Muse Outdoor sets sail on the M/Y Polar Star yacht illuminating memorable crossings

by Contardi Lighting 14 Jun 01:10 PDT

The Muse Outdoor Battery lanterns by Contardi Lighting go aboard the M/Y Polar Star Yacht, a magnificent 65-metre superyacht. Built in Germany by Lürssen, it has received a restyling curated by FM Architettura d'Interni, in collaboration with the designer Espen Oeino.

At the heart of the renovation was the aim of rationalising the interiors, in order to make the boat more versatile, creating an even more direct connection with the surrounding marine environment. The design is essential, and the colour palette evokes the Caribbean Sea, including soft silver greys, bronzes and aquamarines.

In its exceptional interior, the linear shape of the Muse Outdoor Batteries and the light they emanate help to conjure a magical and intimate atmosphere around the new hydromassage pool. Also installed near the main entrance, the relaxation area and the bar counter, they offer points of light that are both stylish and impactful.

An iconic product conceived by Tristan Auer, the Muse is a lantern with an archetypal design and precious details, such as the woven leather handle, which make it a refined product. In the rechargeable battery version, ideal for use in outdoor environments and even at sea, the light source, placed in a satin-finished acrylic diffuser, creates a dynamic alternation of lines, giving it a modern look and optimal performance at the same time.

Available with a matt white or black lacquered structure and in small, medium and large versions, the Muse lantern meets the highest standards required by the market to withstand outdoor spaces, saltiness and any weather conditions, thanks to the use of the finest materials. In fact, it has IP65 certification, the waterproofing index of the products, obtained through the anti-corrosion treatment of metals by electro-painting. Its elegant and clean-lined appearance, combined with an intelligent design that ensures total portability, makes the Muse Battery family the ideal lamp for the nautical sector.

Like every Contardi outdoor product, Muse guarantees outdoor lighting of great charm. It's discreet in size, pragmatic and reliable, so that each lamp becomes a vehicle of unique lighting, from both a functional and formal point of view - giving gardens, verandas, terraces and ships a dreamlike atmosphere.