Y722 - A milestone closer to completion

by Oceanco 15 Jun 12:29 PDT

One of Oceanco's iconic projects, 111m/364ft Y722, completes a significant milestone today as she is transported from Oceanco's first-phase construction facilities in Zwijndrecht to its outfitting facilities in Alblasserdam.

From here, the remaining work will be carried out before she undertakes sea trials and commissioning in 2025.

Designed by Oceanco and Espen diameterino International with interiors from Mark Berryman Design, Y722 will join a select fleet of privately-owned vessels engaged in scientific research, discovery, and exploration. The yacht's creation is the result of a constructive partnership between Oceanco, YTMC and Y.CO, with valuable contributions from dozens of suppliers, subcontractors and co-makers and an exciting collaboration with the fleet's operational crews.

Born from a desire to showcase the extraordinary things a yacht can and should do, she embraces innovative technologies and has had some radical layout changes introduced that will challenge the perception of the "traditional" yacht. Her design is centered around the community onboard with an extensive list of unique features and accommodation for 22 guests and 33 crew members.

In line with Y722's scientific aspirations and eventual cruising plans, efficiency and the environment have been at the forefront of the design process. At the heart of the yacht is a diesel electric power plant and a large battery energy storage system, which, as well as aiding smooth engine operation, will allow extended periods of emission-free silent running. The waste heat recovery system will add to the yacht's efficiency and an advanced wastewater treatment system delivers high environmental standards with its compliance for use in special areas.

System and service reliability, along with easy upkeep and maintenance, have been considered throughout from the choice of hardwearing materials to the design of the technical systems with their added flexibility and redundancy. And with her structure, insulation, equipment, system integration and mountings all engineered to greatly reduce noise and vibration, Y722 promises to be one of the most comfortable yachts on the water.

Dan Morgan, YTMC Managing Director says: "Y722 will break new boundaries at Oceanco, with amongst other things, her industry-leading noise & vibration characteristics, and the focus on usability and operability will bring a holistic comfortable experience for all aboard. As technical representatives, we are proud to see the features that we brought to the table and developed during project conception come to life, thanks to the collaboration with Oceanco and the hard work of everyone involved in the build so far. Y722 will certainly be something to be seen... but not heard."

In keeping with Y722's commitment to collective learning, her onboard layout will challenge the perception of the "traditional" yacht. Instead of separating crew and guest quarters completely, her living spaces - which include a distinctive combined crew mess and dining room - have been devised to create synergy between all those on board and encourage the mutual cultivation of ideas and passions. Crew wellbeing is paramount, with enhanced crew accommodation as well as crew gyms and wellness areas.

Marcel Onkenhout, Oceanco CEO, comments: "At Oceanco, we thrive on working with visionary clients and their teams to build yachts that challenge the status quo and look to the future for inspiration. It is very rewarding to be able to collaborate with an owner and their team in such a positive and involved way. From her unique layout and philanthropic operations to her forward-thinking, future-proofed technical capabilities, Y722 is a trailblazer in every aspect."

Charlie Birkett, Y.CO CEO and Co-Founder, adds: "We're thrilled to be working with Oceanco, YTMC and the Fleet Operational Team on the development of such a groundbreaking yacht. This is a project with vast scope and vital ambition, and our Coordination, Brokerage, Technical and Management Teams are collaborating closely with the Fleet Crew and look forward to delivering such an exciting project which, we hope, will become a precedent for greater learning, equality and sustainability in our industry."

Y722 is scheduled for delivery in 2025.

Specifications: