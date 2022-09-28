Rossinavi launches M/Y Akula - The shipyard's first expedition yacht

by Rossinavi 14 Jun 08:10 PDT

Italian shipyard Rossinavi has launched its first 59.4-metre (195ft) Expedition yacht M/Y Akula from its Pisa facilities. The yacht lines were penned by Gian Paolo Nari and the interior design by Ancona-based studio FM Architettura.

Fitted with diesel-electric propulsion and dynamic positioning, this Ice Class yacht has been built to fulfill the Owner's dream of world exploration. The Owner has been represented by ACP Surveyors who also acts as Owner's Project Managers.

"The key concept of this project is that it is a boat for cruising," explains Federico Rossi, Chief Operating Officer of Rossinavi. "With the Owner's input, we were able to best express the know-how and skills we have gained through decades of experience."

M/Y Akula was jointly developed with the Owner, who was actively involved in the entire concept and development process. The result is a luxury Expedition yacht, the first in the Rossinavi fleet, created with the goal of navigating over long distances. An Expedition yacht structured with a sturdy hull that allows cruising in remote areas while ensuring absolute safety. Each space outsizes standard yachts, allowing for large storage areas and comfortable crew accommodation. M/Y Akula is a vessel that, by meeting certain standards of eco-sustainability, expresses strength, safety, and the ability to travel long distances.

"In order to fulfill the Owners' brief, great importance has been given to efficiency and ocean-going capabilities." said Andrea Carlevaris Founder and CEO of ACP Surveyors. "This sturdy fully custom vessel is able to venture in hot and cold climates in remote areas of the world for a long period of time with optimized fuel consumption and low impact on the environment."

At the Owner's request, the yacht was also developed to support marine research activities and philanthropic projects, with a large open area capable of stowing a variety of accessories, including two custom nine-meter-long tenders and various diving equipment. In addition, there is the possibility of loading two standard 20-foot containers on board as scientific laboratories.

Key custom solutions include the forward maneuvering station being moved below deck, leaving the entire overdeck completely free as an open observation deck; in addition, the sundeck is configured as a technical area, where the emergency generator is located. The interior design has been developed to be cozy but elegant, through synergistic work between the Owner and the designers.

"I was very lucky to meet this Owner, who guided and empowered the entire team involved in the creation of this yacht. A real ship, a combination of elements which leads to an original result: a strong but elegant vessel that fits perfectly with our view of modern yachting." said Francesca Muzio, Founder of FM Architettura.

