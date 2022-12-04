Bilgin unveils impressive new 52m model: Bilgin 170

Bilgin 170 © Bilgin Yachts Bilgin 170 © Bilgin Yachts

by Bilgin Yachts 10 Jun 02:58 PDT

Bilgin Yachts, a renowned shipyard based in Istanbul, proudly presents their latest masterpiece, the Bilgin 170 model. This exceptional vessel, measuring 52 meters in length, showcases a collaboration between renowned exterior designer Emrecan Özgün of Unique Yacht Design and esteemed interior designer Hot Lab from Italy.

The Bilgin 170 sets a new standard in luxury yachting, combining innovative design elements with outstanding craftsmanship. Emrecan Özgün, the creative mind behind the exterior, has ingeniously utilized the successful platform of the Bilgin 163 to create a larger and more traditional bow shape. This design enhancement provides the yacht with spacious open decks, an expansive storage and parking area for both crew and toys, and a sleeker overall appearance when the bow has a traditional style.

According to Özgün, "The layout of the Bilgin 170-I remains identical to its sibling models, ensuring familiarity and ease of use for customers. The primary goal during the design process was to optimize the 50-meter models, achieving a more sporty and masculine look while blending the design seamlessly to offer customers the ability to utilize both open and enclosed spaces under 500 gross tons. This meticulous focus on functionality and aesthetics has resulted in a yacht that truly stands out from the crowd."

Boasting a sleek and modern design, the Bilgin 170 sets itself apart from its 50-meter predecessors. The addition of an elongated bridge deck aft, extending by one and a half meters, amplifies the living space, offering customers a spacious and inviting shaded area to unwind and savor their sailing journey. Harnessing insights gained from the 50-meter models, the Bilgin 170 seamlessly integrates a range of design elements to optimize the yacht and deliver an unparalleled experience for customers. The beach club on the lower deck is enveloped by windows, ensuring ample daylight even when all three doors are closed, making it an ideal spot for sporting activities.

"We are thrilled to unveil the Bilgin 170, a stunning yacht that represents the pinnacle of design and craftsmanship," said Ismail Sengün, the CEO at Bilgin Yachts. "Emrecan Özgün's innovative approach and Hot Lab's impeccable interior design have resulted in a vessel that exudes sportiness and elegance, elevating the yacht experience to new heights."

Notable features of the Bilgin 170 include a classic bow that provides additional private seating and sunbathing areas once the rescue boat for the tender is deployed. Furthermore, the extended swim platform offers a larger space closer to the sea, perfect for sun loungers and loose furniture, creating an ideal spot to relax and enjoy the surroundings.

Berkay Yilmaz, Commercial Director of Bilgin Yachts says, "Bilgin 170 is in built on the experience gained from the successful 47 and 50-meter projects and combines elegance with timeless lines. The 499 GT yacht is able to accommodate up to 12 guests and a crew of nine. She has an elegant exterior and interior as well as a unique beach club and outdoor spaces."

Hot Lab design team has skillfully designed the interior spaces of the Bilgin 170 to complement her striking exterior. With a focus on luxury, comfort, and elegance, the interior combines functionality with refined aesthetics. Every detail has been meticulously considered to create an inviting atmosphere that promises an unforgettable experience for discerning yacht enthusiasts.

The Bilgin 170 represents Bilgin Yachts' commitment to pushing the boundaries of design and engineering, offering a captivating blend of style, functionality, and craftsmanship. This latest addition to Bilgin's exceptional fleet of luxury motor yachts is poised to make a lasting impression on the industry and captivate yacht enthusiasts worldwide. The first unit of this series is scheduled for delivery by the end of 2024, followed closely by the second unit, which is slated to be available in time for the pre-season of 2025.

Brief specifications: