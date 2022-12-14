Please select your home edition
New Amels 60 embarks on sea trials

by Damen Yachting 11 Jun 03:20 PDT

This week, the latest Amels 60 began her series of sea trials on the North Sea. The new 60- metre superyacht is currently for sale at Damen Yachting.

As a very appealing opportunity for buyers in the new-build market, the next Amels 60 will be ready in August 2023 to let her Owner enjoy the height of the summer season.

Following her award-winning sistership COME TOGETHER and the customised ENTOURAGE, the next Amels 60 features a distinctive exterior design by Espen diameterino with signature geometric windows. The contemporary interiors are by the well-known interior design studio, Winch Design.

Amels 60 sea trials - photo © Damen Yachting
Amels 60 sea trials - photo © Damen Yachting

Well-suited to both private and charter use, the 830GT Amels 60 offers a generous arrangement with room for up to 12 guests and 13 crew. The design focuses on the user experience and has one of the largest Sun Decks in this size range at 162 square metres. This area contains a Jacuzzi with a swim-jet function for up to six guests, a shaded dining table and a bar, a fully-equipped outdoor kitchen, a teppanyaki grill and a cinematic set-up for star-studded film nights. The touch-and-go helipad can also be used as a sunbathing spot or a unique gym area.

On the Main Deck, the Owner's Suite benefits from large windows and a 7-metre-square balcony. There is a beam-to-beam bathroom and a walk-in closet on the forward side.

Amels 60 sea trials - photo © Damen Yachting
Amels 60 sea trials - photo © Damen Yachting

The yacht's four guest suites occupy the Guest Deck alongside the Beach Club. All cabins can sleep two guests and have beautifully appointed en-suite bathrooms. The Beach Club features access to the swim platform, a sauna, a steam shower, a seating arrangement and ample storage for water toys.

In terms of technology, the Amels 60 is fitted with the most advanced hybrid propulsion system supplied by Amels so far, which not only reduces fuel consumption and exhaust emissions but also protects the lifespan of the generators and the main engines. In addition, vibration and noise are greatly reduced. Two luxury tenders can be stowed out of sight on the foredeck thanks to a clever storage solution.

Amels 60 sea trials - photo © Damen Yachting
Amels 60 sea trials - photo © Damen Yachting

"This proven hybrid system currently offers the best solution to reduce harmful emissions, reduce noise and vibrations while benefiting from lower fuel and maintenance costs. It also allows you to cruise up to a certain speed without using the main engines, solely cruising on the generators," says Joppe Osté, Project Manager at Damen Yachting.

As a continuation of the popular Amels Limited Editions collection, the Amels 60 series comprises two delivered superyachts and four under construction since its introduction in 2019.

Amels 60 sea trials - photo © Damen Yachting
Amels 60 sea trials - photo © Damen Yachting

Amels 60 at a glance:

  • Amels 60 (60.00 metres / 197 ft)
  • Delivery 2023
  • 830 GT
  • 12 guests, 12 crew plus Captain
  • Interior Design by Winch Design
  • Exterior Design by Espen diameterino
  • Naval Architecture by Damen Yachting

