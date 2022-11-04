Ferretti Yachts 580: Modern luxury has a new star

by Ferretti Yachts 13 Jun 08:21 PDT

A sporty personality, contemporary taste and pared-down design: the new Ferretti Yachts 580 combines the brand's hallmark comfort, modern luxury and wellbeing, becoming the new star of the flybridge range.

With a length overall of 18.24 metres (59 ft 10in) and a maximum beam of 5 meters (16ft 5in), Ferretti Yachts 580 is the result of collaboration between the Strategic Product Committee led by Mr. Piero Ferrari and the Ferretti Group Engineering Department. The exterior styling is once again by architect Filippo Salvetti, while the interiors are the work of Ideaeitalia as part of the firm's ongoing collaboration with Ferretti Yachts.

With an eye-catching design and a strong personality, the new flybridge from Ferretti Yachts raises the combination of sporty exterior styling and liveable interior spaces to its highest level yet. The sleek, sculpted lines of the deckhouse give a decidedly aggressive look to a boat designed primarily for comfort, 'clothing it in sportswear' if you like.

Stylistic intuitions and layout solutions that chime with current trends and the needs of expert owners make it possible to take full advantage of every area on board, delivering the volume and liveability usually found on larger boats.

Turning to the technology, Ferretti Yachts 580 incorporates the best solutions developed for larger models in the range, offering owners the maximum in terms of functionality, as well as a personalised configuration that matches their own navigation and mooring preferences.

Flybridge

With a surface area of about 18m2, the flybridge on the Ferretti Yachts 580 can be enjoyed at any time of day, thanks to functional, practical spaces that adapt to any need and seamless 360-degree contact with the water.

Forward, a large sun pad stretches across the full beam of the yacht, while on the starboard side, opposite the helm station, a chaise longue or small sofa provide the ultimate in relaxation.

The stern, on the other hand, is reserved for the dining area: a comfortable C-shaped sofa, with a teak table in the centre, skirts the rear perimeter and, together with a multifunctional bar unit, provides the perfect setting for convivial moments.

The unusually generous furnishings, even compared with boats in the same category, are hidden behind a smoked glass screen running around the entire perimeter to the stern, ensuring that the boat retains its sporty look.

Two solutions are available to shade the flybridge: an electrically operated bimini top or a fixed hard top.

External areas

All the outdoor areas on the main deck are versatile, optimized spaces, with those dedicated to relaxation and comfort standing out from the rest.

In the bow area, innovative design solutions have resulted in an even more generously sized living space. Thanks to a sofa set into the bow structure, the length of the forward section of the deckhouse has been reduced, freeing up space for the dinette, where a spacious sun pad is the stand-out feature.

The cockpit is located aft and contains a forward-facing sofa and a teak table, creating the perfect al fresco dining area. A new feature of Ferretti Yachts 580 is the dual identity of this area: by moving the sofa further aft, lowering the teak table and then covering it with cushions, the dining area can be transformed into a generous sun pad.

A special focus on optimizing storage space in the external areas has resulted in the creation of 65-litre compartments in the transom and under the starboard staircase leading up to the flybridge, while on the port side of the cockpit a cabinet can be equipped with a third mooring station and an icemaker.

A tender (optional, Williams 325) can be stowed on the stern swim platform, which is equipped with a lift function for easy launch and recovery. When the platform is lowered, retracting steps facilitate boarding and disembarkation.

Main deck

The versatile configuration continues inside, with interior decor available in two different moods: Classic and Contemporary. Both feature a clean, rational and tactile design aligned with the "Just like home" brand concept, offering owners pleasure of an elegant and inviting setting.

The Classic mood taps into warm, earthy elements, while Contemporary features glowing woods and fabrics in fresh hues inspired by the colours of the sea, and both share unmistakable Made in Italy styling. Both styles are defined by refined and understated interiors that reference contemporary residential design; projects that unite practicality and exclusiveness, for settings that express the idea of absolute comfort and discreet luxury.

In terms of the layout, the galley located aft has a bar counter near the cockpit, where an electrically operated retracting window creates a spacious area for socialising that takes advantage of seamless continuity between the exterior and the galley. The possibility of using the counter for American-style breakfasts makes it possible to take full advantage of this space and improves functionality.

The living area is also available in two versions, with a fixed TV screen on the starboard side (up to 65-inch) or a second sofa with incorporated TV lift.

The pilot house has two helm chairs designed by Poltrona Frau and a 3D-printed dashboard, allowing it to be customized with a modern, avant-garde design.

Lower deck

The lower deck too is available in two versions, both with a total of six berths in three cabins. The master suite is the result of a special development effort and spreads across two levels in the standard layout. The entrance hall provides a studio area or vanity table, access to the bathroom, and a wide stairway leading down to the sleeping area, which has a double bed, wardrobes, a small sofa and a total surface area of 17m2.

Natural light floods into the master suite through big windows and a double smoked glass skylight in the study area, creating an extraordinarily comfortable environment.

The double VIP cabin is located forward, while amidships on the starboard side is the double guest cabin with twin beds. The entrance to the crew area is hidden behind the stern sofa in the cockpit for maximum guest privacy.

Propulsion and technology

The standard pair of VOLVO PENTA D13 engines rated 900 HP delivers a top speed of 28 knots and a cruising speed of 24 knots (preliminary data), while the optional pair of 1000 HP VOLVO PENTA D13 engines drives the Ferretti Yachts 580 to a top speed of 32 knots and a cruising speed of 26 knots (preliminary data)

All the technology featured on the latest Ferretti Yachts models is installed on board, including Xenta trim correction systems, the Xenta electro-hydraulic steering system with optional joystick and X-AID functions, and gyroscopic stabilisation, allowing the yacht to be configured according to the owner's specific navigation and mooring needs.

There was also a special effort to reduce noise and vibration, particularly in terms of the engine room configuration, with increased acoustic insulation for the living areas provided by the tanks positioned horizontally amidships.

Specifications