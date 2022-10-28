Sakura: Ready for ownership in the spring of 2025

by Feadship 10 Jun 03:22 PDT

Sakura is the Japanese name for 'cherry blossom'. The 71.76-metre Feadship is named after Japan's most enduring natural symbol for two reasons: her flowing organic lines and her diesel-electric propulsion that is future-focused on more sustainable yachting. Scheduled for delivery in May 2025, she is for sale directly with the shipyard.

Instantly recognizable but discreetly calming, Sakura's clean exterior styling by Studio De Voogt was inspired by the simple yet sophisticated lines of Feadship's Pure concept and exudes a distinctive poise and grace. From the extended sundeck forward to the 7-metre swimming pool aft, the exterior profile is perfectly balanced and at home on the water.

Sakura combines spacious decks for multi-generational activities and outdoor play with grand interior design by Italian studio FM Architettura d'Interni that draws on a Japandi style, the combination of Scandinavian warmth and functionality with Japanese sobriety and minimalism, to create a feeling of art, nature, and simplicity. This East-meets-West design movement compliments perfectly the exterior design by blending form and function and focusing on clean lines, bright spaces and light colours.

"We set out to build a yacht that captures the intimacy of a 71.76-metre yacht with the functionality and spaciousness of a much larger yacht," says Maarten Janssen, Feadship's Sales Director. "Balancing gorgeous spaces for interaction, entertainment and family time with sophisticated rooms for individual reflection and retreat, Sakura is a unique opportunity for a client looking for quick delivery of a brand new Feadship in this specific size bracket."

Sleek. Spacious. State-of the-art

Thanks to the raised pilothouse design, Sakura has a dedicated owner's deck - rare on a yacht this size - yet maintains a sleek, low-rise profile. The master stateroom is positioned in pride of place forward with sidedeck access to a private breakfast nook and hottub. Wrap-around, floor-to-ceiling glass windows provide panoramic views. The sky lounge can serve as a media room for all the family to watch a movie, while the open aft terrace set up for al fresco dining for a full compliment of guests. Every conceivable comfort is provided in some very special surroundings.

Lifestyles at sea have changed - and continue to do so. Social activities are more family focused and multi-generational. Reflecting this new mindset, the most important communal space on the new generation of Feadships is not the sun deck but the main deck aft. To bring the outside in, Sakura takes full advantage of Feadship's industry-leading expertise in glass construction and main deck is surrounded by floor-to-ceiling glass windows for incredible natural light. Sliding glass doors open seamlessly - no steps or sills - onto the open aft deck and swimming pool with flanking sun loungers. Beyond, teak stadium steps lead down to the large swim platform that contributes to Sakura's signature look.

Rooms with a view

All the guest accommodation, comprising four spacious guest staterooms and two VIP staterooms, is on the main deck to take advantage of the wider beam and bigger windows.

Thanks to a connecting sliding door, the two forward VIP suites can be transformed into a single full-beam suite, effectively creating a second owner's stateroom - a useful feature if chartering the yacht.

Sakura's wellness space in the stern is easily accessible to everyone on board and just steps from the swim platform. At the touch of a button, the teak stadium steps open up to a wellness space, which can also be accessed via the engine room corridor. According to owner preference, this space can also be converted into a gym, steam room or massage room. Its location adjacent the swim platform also makes it ideal for a dive store.

The remaining areas of the lower deck are dedicated to crew quarters, hotel services with extra cold and dry stores and the diesel-electric engine, which is a design feature all of its own.

Future-proofed sustainability

Ever since the launch of 83.50-metre Savannah in 2015, Feadship has been at the forefront of research into how to build eco-friendly yachts by proposing propulsion solutions that will still be relevant in years to come. Sakura will be equipped with an efficient diesel-electric propulsion system and IMO-Tier III compliant generators coupled to electric thrusters. Dramatically reducing both fuel consumption and engine noise, the system is engineered to be supported by alternative energy sources in the future, guaranteeing that Sakura will remain on the cutting-edge of yachting well into the future.

Technical specifications:

Sakura: Steel hull and aluminium superstructure

Length overall: 71.76m / 235'5"

Beam overall: 12.40m / 40'8"

Draught: 3.45m / 11'4''

Naval architect: Azure Naval Architects

Exterior design: Studio De Voogt

Interior design: FM Architettura

Fuel capacity: 130,000 litres / 34,342 US gallons

Freshwater capacity: 30,000 litre / 7,925 US gallons

Propulsion pods: 2x Veth VL-1250CRi 1250 kW

Generators: 2x MTU 16V2000 930 bkW 1800 rpm

2x MTU 8V2000 465 bkW 1800rpm

Stabilizers: Zero speed

Speed (max/cruise) 14.5 knots / 12 knots

Range: 4,500 NM at cruising speed