Horizon Yachts debuts first galley-aft FD80 Hull 10 in Australia

by Horizon Yachts 13 Jun 15:53 PDT

Horizon Yachts has launched a new FD80 motor yacht. Specified with numerous innovative features, this is the first FD80 model in Australia to feature a galley-aft layout, a convertible VIP and a helipad on the hardtop.

The aft galley arrangement is a popular configuration for Australia's active boating market, as it seamlessly integrates indoor/outdoor entertaining. This increases the living area afforded by the highvolume, four-stateroom FD80 exponentially. The sense of space begins at the customized aft deck, which is fitted with a large dining table for eight, a pull-out Teppenyaki grill station, two custom refrigerators, and sliding glass doors that intuitively blend with the open galley area and main salon forward.

FD80 Hull 10 - Bridge deck aft - photo © Horizon Yachts
A contemporary and energetic ambience is reflected in the FD80 interior, which features a striking satin light grey lacquer headliner with grey lacquer slats complemented by light Cadorin-European oak grey sand-varnished flooring. Backlit metal art mullions and black elements and hardware by Australian brand ABI Interiors add to the drama of the space.

The spacious and well-equipped galley area features both a center and a peninsula island, the latter wrapped in Michelangelo quartzite and featuring a bar with three stools separating the galley from the salon forward. A "Typography Vela" feature light from Australian brand Rakumba highlights the center island, which houses the microwave, ice maker, pull-out folding step stool and large vacuum drawer, while a pull-out pantry and convertible dining table for eight comprise the starboard side opposite. A wall of Rex-Marquinia tile serves as a stunning backdrop for the entertainment center with its 75" television on the forward bulkhead and highlights the salon that features a convivial U-shaped lounge area with leather side table, coffee table and ottomans.

FD80 Hull 10 - Main deck aft - photo © Horizon Yachts
Forward on the main deck, the master ensuite stateroom features a king-size bed with overhead skylight with motorized blinds and plentiful storage and closet space. A 10" Garmin MFD screen is incorporated into this room as an extension of the yacht's Garmin navigational package implemented in the wheelhouse console one deck above, which is adorned with a carbon fiber dashboard and faced by three helm chairs. A dayhead and raised dinette that converts to a sleeping bed are found aft.

The boat deck aboard this FD80 is configured for the preferred Australian boating lifestyle, with an open split-use skylounge aft of the enclosed wheelhouse fitted with a dining table for eight, a built-in settee opposite a fold-up television, a heated Jacuzzi with bar counter and stools, a Teppenyaki grill station, a freezer and storage. Dedicated stowage space for a 15ft tender is created aft and the entire entertainment space is easily shaded by sun awnings.

FD80 Hull 10 - Salon - photo © Horizon Yachts
A beach club with a hydraulic garage door and Hi/Lo swim platform invites interaction with the sea on the lower deck, while the crew mess with its full-height refrigerator, utility area and cabins for up to four crew are positioned just aft of the engine room housing the yacht's 1,600hp MTU engines. Numerous upgrades have been incorporated into this model, from its increased 14,500l fuel capacity to its upgraded stabilizers and thrusters and Dometic 1,200gpd watermakers. Three multifunctional guest staterooms are situated forward on this deck, and comprise a portside VIP, a convertible twin guest stateroom to starboard, and a convertible VIP with twin beds that rotate into a queen- yet another first for the FD80 model - in the bow.

The new FD80 not only features a dinette and lounge with fold-up sunpads on the foredeck, it is also the first FD80 model in Australia to be configured with a retractable radar arch and helipad on the hardtop.

FD80 Hull 10 - Pilot House - photo © Horizon Yachts
"We consider the FD80 the introductory model to the FD Series, and as such we have put a lot of focus on this model becoming just as popular as the FD90 in Australia," says Horizon Yacht Australia Director Mark Western. "A lot of our buyers are looking for aft galleys, so Horizon designed this layout, which is perfect for entertaining. Horizon are dedicated to fine tuning their product to suit the Australian market, which has been a key to the success of the brand here."

Recently launched, this latest FD80 will be named Sweet Caroline in honor of the owner's partner. Making her debut at the 2023 Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show, Sweet Caroline is a fitting example of a perfectly curated yacht for a growing market.

FD80 Hull 10 - Master Stateroom - photo © Horizon Yachts
FD80 Hull 10 - Beach Club - photo © Horizon Yachts
FD80 Hull 10 Layout - photo © Horizon Yachts
