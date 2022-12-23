YN 20655 Project Venus update: Dutch Craftsmanship and Italian Design meet

by Heesen Yachts 11 Jun 06:36 PDT

Heesen is pleased to announce that YN 20655 (Project Venus), the latest addition to their best-selling 55-metre Steel Class, is currently in build at Talsma in Friesland, North of Holland.

55-metre with 760 GT internal volume

Ultra-efficient Fast Displacement Hull Form

Top speed of 15.5 knots and frugal fuel consumption

Range at 13 knots: 4,500 nautical miles

Exterior by Omega Architects, interior by Luca Dini Design and Architecture

12 guests in six staterooms, 13 crew

Available for delivery in Q2, 2025

To ensure high-quality standards, Heesen partnered with Talsma to construct steel hulls to avoid cross-contamination with the welding of the aluminium hulls at our facility in Oss. The hull construction is on track and currently 80% completed. Transport to our shipyard, engine installation, and joining are scheduled for September this year. She is available for sale, with delivery in Q2 2025.

Luca Dini Design and Architecture, the prestigious Italian studio, has been entrusted by Heesen to design Project Venus' 760 GT interior. Silvia Margutti, head designer on the project, has created a unique and daring identity that remains friendly and pleasant, thriving on contrasts and providing a unique harmony.

Mark Cavendish, Heesen CCO, states: "Project Venus presents a unique opportunity for clients who want a yacht big enough to accommodate luxury but compact enough to access small ports in the Mediterranean. Her sturdy hull and excellent seakeeping will offer safe and comfortable passages in all sea conditions. The ultra-performing FDHF hull form, powered by two IMO III engines of just 1,000kw each, will deliver a top speed of 15,5 knots. The top-notch Dutch quality and the short delivery time make Project Venus a unique opportunity for yacht connoisseurs who want to be involved in the fun part of decorating a luxurious home away from home, with the certainty of taking delivery of a yacht with proven performance and exceptional value."

Project Venus boasts six staterooms and sleeps twelve guests. The 96 sqm owner's quarters are located on the main deck forward and include a study with a large TV screen and sofa, a double dressing room, an elegant full-beam bathroom with Fior di Pesco Carnico floor-to-ceiling marble, and quirky Gessi Venti20 Serie in Black metal. On the lower deck, two double and two twin suites offer ample space for guests. A sixth cabin is located on the bridge deck. The main saloon features a well-proportioned and continuous space traditionally shared by a lounge and a dining area. The sea view floods in through side windows, reflected and amplified by mirrors, guiding the gaze towards the aft doors.

The sky lounge features outdoor furniture by Exteta to emphasise the connection with the aft terrace. The sundeck has a large hot tub connected to the bar and a lounge area ideal for kicking back and soaking up the views and the lifestyle. Meanwhile, the beach club and bar area on the lower deck offer easy access to the water.

Project Venus is the fifth collaboration between the Dutch Shipyard and leading Italian designer Luca Dini Design and Architecture. Perry van Hirtum, head of Interior Design at Heesen, comments: "Over the years, we have developed a shared view on how to approach a new project, and now we genuinely enjoy working together, making the best of the Italian creativity and Dutch painstaking precision and construction quality."

Specifications:

Hull type: twin propeller motor yacht, fast displacement hull form

Naval architect: Van Oossanen Naval Architects / Heesen Yachts

Interior designer: Luca Dini Design & Architecture

Exterior styling: Omega Architects

Classification: lloyds >i<100a1ssc yacht [>14] lmc, ums large commercial yacht code reg-yc

Hull: Steel

Superstructure: Aluminium

Accommodation: 12 guests in 6 cabins, 13 crew in 7 cabins

Length over all: 55.0 metres (180' 5")

Beam over all: 9.6 metres (31' 6")

Draft at half load: 2.85 metres (9' 4")

Displacement (half load): approx. 600 tons (1,322,000 lbs)

Tonnage: approx. 760 gt

Maximum speed (half load): 15.5 knots

Range: 4,500 nautical miles at 13 knots

Fuel capacity: 100,000 litres (26,400 US gallon)

Fresh water capacity: 24,000 litres (6,340 US gallon)

Main engines: 2>< MTU 8v 4000 M63 (IMO TIER III)

Maximum power: 2>< 1,000 kilowatt

Gearbox: 2>< ZF 5356

Engine control: MTU Blue Vision NG

Propellers: 2>< five blade fixed pitch

Generators: 2>< zenoro, each 175 kilowatt, 50 hertz 1>< zenoro emergency gen. 80 kilowatt

Bowthruster: electrically driven make ZF-Marine 125 kilowatt

Stabilisers: Naiad Dynamics, 2 fins, type 720, zero speed

Fresh water maker: 2 x Idromar, capacity 9,000 litres per day each (2,377 US gallon)

Hot water boiler: 2>< 300 litres (2>< 79.2 US gallon)

Sanitary treatment: Hamann HL-Cont plus 025

Air conditioning: Heinen & Hopman

Anchor winch: 2>< steen

Mooring capstan: 2>< steen

Passarelle: Hydromar

Tender crane: Hydromar SWL 2,400 kg (cargo)

Interior description

The layout of the Heesen 55m yacht is no longer a surprise; it is well-equipped and well-distributed, with clever new features introduced during the restyling process. Each time we approach a new build, the challenge is to propose something new and different to capture the client's interest and satisfy their tastes while growing professionally.

There is a certain magic in this process that becomes even more special when working with Heesen. The entire experience is different, with full involvement from all teams at all levels and stages. Nothing is left to chance, and everything is thoroughly analysed and developed to meet the technical requirements and client expectations. There is respect and awareness of each participant's role in this production. Every interior design has a winning combination derived from the skills and expertise accumulated throughout the years of collaboration within the team.

This time, the primary goal was to take a slightly different approach, not playing it safe, even though it is a made-to-specification boat. It is an act of mutual trust to venture in this direction, and we felt honoured to share this experience with Heesen.

The yacht Venus has a strong, daring identity that can be pushed to audacity while remaining deeply friendly and pleasant. It thrives on contrasts and provides a unique harmony.

We have all the materials and special fittings here, and I would like to take this opportunity to go through the images of the various areas, showcasing the excellence of finishes, reflections, and textures. This aspect represents a significant part of the value of our projects that we rarely have the opportunity to share at this stage.

Main Deck Salon - Lounge with a Sea View

This area features a well-proportioned and continuous space traditionally shared by a lounge and a dining area, with the television cleverly concealed in the ceiling. When entering from the lobby, the sea view floods in through side windows, which are reflected and amplified by mirrors, guiding the gaze towards the aft doors. This allows us to appreciate the intricate details and materials, such as the use of metallic profiles and three precious woods—Palissander, Eucalyptus, and almond tone oak—all evoking an art deco atmosphere. Curved lines in the ceiling, floor, and elevations provide an unusual twist to the overall perspective. The full-height furniture offers ample storage volumes, which is a rarity when enhanced by floor-to-ceiling windows. You may have recognised the presence of precious freestanding items from renowned Italian brands such as Giorgetti, Promemoria, and Henge, perfectly fitting the style and discrete luxury of this interior.

Owner's Suite - A Secret Universe

This spacious and bright area offers exceptional comfort. Equipped with two separate dressing rooms and a full-beam bathroom, it can accommodate a lounge area, a desk, and a vanity area facing the outdoors. On the starboard side, a fixed balcony provides a private open-air space for this marvellous suite. The main materials are complemented by the soft touch of natural and precious fabrics by Pierre Frey for wall upholstery and curtains, as well as leathers by Foglizzo, which add a comfortable and luxurious touch to the room. The bathroom features Gessi Venti20 Serie in Black metal, emphasising the art deco inspirations. The basin, also from Gessi, has a unique opaque matching finish. Marbles, metals, glass, and mirrors blend harmoniously with the woods, creating a luxurious atmosphere.

Skylounge - Indoor and Outdoor Entertainment

With the proportions of a full-beam salon, this area is enhanced by its seamless connection with the aft outdoor spaces. The doors can be opened to blend and connect the two areas. Our design proposes beautiful freestanding furniture from Exteta for all the sofas, stools, and chairs, further enhancing indoor-outdoor integration. The bar transforms into a luminous bubble, accentuating the textured smoked glass and the exquisite Azul Calcite of the top, which harmoniously complements the colours of the sky and sea.

Guest accommodations - a delightful retreat

This 55-meter yacht features four cabins on the lower deck and a panoramic cabin on the Wheelhouse deck. The interior design embodies a cozy, welcoming, soft, warm, and elegant ambiance. It can be customised according to the client's preferences with various decorations. To enhance flexibility and personalisation options, branded nightstands were incorporated into the design. These nightstands have been carefully selected and integrated, but the client also has the option to choose different ones without affecting the built-in items. We opted for Ceccotti Collezioni Brad and Poltrona Frau Obi to ensure the use of top-quality materials and craftsmanship.

For the bathrooms, we chose Gessi Anello, which perfectly matches the original and evocative Wi-Fi Compact Shower controls. The contrasting and profound marbles further enhance the overall aesthetic.

Common areas - exquisite fluidity

The lobbies, stairs, and day toilets showcase meticulous attention to materials and details. The walls are adorned with figured Eucalyptus, flawlessly blending with the light-coloured oak. A chevron pattern adds an aura of elegance, reminiscent of a jewellery box, yet it serves as a pristine canvas, awaiting the personal touch of the future owner.

Beach Club - a floating haven of relaxation

Featuring a delightful sauna, a spacious shower, a day toilet, and a versatile lounge area, the Beach Club serves as a connection between the outdoor spaces and the interior of the yacht. A bar is also provided, ensuring impeccable service for all occasions