony offers a unique private retreat with panoramic views. The yacht’s four-cabin layout is smart and comfortable with plenty of space to relax and amazing ensuite bathrooms.

The interior décor combines dark tones and tasteful fabrics for a modern glam feel. Portside of the main deck, the galley offers everything your chef could ask for. The crew quarters are conveniently located just next to the galley, which gives both owners and crew a respectful level of privacy.

Red Azalea’s flybridge features a large bar and comfortable settees to savor drinks and dinners with ocean views.

Read more...