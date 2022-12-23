Please select your home edition
Edition
March April May June Leaderboard 2023

YN 20655 Project Venus update: Dutch Craftsmanship and Italian Design meet

by Heesen Yachts 11 Jun 06:36 PDT

Heesen is pleased to announce that YN 20655 (Project Venus), the latest addition to their best-selling 55-metre Steel Class, is currently in build at Talsma in Friesland, North of Holland.

  • 55-metre with 760 GT internal volume
  • Ultra-efficient Fast Displacement Hull Form
  • Top speed of 15.5 knots and frugal fuel consumption
  • Range at 13 knots: 4,500 nautical miles
  • Exterior by Omega Architects, interior by Luca Dini Design and Architecture
  • 12 guests in six staterooms, 13 crew
  • Available for delivery in Q2, 2025

YN 20655 Project Venus - photo © Heesen Yachts
YN 20655 Project Venus - photo © Heesen Yachts

To ensure high-quality standards, Heesen partnered with Talsma to construct steel hulls to avoid cross-contamination with the welding of the aluminium hulls at our facility in Oss. The hull construction is on track and currently 80% completed. Transport to our shipyard, engine installation, and joining are scheduled for September this year. She is available for sale, with delivery in Q2 2025.

Luca Dini Design and Architecture, the prestigious Italian studio, has been entrusted by Heesen to design Project Venus' 760 GT interior. Silvia Margutti, head designer on the project, has created a unique and daring identity that remains friendly and pleasant, thriving on contrasts and providing a unique harmony.

YN 20655 Project Venus - photo © Heesen Yachts
YN 20655 Project Venus - photo © Heesen Yachts

Mark Cavendish, Heesen CCO, states: "Project Venus presents a unique opportunity for clients who want a yacht big enough to accommodate luxury but compact enough to access small ports in the Mediterranean. Her sturdy hull and excellent seakeeping will offer safe and comfortable passages in all sea conditions. The ultra-performing FDHF hull form, powered by two IMO III engines of just 1,000kw each, will deliver a top speed of 15,5 knots. The top-notch Dutch quality and the short delivery time make Project Venus a unique opportunity for yacht connoisseurs who want to be involved in the fun part of decorating a luxurious home away from home, with the certainty of taking delivery of a yacht with proven performance and exceptional value."

YN 20655 Project Venus - photo © Heesen Yachts
YN 20655 Project Venus - photo © Heesen Yachts

Project Venus boasts six staterooms and sleeps twelve guests. The 96 sqm owner's quarters are located on the main deck forward and include a study with a large TV screen and sofa, a double dressing room, an elegant full-beam bathroom with Fior di Pesco Carnico floor-to-ceiling marble, and quirky Gessi Venti20 Serie in Black metal. On the lower deck, two double and two twin suites offer ample space for guests. A sixth cabin is located on the bridge deck. The main saloon features a well-proportioned and continuous space traditionally shared by a lounge and a dining area. The sea view floods in through side windows, reflected and amplified by mirrors, guiding the gaze towards the aft doors.

YN 20655 Project Venus - photo © Heesen Yachts
YN 20655 Project Venus - photo © Heesen Yachts

The sky lounge features outdoor furniture by Exteta to emphasise the connection with the aft terrace. The sundeck has a large hot tub connected to the bar and a lounge area ideal for kicking back and soaking up the views and the lifestyle. Meanwhile, the beach club and bar area on the lower deck offer easy access to the water.

Project Venus is the fifth collaboration between the Dutch Shipyard and leading Italian designer Luca Dini Design and Architecture. Perry van Hirtum, head of Interior Design at Heesen, comments: "Over the years, we have developed a shared view on how to approach a new project, and now we genuinely enjoy working together, making the best of the Italian creativity and Dutch painstaking precision and construction quality."

YN 20655 Project Venus - photo © Heesen Yachts
YN 20655 Project Venus - photo © Heesen Yachts

Specifications:

  • Hull type: twin propeller motor yacht, fast displacement hull form
  • Naval architect: Van Oossanen Naval Architects / Heesen Yachts
  • Interior designer: Luca Dini Design & Architecture
  • Exterior styling: Omega Architects
  • Classification: lloyds >i<100a1ssc yacht [>14] lmc, ums large commercial yacht code reg-yc
  • Hull: Steel
  • Superstructure: Aluminium
  • Accommodation: 12 guests in 6 cabins, 13 crew in 7 cabins
  • Length over all: 55.0 metres (180' 5")
  • Beam over all: 9.6 metres (31' 6")
  • Draft at half load: 2.85 metres (9' 4")
  • Displacement (half load): approx. 600 tons (1,322,000 lbs)
  • Tonnage: approx. 760 gt
  • Maximum speed (half load): 15.5 knots
  • Range: 4,500 nautical miles at 13 knots
  • Fuel capacity: 100,000 litres (26,400 US gallon)
  • Fresh water capacity: 24,000 litres (6,340 US gallon)
  • Main engines: 2>< MTU 8v 4000 M63 (IMO TIER III)
  • Maximum power: 2>< 1,000 kilowatt
  • Gearbox: 2>< ZF 5356
  • Engine control: MTU Blue Vision NG
  • Propellers: 2>< five blade fixed pitch
  • Generators:
    • 2>< zenoro, each 175 kilowatt, 50 hertz
    • 1>< zenoro emergency gen. 80 kilowatt
  • Bowthruster: electrically driven make ZF-Marine 125 kilowatt
  • Stabilisers: Naiad Dynamics, 2 fins, type 720, zero speed
  • Fresh water maker: 2 x Idromar, capacity 9,000 litres per day each (2,377 US gallon)
  • Hot water boiler: 2>< 300 litres (2>< 79.2 US gallon)
  • Sanitary treatment: Hamann HL-Cont plus 025
  • Air conditioning: Heinen & Hopman
  • Anchor winch: 2>< steen
  • Mooring capstan: 2>< steen
  • Passarelle: Hydromar
  • Tender crane: Hydromar SWL 2,400 kg (cargo)

YN 20655 Project Venus - photo © Heesen Yachts
YN 20655 Project Venus - photo © Heesen Yachts

Interior description

The layout of the Heesen 55m yacht is no longer a surprise; it is well-equipped and well-distributed, with clever new features introduced during the restyling process. Each time we approach a new build, the challenge is to propose something new and different to capture the client's interest and satisfy their tastes while growing professionally.

There is a certain magic in this process that becomes even more special when working with Heesen. The entire experience is different, with full involvement from all teams at all levels and stages. Nothing is left to chance, and everything is thoroughly analysed and developed to meet the technical requirements and client expectations. There is respect and awareness of each participant's role in this production. Every interior design has a winning combination derived from the skills and expertise accumulated throughout the years of collaboration within the team.

This time, the primary goal was to take a slightly different approach, not playing it safe, even though it is a made-to-specification boat. It is an act of mutual trust to venture in this direction, and we felt honoured to share this experience with Heesen.

The yacht Venus has a strong, daring identity that can be pushed to audacity while remaining deeply friendly and pleasant. It thrives on contrasts and provides a unique harmony.

We have all the materials and special fittings here, and I would like to take this opportunity to go through the images of the various areas, showcasing the excellence of finishes, reflections, and textures. This aspect represents a significant part of the value of our projects that we rarely have the opportunity to share at this stage.

YN 20655 Project Venus - photo © Heesen Yachts
YN 20655 Project Venus - photo © Heesen Yachts

Main Deck Salon - Lounge with a Sea View
This area features a well-proportioned and continuous space traditionally shared by a lounge and a dining area, with the television cleverly concealed in the ceiling. When entering from the lobby, the sea view floods in through side windows, which are reflected and amplified by mirrors, guiding the gaze towards the aft doors. This allows us to appreciate the intricate details and materials, such as the use of metallic profiles and three precious woods—Palissander, Eucalyptus, and almond tone oak—all evoking an art deco atmosphere. Curved lines in the ceiling, floor, and elevations provide an unusual twist to the overall perspective. The full-height furniture offers ample storage volumes, which is a rarity when enhanced by floor-to-ceiling windows. You may have recognised the presence of precious freestanding items from renowned Italian brands such as Giorgetti, Promemoria, and Henge, perfectly fitting the style and discrete luxury of this interior.

YN 20655 Project Venus - photo © Heesen Yachts
YN 20655 Project Venus - photo © Heesen Yachts

Owner's Suite - A Secret Universe
This spacious and bright area offers exceptional comfort. Equipped with two separate dressing rooms and a full-beam bathroom, it can accommodate a lounge area, a desk, and a vanity area facing the outdoors. On the starboard side, a fixed balcony provides a private open-air space for this marvellous suite. The main materials are complemented by the soft touch of natural and precious fabrics by Pierre Frey for wall upholstery and curtains, as well as leathers by Foglizzo, which add a comfortable and luxurious touch to the room. The bathroom features Gessi Venti20 Serie in Black metal, emphasising the art deco inspirations. The basin, also from Gessi, has a unique opaque matching finish. Marbles, metals, glass, and mirrors blend harmoniously with the woods, creating a luxurious atmosphere.

YN 20655 Project Venus - photo © Heesen Yachts
YN 20655 Project Venus - photo © Heesen Yachts

Skylounge - Indoor and Outdoor Entertainment
With the proportions of a full-beam salon, this area is enhanced by its seamless connection with the aft outdoor spaces. The doors can be opened to blend and connect the two areas. Our design proposes beautiful freestanding furniture from Exteta for all the sofas, stools, and chairs, further enhancing indoor-outdoor integration. The bar transforms into a luminous bubble, accentuating the textured smoked glass and the exquisite Azul Calcite of the top, which harmoniously complements the colours of the sky and sea.

YN 20655 Project Venus - photo © Heesen Yachts
YN 20655 Project Venus - photo © Heesen Yachts

Guest accommodations - a delightful retreat
This 55-meter yacht features four cabins on the lower deck and a panoramic cabin on the Wheelhouse deck. The interior design embodies a cozy, welcoming, soft, warm, and elegant ambiance. It can be customised according to the client's preferences with various decorations. To enhance flexibility and personalisation options, branded nightstands were incorporated into the design. These nightstands have been carefully selected and integrated, but the client also has the option to choose different ones without affecting the built-in items. We opted for Ceccotti Collezioni Brad and Poltrona Frau Obi to ensure the use of top-quality materials and craftsmanship.

For the bathrooms, we chose Gessi Anello, which perfectly matches the original and evocative Wi-Fi Compact Shower controls. The contrasting and profound marbles further enhance the overall aesthetic.

YN 20655 Project Venus - photo © Heesen Yachts
YN 20655 Project Venus - photo © Heesen Yachts

Common areas - exquisite fluidity
The lobbies, stairs, and day toilets showcase meticulous attention to materials and details. The walls are adorned with figured Eucalyptus, flawlessly blending with the light-coloured oak. A chevron pattern adds an aura of elegance, reminiscent of a jewellery box, yet it serves as a pristine canvas, awaiting the personal touch of the future owner.

Beach Club - a floating haven of relaxation
Featuring a delightful sauna, a spacious shower, a day toilet, and a versatile lounge area, the Beach Club serves as a connection between the outdoor spaces and the interior of the yacht. A bar is also provided, ensuring impeccable service for all occasions

YN 20655 Project Venus - photo © Bjorn van Os
YN 20655 Project Venus - photo © Bjorn van Os
YN 20655 Project Venus - photo © Bjorn van Os
YN 20655 Project Venus - photo © Bjorn van Os
YN 20655 Project Venus - photo © Bjorn van Os
YN 20655 Project Venus - photo © Bjorn van Os
YN 20655 Project Venus - photo © Bjorn van Os
YN 20655 Project Venus - photo © Bjorn van Os

Related Articles

YN 20555 Project Serena update
Serena's steel hull arrived in Oss after a 2-day trip by sea, canal and river from north of Holland Heesen is delighted to confirm that the construction of YN 20555, code-named Project Serena, is proceeding on schedule for delivery to her owners in the Fall of 2024. Posted on 5 May YN 20457 Project Akira has new owners
First of the new 57-metre Aluminium Series Heesen is delighted to announce the sale of Project Akira, YN 20457, with Wes Sanford of Northrop & Johnson and James Corts of MarineMax introducing the client. Posted on 12 Apr Project Setteesettanta: Hull tests completed
Following a rigorous programme of Computational Fluid Dynamics simulations Heesen is delighted to confirm that following a rigorous programme of Computational Fluid Dynamics simulations, and two days of model tests in the new tank at the Wolfson Unit in Southampton Posted on 8 Mar Project SkyFall hits the water
Launched at the Heesen facility in Oss on January 27 Heesen is delighted to announce that Project SkyFall, was launched at the facility in Oss on January 27, and christened MY Ultra G. This is the shipyard's first launch of 2023, a year that promises to be exciting and busy for this Dutch yacht builder. Posted on 3 Feb YN 20457 update: Hull and superstructure joined
First of the new 57-metre Aluminium Series Heesen is delighted to announce that the hull and superstructure of Project Akira, YN 20457, have been joined together at the facility in Oss. The project remains on schedule and is available for delivery in time to enjoy the 2024 summer season. Posted on 28 Jan What's in store for Heesen Yachts in 2023
The year of the Water Rabbit 2022 was a tumultuous year; the war in Ukraine continues to inflict challenges on many people, and this very sad situation shatters the entire world. Posted on 13 Jan Exterior designer for FDHF Steel Series revealed
Harrison Eidsgaard studio has been chosen Heesen is delighted to announce that the Harrison Eidsgaard studio has been chosen to design its eagerly anticipated 50-metre Steel series, which was announced at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show last October. Posted on 23 Dec 2022 Project update: YN 20750 Project Orion
Cristiano Gatto interior design revealed As NASA's Orion spacecraft makes its triumphant return from the Moon, Heesen Yachts is delighted to unveil the first visuals of the stellar interior spaces of its 50-metre Project Orion, YN 20750. Posted on 11 Dec 2022 Heesen wins contract for a full-custom 57-metre
Ultra-efficient, lightweight, all-aluminium motor yacht Project YN 20857, code-named Project Setteesettanta, will be a pure expression of the shipyard DNA, featuring unique elements in both technology and design. Posted on 4 Dec 2022 YN 20655, Project Venus keel laying
A new 55-metre FDHF steel motor yacht Heesen is delighted to announce the keel-laying, on November 16, of a new 55-metre FDHF steel motor yacht. Posted on 24 Nov 2022
Marine Resources 2022 Salary Survey FOOTERMaritimo 2022Mar - S75 FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2023 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy