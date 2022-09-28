Please select your home edition
Rossinavi launches M/Y Akula - The shipyard's first expedition yacht

by Rossinavi 14 Jun 08:10 PDT
Rossinavi's M/Y Akula © Rossinavi

Italian shipyard Rossinavi has launched its first 59.4-metre (195ft) Expedition yacht M/Y Akula from its Pisa facilities. The yacht lines were penned by Gian Paolo Nari and the interior design by Ancona-based studio FM Architettura.

Fitted with diesel-electric propulsion and dynamic positioning, this Ice Class yacht has been built to fulfill the Owner's dream of world exploration. The Owner has been represented by ACP Surveyors who also acts as Owner's Project Managers.

"The key concept of this project is that it is a boat for cruising," explains Federico Rossi, Chief Operating Officer of Rossinavi. "With the Owner's input, we were able to best express the know-how and skills we have gained through decades of experience."

M/Y Akula was jointly developed with the Owner, who was actively involved in the entire concept and development process. The result is a luxury Expedition yacht, the first in the Rossinavi fleet, created with the goal of navigating over long distances. An Expedition yacht structured with a sturdy hull that allows cruising in remote areas while ensuring absolute safety. Each space outsizes standard yachts, allowing for large storage areas and comfortable crew accommodation. M/Y Akula is a vessel that, by meeting certain standards of eco-sustainability, expresses strength, safety, and the ability to travel long distances.

"In order to fulfill the Owners' brief, great importance has been given to efficiency and ocean-going capabilities." said Andrea Carlevaris Founder and CEO of ACP Surveyors. "This sturdy fully custom vessel is able to venture in hot and cold climates in remote areas of the world for a long period of time with optimized fuel consumption and low impact on the environment."

At the Owner's request, the yacht was also developed to support marine research activities and philanthropic projects, with a large open area capable of stowing a variety of accessories, including two custom nine-meter-long tenders and various diving equipment. In addition, there is the possibility of loading two standard 20-foot containers on board as scientific laboratories.

Key custom solutions include the forward maneuvering station being moved below deck, leaving the entire overdeck completely free as an open observation deck; in addition, the sundeck is configured as a technical area, where the emergency generator is located. The interior design has been developed to be cozy but elegant, through synergistic work between the Owner and the designers.

Rossinavi's M/Y Akula - photo © Rossinavi
Rossinavi's M/Y Akula - photo © Rossinavi

"I was very lucky to meet this Owner, who guided and empowered the entire team involved in the creation of this yacht. A real ship, a combination of elements which leads to an original result: a strong but elegant vessel that fits perfectly with our view of modern yachting." said Francesca Muzio, Founder of FM Architettura.

Main Data:

  • Length Overall: 59,4 m - 194 ft 11 in
  • Beam: 11.3 m - 37 ft 1 in
  • Draft: ? 3.45 m - 11 ft 4 in
  • Gross Tonnage: ? 1.215 GT
  • Exterior Design: Gian Paolo Nari
  • Interior Design: FM Architettura
  • Naval Architect: Arrabito Naval Architects

Related Articles

Rossinavi launches No Stress
The new 50m luxury yacht is a unique project The new 50m luxury yacht is a unique project fully realised by Enrico Gobbi - Team for Design. Posted on 14 Apr Rossinavi unveils the latest project: Alchemy
The 66m vessel is by Vitruvius Yachts, a brand by Philippe Briand Rossinavi has presented in their facility of Viareggio its latest project, Alchemy, born from a fruitful collaboration between the Italian shipyard and Philippe Briand, Founder of Vitruvius Yachts, who is responsible for the exterior design of the vessel. Posted on 24 Mar Rossinavi unveils project Infinity 42 BluE
A hybrid-electric yacht that takes eco-sailing to a higher level In the wake of the success of Sea Cat, Rossinavi has embraced the new challenge of transferring BluE - the Rossinavi's new eco-friendly navigation technology - to a monohull. Posted on 31 Jan New 43m hybrid-electric catamaran, Sea Cat
Rossinavi announces construction is currently underway After having publicly unveiled during the Miami Design Week 2021 a new concept for a 43m hybrid-electric catamaran, Sea Cat, Rossinavi is now glad to announce that the superyacht is currently under construction, scheduled to be launched in 2024. Posted on 28 Sep 2022 Rossinavi to unveil futuristic catamaran Oneiric
3 levels of solar panels for fully electric navigation and AI-managed control centre The Oneiric is designed and engineered without compromise, providing an unrivalled experience for the Owner and guests while prioritising the health of the ocean. Posted on 2 Jun 2022 Rossinavi introduces electric catamaran Sea Cat 40
Sea Cat 40 is environmentally friendly and energy-efficient On the occasion of Miami's design week at the beginning of this month, Rossinavi has proudly presented Sea Cat 40, a new fully electric catamaran concept, the first one conceived by the brand. Posted on 23 Dec 2021 Rossinavi launches superyacht Portofino 52
52, the metres in length of a yacht optimized to provide the greatest number of experiences. Generated from the vision of Team for Design - Enrico Gobbi combined with Rossinavi's expertise, Portofino 52 was created with the desire to offer the most pleasant cruising experience in maximum comfort. Posted on 5 Dec 2021 Rossinavi delivers 49m M/Y EIV
A full-custom 48.80m superyacht commissioned by a U.S. client Italian shipyard Rossinavi is proud to announce the delivery of EIV, a full-custom 48.80m superyacht commissioned by a U.S. client introduced by superyacht broker Dean Anthony of Allied Marine's Superyacht Division. Posted on 5 Nov 2020 Rossinavi delivers 50m M/Y LEL
LEL is a celebration of fluid forms Italian shipyard Rossinavi is proud to announce the delivery, after 2 years under construction, of the 49.70m M/Y LEL. Posted on 31 Jul 2020 Rossinavi launches Vector 50 M/Y EIV
A private ceremony in their facility of Viareggio, Italy Italian shipyard Rossinavi has presented with a private ceremony in their facility of Viareggio EIV, a tailor-made superyacht commissioned by a private American owner which signals a major development for the yard. Posted on 11 Jun 2020
