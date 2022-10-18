Centounonavi presents Eterea

by Centounonavi 16 Jun 05:42 PDT

CENTOUNONAVI®, the "Made in Italy" superyacht brand founded by the designer and entrepreneur Manuela Lucchesi, with the irreplaceable collaboration of the naval engineer Marco Arnaboldi (who with the 40 m ETEREA carries forward his concept conceived in 2014), laid the foundations for the birth of a shipyard that stands out for the originality of its projects and the power and sustainability of its creations.

Today, CENTOUNONAVI® is a combination of many skills: the entrepreneurial ability of Manuela Lucchesi is combined with the technical knowledge of the naval engineer Marco Arnaboldi. Hence the idea behind the projects of the Viareggio-based shipyard: uncompromising performance guaranteed by a refined "custom-made" composite construction combined with water jet propulsion; it is all filtered through the concept of "beauty of nature", which is inspired by the grace and efficiency of marine animals.

"In designing ETEREA, we set ourselves two precise objectives: to have a very clear-cut profile and to guarantee guests on board enjoy close contact with the sea," explains Manuela Lucchesi. "So we thought of a large aft space almost at water level with foldable bulwarks," continues Marco Arnaboldi. "There is room here to store numerous toys, a tender up to 9 m in length but, as specifically requested by an American owner, there's even space to set up a pickleball court! Particular care was then dedicated to making the fly and antennas be in harmony with the profile of the yacht."

"The desire to have a continuous relationship with the sea is also highlighted by the owner's cabin, which opens directly onto the stern area," adds Manuela Lucchesi. "The owner will be able to choose the layout on board according to their needs, with solutions for up to five guest cabins and four for the crew, but complying with specific instructions: in particular, the position of the owner's cabin and the decks arranged on different levels, with the sleeping area a little lower than the aft swim platform, the living area on an intermediate floor and then the fly totally inserted in the side profile of ETEREA. All these solutions aim at maximising privacy. Particular care was also put in the study of the original and exclusive furnishings, thanks also to the collaboration with the Milan-based studio Grandi Architetture & Partners, led by the architect Massimo Marzorati."

The sandwich construction involves the use of unidirectional hybrid carbon and glass fibre with vinyl ester resin and high density PVC core. This solution guarantees a number of benefits: no vibrations (thanks to the hydrojets), lower weight and, at the same time, a more robust hull, which does not need any structural bulkhead.

The engines are four MTU 16V2000 M96L units (2,600 hp each), which, combined with the MJP 550 DRB water jets, are capable of making ETEREA rush at 58 knots, with a cruising speed of 48 knots and a range of over 500 nm, thus enhancing the low resistance/speed ratio. A "quieter" three-engine version with a maximum peak speed of 48 knots was also planned. The high efficiency of water jet propulsion, as well as lower fuel consumption and less noise transmitted by the water, is also an indication of attention to the safety of the marine environment, because there are no dangerous rotating parts under the hull.

Technical features: